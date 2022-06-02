André Galluzzi

EPs/Tracks:

1: Pépé Bradock – Ring [Atavisme]

2: Omar S & Desire – 54321 [FXHE]

3: Gunnar Haslam – Port Sommeil [Delsin]

4: Monobox – Regenerate [M-Plant]

5: Orlando Voorn – BM5 [manners3]

6: Melchior Produktions Ltd – Vulnerabilities [Perlon]

7: Regis – Beyond The Reach Of Time EP [EPM]

8: Radiohell – This is Radiohell [Rekids]

9: Fort Romeau – Ramona [Ghostly]

10: Opik – Travelling Without Moving [UVB-76]

Drone

EPs/Tracks:

1: Ago & Boofy – Silverware [Innamind]

2: Deft – Skin [20/20]

3: Knucks & SL – Nice & Good [No Days Off]

4: SP:MC – Inside Looking Out [Declassified]

5: Notion – On It (Ft. Snowy) [Notion]

6: Commodo – Deft 1’s [Black Acre]

7: Hijinx – Shush [1985 Music]

8: V.I.V.E.K – Colours [VIVEK]

9: Chunky – GNG (Guts N Grets) [TLD Records]

10: Invader Spade – It’s Okay [Invader Spade]

Earth Trax

1: Poly Chain – Dogtooth EP [Dom Trojga]

2: Mazewski – TRANS·FOR·MATE [Brutaż]

3: Mono Junk – Iäti [self-released]

4: E-Saggila – Cluebeat [PAN]

5: Weith – Sanity Rituals [brokntoys]

6: Mehen – Imperfections In The Sun EP [Amniote Editions]

7: Nikolajev – Dub Mullets [Sad Fun]

8: Jaxe – Gai Saber EP [Mixed Feelings]

9: RAW SILVER b2b Oswaldo III – ΤΕΦΡΑ [Moneda]

10: Splash Pattern – Up Next New Season [self-released]

LPs:

1: ПЛАН – Явления порожденные сном [PENUMBRUM]

2: Shoko Igarashi – Simple Sentences [Tigersushi Records]

3: The Threshold HouseBoys Choir – Form Grows Rampant [Musique Pour La Danse]

Moska

1: SunnySun – Moon Shift [Balkan Kolektiv]

2: Hermeth – Ghetto West Coast [Haŵs]

3: Hyroglifics & Sinistarr – Turn Up [Hooversound Recordings]

4: DJ Swisha – Nothing But Net [Fool’s Gold Records]

5: Amadeezy – This Deezay [International Chrome]

6: Nightwave – Sacred Heart [SOS Music]

7: Big Dope P – Break Yo Back [Moveltraxx]

8: Detroit’s Filthiest – Smoke Suggests Fire [House Of Underground]

9: Confidential Recipe – They Know [Bogoture Records]

10: Anunaku & DJ Plead – 032 [AD 93]

LPs:

1: DJ Earl – Bass + Funk & Soul [MovelTraxx]

2: Sons Of Kemet – Black To The Future [Impulse!]

3: Torb The Roach & Floppy MacSpace – Square Wave Adventures [KingUnderground]

Primal Code

EPs/Tracks:

1: Konduku – Parlama [Spazio Disponibile]

2: Forest Drive West – Terminus EP [R&S]

3: Azu Tiwaline – Magnetic Service [Livity Sound]

4: Feral – Chiromanzia [Aube Rouge]

5: ANYBODY ANYTIME – Sentiment Series VOL.8 [Shaw Cuts]

6: Cleveland – Golem w/ Junes Remix [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

7: Tammo Hesselink – Borrowed Wheels [Rear View Memory]

8: Avancera – Who Is Princess Zorldo? (Incl. Mor Elian Remix) [Mountain Explosion Device]

9: Pariah – Caterpillar [VOAM]

10: Vague Imaginaires – L’Île Sous l’Eau [12th Isle]

LPs:

1: Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]

2: Jonathan Fitoussi – Plein Soleil – [Transversales Disques]

3: Priori – Your Own Power LP [NAFF]

Syz

EPs/Tracks:

1: How to Levitate – Empyrean Fields [Ritualism Records]

2: Caldera – HK [Noorden]

3: Closet Yi – Monk’s Army [Curving Track]

4: Primal Code – AI Calculator (Priori Remix) [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

5: GiGi FM – Manas [Bambe]

6: Oscean – Spiral [Tresor Records]

7: Amaliah – Won’t Stop [Bourne Fruits]

8: Etch – Pluto’s Groove [Hypercolour]

9: Flore – The Switcher [Polaar Sounds]

10: Air Max 97 – Coriolis [DECISIONS]

LPs:

1: Johanna Knutsson – Dingsbums Homage [Patience]

2: Setaoc Mass – Horror Vaculi [SK_eleven]

3: Caldera – One Last Glimpse [Noorden]