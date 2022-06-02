André Galluzzi
EPs/Tracks:
1: Pépé Bradock – Ring [Atavisme]
2: Omar S & Desire – 54321 [FXHE]
3: Gunnar Haslam – Port Sommeil [Delsin]
4: Monobox – Regenerate [M-Plant]
5: Orlando Voorn – BM5 [manners3]
6: Melchior Produktions Ltd – Vulnerabilities [Perlon]
7: Regis – Beyond The Reach Of Time EP [EPM]
8: Radiohell – This is Radiohell [Rekids]
9: Fort Romeau – Ramona [Ghostly]
10: Opik – Travelling Without Moving [UVB-76]
Drone
EPs/Tracks:
1: Ago & Boofy – Silverware [Innamind]
2: Deft – Skin [20/20]
3: Knucks & SL – Nice & Good [No Days Off]
4: SP:MC – Inside Looking Out [Declassified]
5: Notion – On It (Ft. Snowy) [Notion]
6: Commodo – Deft 1’s [Black Acre]
7: Hijinx – Shush [1985 Music]
8: V.I.V.E.K – Colours [VIVEK]
9: Chunky – GNG (Guts N Grets) [TLD Records]
10: Invader Spade – It’s Okay [Invader Spade]
Earth Trax
1: Poly Chain – Dogtooth EP [Dom Trojga]
2: Mazewski – TRANS·FOR·MATE [Brutaż]
3: Mono Junk – Iäti [self-released]
4: E-Saggila – Cluebeat [PAN]
5: Weith – Sanity Rituals [brokntoys]
6: Mehen – Imperfections In The Sun EP [Amniote Editions]
7: Nikolajev – Dub Mullets [Sad Fun]
8: Jaxe – Gai Saber EP [Mixed Feelings]
9: RAW SILVER b2b Oswaldo III – ΤΕΦΡΑ [Moneda]
10: Splash Pattern – Up Next New Season [self-released]
LPs:
1: ПЛАН – Явления порожденные сном [PENUMBRUM]
2: Shoko Igarashi – Simple Sentences [Tigersushi Records]
3: The Threshold HouseBoys Choir – Form Grows Rampant [Musique Pour La Danse]
Moska
1: SunnySun – Moon Shift [Balkan Kolektiv]
2: Hermeth – Ghetto West Coast [Haŵs]
3: Hyroglifics & Sinistarr – Turn Up [Hooversound Recordings]
4: DJ Swisha – Nothing But Net [Fool’s Gold Records]
5: Amadeezy – This Deezay [International Chrome]
6: Nightwave – Sacred Heart [SOS Music]
7: Big Dope P – Break Yo Back [Moveltraxx]
8: Detroit’s Filthiest – Smoke Suggests Fire [House Of Underground]
9: Confidential Recipe – They Know [Bogoture Records]
10: Anunaku & DJ Plead – 032 [AD 93]
LPs:
1: DJ Earl – Bass + Funk & Soul [MovelTraxx]
2: Sons Of Kemet – Black To The Future [Impulse!]
3: Torb The Roach & Floppy MacSpace – Square Wave Adventures [KingUnderground]
Primal Code
EPs/Tracks:
1: Konduku – Parlama [Spazio Disponibile]
2: Forest Drive West – Terminus EP [R&S]
3: Azu Tiwaline – Magnetic Service [Livity Sound]
4: Feral – Chiromanzia [Aube Rouge]
5: ANYBODY ANYTIME – Sentiment Series VOL.8 [Shaw Cuts]
6: Cleveland – Golem w/ Junes Remix [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
7: Tammo Hesselink – Borrowed Wheels [Rear View Memory]
8: Avancera – Who Is Princess Zorldo? (Incl. Mor Elian Remix) [Mountain Explosion Device]
9: Pariah – Caterpillar [VOAM]
10: Vague Imaginaires – L’Île Sous l’Eau [12th Isle]
LPs:
1: Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]
2: Jonathan Fitoussi – Plein Soleil – [Transversales Disques]
3: Priori – Your Own Power LP [NAFF]
Syz
EPs/Tracks:
1: How to Levitate – Empyrean Fields [Ritualism Records]
2: Caldera – HK [Noorden]
3: Closet Yi – Monk’s Army [Curving Track]
4: Primal Code – AI Calculator (Priori Remix) [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
5: GiGi FM – Manas [Bambe]
6: Oscean – Spiral [Tresor Records]
7: Amaliah – Won’t Stop [Bourne Fruits]
8: Etch – Pluto’s Groove [Hypercolour]
9: Flore – The Switcher [Polaar Sounds]
10: Air Max 97 – Coriolis [DECISIONS]
LPs:
1: Johanna Knutsson – Dingsbums Homage [Patience]
2: Setaoc Mass – Horror Vaculi [SK_eleven]
3: Caldera – One Last Glimpse [Noorden]