The Allegorist
EPs/Tracks:
1 Nene H – Lament [Incienso]
2 Peter Kirn – Believe [Peter Kirn]
3 Lustmord – Babel [Vaultworks]
4 SALEM – King Night [IAMSOUND]
5 Tommy Four Seven – I-4 [47]
6 Bear McCreary – Tamacti Jun [Lakeshore Records]
7 Reid Willis – Finger to Pulse [Mesh]
8 Subheim – Dunes [Denovali]
9 Lucy – Stanford Prison [Stroboscopic Artefacts]
10 Keeley Forsyth – It’s Raining [Kelly Forsyth]
LPs:
1 Desiderii Marginis – Procession [Cyclic Law]
2 Nene H – Ali [Incienso]
3 Ben Chatwin – The Hum [Village Green Recordings]
The Butcher
EPs/Tracks:
1 Strand – Paradox, Shamus Coghlan Remix [Remember Why You Started]
2 Alan Fitzpatrick – Learning to Love [Shall Not Fade]
3 Thomas Cox – Collapsing The Wave Function 9371 EP [Q.E.D. Recordings]
4 Gaia Tones – Dream [Gaia Tones]
5 David Spanish – Road Runner EP [Distangled]
6 Deas – System Theory [ARTS]
7 Cruisick – Pacific 707 [Self-Release]
8 HNNY – Family [Self-Release]
9 Fort Romeau – The Truth, Ron Trent Remix [Self-Release]
10 Marc Acardipane – Pitch Hicker, Sissel and Peder Remix [Perc Trax]
LPs:
1 Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
2 Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers
3 Mark De Clive Lowe – Freedom: Celebrating the music of Pharoah Sanders [Soul Bank Music]
EMA
EPs/Tracks:
1 Coe – Spin Cycle EP [Glass Talk Records]
2 Zygos – Low.r EP [self release]
3 Henzo – YCO004 [YCO]
4 Nicola Cruz – Sentimientos Encontrados [Tra Tra Trax]
5 Azu Tiwaline & Al Wootton – Alandazu E.P. [Livity Sound]
6 Gav & Jord (Equiknoxx) – Writings Ov Tomato [Mal Recordings]
7 Piezo – LSD Superhero [Wisdom Teeth]
8 K Wata – Dot Dot Dot [Anno]
9 Soreab – Perspectives [Accidental Meetings]
10 Re:ni – Revenge Body [Ilian Tape]
LPs:
1 Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]
2 Leif – 9 Airs [AD93]
3 Batu – Opal [Timedance]
Freigeist
EPs/Tracks
1 Djrum – Hard To Say [R&S Records]
2 Ex-Terrestrial – Mojave Skyline [Magicwire]
3 Mikkel Rev – Ephemeral [UTE.REC]
4 Strathy – Dance [ohne kommerziellen Wert]
5 Biodive – Limpet Minds (Priori Remix) [Pistol]
6 Exos – Time To Time [Figure]
7 Trancemaster – Ultrapulse [Transatlantic]
8 Danny Daze – Moscow (Etapp Kyle & Tarra Remix) [System 108]
9 Rkeat – RY [Key Vinyl]
10 Dylan Forbes – Take U Over [Haŵs]
LPs:
1 LDS – Organic Computer Awareness [Monnom Black]
2 Adam Pits – A Recurring Nature [On Rotation]
3 Various – Fuga III [Token]
Local Suicide
EPs / Tracks
1 Wiener Planquadrat – Dschungel [Iptamenos Discos]
2 Zombies In Miami & Lauer – Michelada Brothers [Creatures Of The Night]
3 Sexy Lazer – Mr. Lava Lava [Riotvan]
4 Dina Summer – Passion (Cover) [Iptamenos Discos]
5 Eliezer – Ritmica La Noar [Play Pal Music]
6 Packim – Tanzen [Exploited Club]
7 Pablo Bozzi – Street Reign [Pinkman]
8 Modular Project & Hard Ton – Get Me High [Nothing Is Real]
9 Mala Ika – Warum Nicht [Weirdos Records]
10 Terr & Daniel Watts – Bring The Future [Clash Lion]
LPs:
1 Curses – Incarnadine [Dischi Autunno]
2 Perel – Jesus Was An Alien [Kompakt]
3 Local Suicide – Eros Anikate [Iptamenos Discos]
Nicola Cruz
EPs/Tracks:
1 Konduku – Gelgit [Nous’klaer Audio]
2 HeForShe x femme culture Vol. [4 by Femme Culture]
3 Luca Lozano, Mr Ho – WRECKS 4 WAVE [Klasse Wrecks]
4 Calibre – Double Bend [The Nothing Special]
5 Nicola Cruz – Sentimientos Encontrados [tratratrax]
6 Afrorack – The Afrorack [Hakuna Kulala]
7 Maara – Goddess Within [Radiant Love]
8 Piezo – LSD Superhero [Wisdom Teeth]
9 New Members / Gabriel – Prz1one [Prozpektiva]
10 Pancratio – Pancratio Pres. OTTA4 X Korghettini Electronics [onetriptoavyon]
LPs:
1 Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to me [Rough Trade Records]
2 Machina – Compass Point [Self Released]
3 INVT – La Chamba [Self Released]