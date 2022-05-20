The Allegorist

The Allegorist (Foto: Anna Jordan Project)

EPs/Tracks:



1 Nene H – Lament [Incienso]

2 Peter Kirn – Believe [Peter Kirn]

3 Lustmord – Babel [Vaultworks]

4 SALEM – King Night [IAMSOUND]

5 Tommy Four Seven – I-4 [47]

6 Bear McCreary – Tamacti Jun [Lakeshore Records]

7 Reid Willis – Finger to Pulse [Mesh]

8 Subheim – Dunes [Denovali]

9 Lucy – Stanford Prison [Stroboscopic Artefacts]

10 Keeley Forsyth – It’s Raining [Kelly Forsyth]

LPs:



1 Desiderii Marginis – Procession [Cyclic Law]

2 Nene H – Ali [Incienso]

3 Ben Chatwin – The Hum [Village Green Recordings]

The Butcher

The Butcher (Foto:Marie Staggat)

EPs/Tracks:

1 Strand – Paradox, Shamus Coghlan Remix [Remember Why You Started]

2 Alan Fitzpatrick – Learning to Love [Shall Not Fade]

3 Thomas Cox – Collapsing The Wave Function 9371 EP [Q.E.D. Recordings]

4 Gaia Tones – Dream [Gaia Tones]

5 David Spanish – Road Runner EP [Distangled]

6 Deas – System Theory [ARTS]

7 Cruisick – Pacific 707 [Self-Release]

8 HNNY – Family [Self-Release]

9 Fort Romeau – The Truth, Ron Trent Remix [Self-Release]

10 Marc Acardipane – Pitch Hicker, Sissel and Peder Remix [Perc Trax]

LPs:



1 Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

2 Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers

3 Mark De Clive Lowe – Freedom: Celebrating the music of Pharoah Sanders [Soul Bank Music]

EMA

EMA (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1 Coe – Spin Cycle EP [Glass Talk Records]

2 Zygos – Low.r EP [self release]

3 Henzo – YCO004 [YCO]

4 Nicola Cruz – Sentimientos Encontrados [Tra Tra Trax]

5 Azu Tiwaline & Al Wootton – Alandazu E.P. [Livity Sound]

6 Gav & Jord (Equiknoxx) – Writings Ov Tomato [Mal Recordings]

7 Piezo – LSD Superhero [Wisdom Teeth]

8 K Wata – Dot Dot Dot [Anno]

9 Soreab – Perspectives [Accidental Meetings]

10 Re:ni – Revenge Body [Ilian Tape]

LPs:



1 Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]

2 Leif – 9 Airs [AD93]

3 Batu – Opal [Timedance]

Freigeist

Freigeist (Foto: Max Theodor)

EPs/Tracks

1 Djrum – Hard To Say [R&S Records]

2 Ex-Terrestrial – Mojave Skyline [Magicwire]

3 Mikkel Rev – Ephemeral [UTE.REC]

4 Strathy – Dance [ohne kommerziellen Wert]

5 Biodive – Limpet Minds (Priori Remix) [Pistol]

6 Exos – Time To Time [Figure]

7 Trancemaster – Ultrapulse [Transatlantic]

8 Danny Daze – Moscow (Etapp Kyle & Tarra Remix) [System 108]

9 Rkeat – RY [Key Vinyl]

10 Dylan Forbes – Take U Over [Haŵs]

LPs:

1 LDS – Organic Computer Awareness [Monnom Black]

2 Adam Pits – A Recurring Nature [On Rotation]

3 Various – Fuga III [Token]

Local Suicide

Local Suicide (Foto: Tibor)

EPs / Tracks

1 Wiener Planquadrat – Dschungel [Iptamenos Discos]

2 Zombies In Miami & Lauer – Michelada Brothers [Creatures Of The Night]

3 Sexy Lazer – Mr. Lava Lava [Riotvan]

4 Dina Summer – Passion (Cover) [Iptamenos Discos]

5 Eliezer – Ritmica La Noar [Play Pal Music]

6 Packim – Tanzen [Exploited Club]

7 Pablo Bozzi – Street Reign [Pinkman]

8 Modular Project & Hard Ton – Get Me High [Nothing Is Real]

9 Mala Ika – Warum Nicht [Weirdos Records]

10 Terr & Daniel Watts – Bring The Future [Clash Lion]

LPs:

1 Curses – Incarnadine [Dischi Autunno]

2 Perel – Jesus Was An Alien [Kompakt]

3 Local Suicide – Eros Anikate [Iptamenos Discos]

Nicola Cruz

Nicola Cruz (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1 Konduku – Gelgit [Nous’klaer Audio]

2 HeForShe x femme culture Vol. [4 by Femme Culture]

3 Luca Lozano, Mr Ho – WRECKS 4 WAVE [Klasse Wrecks]

4 Calibre – Double Bend [The Nothing Special]

5 Nicola Cruz – Sentimientos Encontrados [tratratrax]

6 Afrorack – The Afrorack [Hakuna Kulala]

7 Maara – Goddess Within [Radiant Love]

8 Piezo – LSD Superhero [Wisdom Teeth]

9 New Members / Gabriel – Prz1one [Prozpektiva]

10 Pancratio – Pancratio Pres. OTTA4 X Korghettini Electronics [onetriptoavyon]

LPs:

1 Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to me [Rough Trade Records]

2 Machina – Compass Point [Self Released]

3 INVT – La Chamba [Self Released]