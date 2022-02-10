Cyan85

Cyan (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Lake Haze – Osmosis [Atlantic Thunder]

2. Will Ortiz – Orbital Jit [HABIBI BASS]

3. Detroit in Effect – A Detroit Story [Self]

4. Microthol – Binary Systems [TRUST]

5. DJ MELL G & DJ Godfather – COPS CAN’T DANCE [Juicy Gang Records]

6. PRZ – Wishmaker [Clone Records]

7. EDMX/Computor Rockers – Computer Mechanic [Casa Voyager]

8. V.A. – Clear Memory 006 [Clear Memory]

9. 3diz – Mr. Krabs Has Gone Too Far [Self]

10. P.Vanillaboy – Nachtschicht [Goddess Music]

LPs:

1. Yarn Init – III Compound [Mind Controlled Rectifier]

2. Sansibar – Sans Musique [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

3. Galaxian – Destroy Your Future [Curtis Electronix]

DJ MELL G

DJ MELL G (Foto: Obi Blanche)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Viikatory – Crasher Babe [LAP Records]

2. Raavel – Robot Meets Meat Grinder [Mystictrax Multiverse]

3. Mezer – 80810 [Crazed Behaviour]

4. Karnage Kills & DJ MELL G – ON MY MIND [Juicy Gang Records]

5. Detroit’s Filthiest – Get The Strap [Self]

6. P. Vanillaboy – Nachtschicht [Goddess Music]

7. CEM3340 – Born To Make Beats [Curtis Electronix]

8. RAW TAKES – VICTIM [Self]

9. Distortion (UA) – Get Out of Here [LAP Records]

10. Re:drum – Payne [Les Yeux Oranges]

LPs:

1. Cyan85 – 0341 Gate LP [Curtis Electronix Self]

2. Dagga X Manao – Escape From Horno City [NOSERVICE]

3. Detroit Filthiest – Deliver Us From Evil [Bass Agenda Recordings]

livwutang

livwutang (Foto: Truancy)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Davis Galvin – Muunun [Self]

2. My Flower – Opal Flavours [Esker Tapes]

3. Stolen Velour – Onyx [Kindergarten Records]

4. Nick León – FT060 EP [Future Times]

5. K Wata – Do U Want Remixes? [SLINK NYC]

6. Mezey & Nosho – Never Pleased EP [Self]

7. Jonny From Space – Voyager [Self]

8. Loop LF – Drifting Forwards EP [Well Street Records]

9. Roska & なかむらみなみ – Pree Me Remixes [TREKKIE TRAX]

10. Ben Hixon – WHAT YOU WANT [Dolfin Records]

LPs:

1. Badsista – GUETO ELEGANCE [Self]

2. Oui Ennui – Atemporal Memory To Come… [Self]

3. Miho Hatori – Between Isekai and Slice of Life [Self]

Priori

Priori (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Ike Stone – Diviner [Die Orakel]

2. Xphresh – Xephon [3 XL]

3. Roza Terenzi & JD – Third Nature [Step Ball Chain]

4. Primal Code – AI Calculator [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

5. Cousin – Drum Talk / Toad [Moonshoe Records]

6. Bambounou & Bruce – Final Conference [Bambe]

7. DJ Python – Club Sentimientos Vol 2 [Incensio]

8. E-Plume – ONO001 [ONO Records]

9. J.S. Zeiter – EV 001 [Expanding Vision]

10. Valentino Mora – Hydrosphere [IDO Records]

LPs:

1. Shinichi Atobe – Love of Plastic [DDS]

2. J – My Seat and Weep [Daisyart]

3. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]

Shifted

Shifted (Foto: Guillaume Kayacan)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Gábor Lázár – Boundry Object V [Planet Mu]

2. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever AM]

3. CUB – The Dynamic Unconscious [L.I.E.S Records]

4. SSTROM – Kiln [Voam]

5. Batu – I Own Your Energy [TIMEDANCE]

6. Pavel Milyakov & Bendik Giske – Untitled [Smalltown Supersound]

7. Slikback – MELT [Self]

8. Ploy – Rayhana [Deaf Test]

9. Humanoid – sT8818r (Autechre Remix) [De:Tuned]

10. Datasette – Sentinal [Lapsus Records]

LPs:

1. Myxomy – Myxomy [Subtext Recordings]

2. Jake Muir – Mana [Ilian Tape]

3. SHXCXCHCXSH – Kongestion [Avian]

Skydiver Records

Skydiver Records (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Fader Cap – Brainwash EP [s2i Recordings]

2. Rich Daddies – Get Close [Best Effort]

3. DJ Python – Club Sentimientos Vol. 2 [Incienso]

4. Solar Suite – Slingshot [On Rotation Records]

5. V.A. – KV2 [Kerne]

6. Neewt & Babydawg – Skyline Tears [Yappin]

7. Gropina – Microcosmo [Paesaggi Records]

8. e-Plume – ONO001 [ONO Records]

9. En Anden – Hvor Går Vi Hen [Øen Records]

10. Dj Steve – Secret Touch [Klasse Wrecks]

LPs:

1. A Positive Life – Synaesthetic [re:discovery records]

2. Sansibar – Sans Musique [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

3. Guy Contact – Drinking From The Mirage [Butter Sessions]