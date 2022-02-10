Cyan85
EPs/Tracks:
1. Lake Haze – Osmosis [Atlantic Thunder]
2. Will Ortiz – Orbital Jit [HABIBI BASS]
3. Detroit in Effect – A Detroit Story [Self]
4. Microthol – Binary Systems [TRUST]
5. DJ MELL G & DJ Godfather – COPS CAN’T DANCE [Juicy Gang Records]
6. PRZ – Wishmaker [Clone Records]
7. EDMX/Computor Rockers – Computer Mechanic [Casa Voyager]
8. V.A. – Clear Memory 006 [Clear Memory]
9. 3diz – Mr. Krabs Has Gone Too Far [Self]
10. P.Vanillaboy – Nachtschicht [Goddess Music]
LPs:
1. Yarn Init – III Compound [Mind Controlled Rectifier]
2. Sansibar – Sans Musique [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
3. Galaxian – Destroy Your Future [Curtis Electronix]
DJ MELL G
EPs/Tracks:
1. Viikatory – Crasher Babe [LAP Records]
2. Raavel – Robot Meets Meat Grinder [Mystictrax Multiverse]
3. Mezer – 80810 [Crazed Behaviour]
4. Karnage Kills & DJ MELL G – ON MY MIND [Juicy Gang Records]
5. Detroit’s Filthiest – Get The Strap [Self]
6. P. Vanillaboy – Nachtschicht [Goddess Music]
7. CEM3340 – Born To Make Beats [Curtis Electronix]
8. RAW TAKES – VICTIM [Self]
9. Distortion (UA) – Get Out of Here [LAP Records]
10. Re:drum – Payne [Les Yeux Oranges]
LPs:
1. Cyan85 – 0341 Gate LP [Curtis Electronix Self]
2. Dagga X Manao – Escape From Horno City [NOSERVICE]
3. Detroit Filthiest – Deliver Us From Evil [Bass Agenda Recordings]
livwutang
EPs/Tracks:
1. Davis Galvin – Muunun [Self]
2. My Flower – Opal Flavours [Esker Tapes]
3. Stolen Velour – Onyx [Kindergarten Records]
4. Nick León – FT060 EP [Future Times]
5. K Wata – Do U Want Remixes? [SLINK NYC]
6. Mezey & Nosho – Never Pleased EP [Self]
7. Jonny From Space – Voyager [Self]
8. Loop LF – Drifting Forwards EP [Well Street Records]
9. Roska & なかむらみなみ – Pree Me Remixes [TREKKIE TRAX]
10. Ben Hixon – WHAT YOU WANT [Dolfin Records]
LPs:
1. Badsista – GUETO ELEGANCE [Self]
2. Oui Ennui – Atemporal Memory To Come… [Self]
3. Miho Hatori – Between Isekai and Slice of Life [Self]
Priori
EPs/Tracks:
1. Ike Stone – Diviner [Die Orakel]
2. Xphresh – Xephon [3 XL]
3. Roza Terenzi & JD – Third Nature [Step Ball Chain]
4. Primal Code – AI Calculator [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
5. Cousin – Drum Talk / Toad [Moonshoe Records]
6. Bambounou & Bruce – Final Conference [Bambe]
7. DJ Python – Club Sentimientos Vol 2 [Incensio]
8. E-Plume – ONO001 [ONO Records]
9. J.S. Zeiter – EV 001 [Expanding Vision]
10. Valentino Mora – Hydrosphere [IDO Records]
LPs:
1. Shinichi Atobe – Love of Plastic [DDS]
2. J – My Seat and Weep [Daisyart]
3. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]
Shifted
EPs/Tracks:
1. Gábor Lázár – Boundry Object V [Planet Mu]
2. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever AM]
3. CUB – The Dynamic Unconscious [L.I.E.S Records]
4. SSTROM – Kiln [Voam]
5. Batu – I Own Your Energy [TIMEDANCE]
6. Pavel Milyakov & Bendik Giske – Untitled [Smalltown Supersound]
7. Slikback – MELT [Self]
8. Ploy – Rayhana [Deaf Test]
9. Humanoid – sT8818r (Autechre Remix) [De:Tuned]
10. Datasette – Sentinal [Lapsus Records]
LPs:
1. Myxomy – Myxomy [Subtext Recordings]
2. Jake Muir – Mana [Ilian Tape]
3. SHXCXCHCXSH – Kongestion [Avian]
Skydiver Records
EPs/Tracks:
1. Fader Cap – Brainwash EP [s2i Recordings]
2. Rich Daddies – Get Close [Best Effort]
3. DJ Python – Club Sentimientos Vol. 2 [Incienso]
4. Solar Suite – Slingshot [On Rotation Records]
5. V.A. – KV2 [Kerne]
6. Neewt & Babydawg – Skyline Tears [Yappin]
7. Gropina – Microcosmo [Paesaggi Records]
8. e-Plume – ONO001 [ONO Records]
9. En Anden – Hvor Går Vi Hen [Øen Records]
10. Dj Steve – Secret Touch [Klasse Wrecks]
LPs:
1. A Positive Life – Synaesthetic [re:discovery records]
2. Sansibar – Sans Musique [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
3. Guy Contact – Drinking From The Mirage [Butter Sessions]