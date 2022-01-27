Al Wootton

EPs/Tracks:

1. Primal Code – 2099 Saga [Hypnus]

2. Cedar – Transfer [RE:ST]

3. Space Drum Meditation – SDM004 [Self]

4. Feral – Chiromanzia [Aube Rouge]

5. Andy Martin feat Lee Scratch Perry – Revolution [Mole Audio]

6. Frenk Dublin – Dub Swinger [Moonshine Recordings]

7. Iration Steppas – Kilimanjaro [Dubquake]

8. St. Concrete – Utility I [Modern Cathedrals]

9. Valentino Mora – Hydrosphere [IDO Records]

10. Tartan – Took My Heart Away [Tartan]

LPs:

1. Luigi Tozzi – Deep Blue Volume 3 [Hypnus]

2. DK – Gate of Enlightenment [Worship]

3. Uwalmassa – Malar [Mana]

Barker

EPs/Tracks:

1. JakoJako – Lux EP [Leisure System]

2. Anmon – Anmon [Yuku Music]

3. Průvan – Pozor EP [Tectonic Recordings]

4. Forest Drive West – Dualism EP [Livity Sound]

5. Aleksi Perälä – Midnight Sun 5B [AP Musik]

6. Wata Igarashi – WIP05 [Wata Igarashi Productions / Work In Progress]

7. Azrak – Spells EP [Grey Meta]

8. Kangding Ray – Branches [Figure]

9. V. A. – AWK003 [Awkwardly Social]

10. Mareena & JakoJako – Atlas der Gedanken [Muzan Editions]

LPs:

1. Bendik Giske – Cracks [Smalltown Supersound]

2. Koreless – Agor [Young]

3. SKY H1 – Azure [AD 93]

Mor Elian

EPs/Tracks:

1. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever AM]

2. Ploy – Rayhana [Deaf Test]

3. Roza Terenzi & jd – Third Nature [Step Ball Chain]

4. Dosis – Naranja [Delicate Records]

5. Re:ni – Revenge Body [Ilian Tape]

6. Saoirse – Gentle Romance [Trust Recordings]

7. Nicola Cruz – SENTIMIENTOS ENCONTRADOS [TraTraTrax]

8. Muunun – Davis Galvin [Self]

9. Klon Dump – KLON001 [Self]

10. Aleksi Perälä – CYCLES 3 [AP Music]

LPs:

1. Gacha Bakradze – OUT [AD93]

2. Joy Orbison – Still Slippin [XL Recordings]

3. Jake Muir – Mana [Ilian Tape]

Nicole

EPs/Tracks:

1. Autarkic – Kar Bagehenom [Garzen Records]

2. Pantytec – Elastobabe [Perlon]

3. D.A.B – Hi-Z [EYA Records]

4. MYKI – Bleeding Tooth [Step Ball Chain]

5. Do Or Die – Swinger Cats [SATZ]

6. Dustmite – Hiding [SUPERVOID Records]

7. Stef Mendesidis – Wurlitzer Machinery [Klockworks]

8. KS7 – K60P [NECHTO]

9. Yanamaste – Rifle [Artaphine Records]

10. Ben Klock x Etapp Kyle – A Friend Of A Friend [Ostgut Ton]

LPs:

1. Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incensio]

2. gem-K – Swan, Lover’s Knot, Dagger [Super Utu]

3. Jeff Mills & Rafael Leafar ‎– The Override Switch [Axis]

Terrence Dixon

EPs/Tracks:

1. Thomas Fehlmann/Terrence Dixon/Rod Modell/Domenique – The Bridge EP [Minimal Detroit Audio]

2. Jordan GCZ – Introspective Acid [Rush Hour]

3. DJ Stingray 313 – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]

4. John FM – American Spirit EP [XL Recordings]

5. Andres – Praises [MAHOGANI Music]

6. Oceanic – Total Comfort EP [Rush Hour]

7. Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]

8. Dreamcastmoe – Lamont EP [In Real Live Music]

9. NWAQ – Above EP [Last Age]

10. Lars Bartkuhn – Transcend/Every Morning I Meditate [Rush Hour]

LPs:

1. Terrence Dixon – Reporting From Detroit [Rush Hour]

2. Arp Frique – The Seed [Colorful World]

3. Erika De Casier – Essentials [Independant Jeep Music]

HHV Recordstore

EPs/Tracks:

1. Peggy Gou – I Go [Gudu]

2. Guy Contact – Ultraviolet Freqs EP [Craigie Knowes]

3. HDSN – I House You But Love [Nbast]

4. Charlotte De Witte – Asura EP [KNTXT]

5. Apiento – Things You Do For Love (Mad Professor Remix) [World Building]

6. Al Kent – Rain 1-Sided Vinyl Edition [Million Dollar Disco]

7. Unknown – Took My Heart Away / Sun [Tartan]

8. Midnight Magic – Beam Me Up 10th Anniversary Remixes [Permanent Vacation]

9. Park Hye Jin – If You Want It [Clipp.Art]

10. Maelstrom & Fasme – Lotus 48 [Central Processing Unit]

LPs:

1. Bonobo – Fragments [Ninja Tune]

2. Windows 96 – Glass Prism [100% Electronica]

3. Mystic Jungle – Deviant Disco [Periodica]