Al Wootton
EPs/Tracks:
1. Primal Code – 2099 Saga [Hypnus]
2. Cedar – Transfer [RE:ST]
3. Space Drum Meditation – SDM004 [Self]
4. Feral – Chiromanzia [Aube Rouge]
5. Andy Martin feat Lee Scratch Perry – Revolution [Mole Audio]
6. Frenk Dublin – Dub Swinger [Moonshine Recordings]
7. Iration Steppas – Kilimanjaro [Dubquake]
8. St. Concrete – Utility I [Modern Cathedrals]
9. Valentino Mora – Hydrosphere [IDO Records]
10. Tartan – Took My Heart Away [Tartan]
LPs:
1. Luigi Tozzi – Deep Blue Volume 3 [Hypnus]
2. DK – Gate of Enlightenment [Worship]
3. Uwalmassa – Malar [Mana]
Barker
EPs/Tracks:
1. JakoJako – Lux EP [Leisure System]
2. Anmon – Anmon [Yuku Music]
3. Průvan – Pozor EP [Tectonic Recordings]
4. Forest Drive West – Dualism EP [Livity Sound]
5. Aleksi Perälä – Midnight Sun 5B [AP Musik]
6. Wata Igarashi – WIP05 [Wata Igarashi Productions / Work In Progress]
7. Azrak – Spells EP [Grey Meta]
8. Kangding Ray – Branches [Figure]
9. V. A. – AWK003 [Awkwardly Social]
10. Mareena & JakoJako – Atlas der Gedanken [Muzan Editions]
LPs:
1. Bendik Giske – Cracks [Smalltown Supersound]
2. Koreless – Agor [Young]
3. SKY H1 – Azure [AD 93]
Mor Elian
EPs/Tracks:
1. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever AM]
2. Ploy – Rayhana [Deaf Test]
3. Roza Terenzi & jd – Third Nature [Step Ball Chain]
4. Dosis – Naranja [Delicate Records]
5. Re:ni – Revenge Body [Ilian Tape]
6. Saoirse – Gentle Romance [Trust Recordings]
7. Nicola Cruz – SENTIMIENTOS ENCONTRADOS [TraTraTrax]
8. Muunun – Davis Galvin [Self]
9. Klon Dump – KLON001 [Self]
10. Aleksi Perälä – CYCLES 3 [AP Music]
LPs:
1. Gacha Bakradze – OUT [AD93]
2. Joy Orbison – Still Slippin [XL Recordings]
3. Jake Muir – Mana [Ilian Tape]
Nicole
EPs/Tracks:
1. Autarkic – Kar Bagehenom [Garzen Records]
2. Pantytec – Elastobabe [Perlon]
3. D.A.B – Hi-Z [EYA Records]
4. MYKI – Bleeding Tooth [Step Ball Chain]
5. Do Or Die – Swinger Cats [SATZ]
6. Dustmite – Hiding [SUPERVOID Records]
7. Stef Mendesidis – Wurlitzer Machinery [Klockworks]
8. KS7 – K60P [NECHTO]
9. Yanamaste – Rifle [Artaphine Records]
10. Ben Klock x Etapp Kyle – A Friend Of A Friend [Ostgut Ton]
LPs:
1. Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incensio]
2. gem-K – Swan, Lover’s Knot, Dagger [Super Utu]
3. Jeff Mills & Rafael Leafar – The Override Switch [Axis]
Terrence Dixon
EPs/Tracks:
1. Thomas Fehlmann/Terrence Dixon/Rod Modell/Domenique – The Bridge EP [Minimal Detroit Audio]
2. Jordan GCZ – Introspective Acid [Rush Hour]
3. DJ Stingray 313 – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]
4. John FM – American Spirit EP [XL Recordings]
5. Andres – Praises [MAHOGANI Music]
6. Oceanic – Total Comfort EP [Rush Hour]
7. Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
8. Dreamcastmoe – Lamont EP [In Real Live Music]
9. NWAQ – Above EP [Last Age]
10. Lars Bartkuhn – Transcend/Every Morning I Meditate [Rush Hour]
LPs:
1. Terrence Dixon – Reporting From Detroit [Rush Hour]
2. Arp Frique – The Seed [Colorful World]
3. Erika De Casier – Essentials [Independant Jeep Music]
HHV Recordstore
EPs/Tracks:
1. Peggy Gou – I Go [Gudu]
2. Guy Contact – Ultraviolet Freqs EP [Craigie Knowes]
3. HDSN – I House You But Love [Nbast]
4. Charlotte De Witte – Asura EP [KNTXT]
5. Apiento – Things You Do For Love (Mad Professor Remix) [World Building]
6. Al Kent – Rain 1-Sided Vinyl Edition [Million Dollar Disco]
7. Unknown – Took My Heart Away / Sun [Tartan]
8. Midnight Magic – Beam Me Up 10th Anniversary Remixes [Permanent Vacation]
9. Park Hye Jin – If You Want It [Clipp.Art]
10. Maelstrom & Fasme – Lotus 48 [Central Processing Unit]
LPs:
1. Bonobo – Fragments [Ninja Tune]
2. Windows 96 – Glass Prism [100% Electronica]
3. Mystic Jungle – Deviant Disco [Periodica]