Chrissy
EPs:
- Chrissy – So Electrifying EP [Pets Recordings]
- Sherelle – 160 Down The A406 [Beautiful]
- Bruise – Joy [Foundation Music]
- Logic1000 – I Won’t Forget [Therapy]
- Diplomat – Check It (Beagle Remix) [Amen Brother]
- Robert Lee – Come Now Sound Boy (Coco Bryce Remix) [Rhythm Discs!]
- Local Group – Watch This Beat [1Ø Pills Mate]
- Paul & Shark – T-800 Type Beat [Free Time Discs]
- JT Donaldson & Liv.e – Stay Inside (Girls Of The Internet Remix) [Classic Music Company]
- Andrea Crestani – Watching You [Down Deeper]
LPs:
- Chrissy – Physical Release [Hooversound Recordings]
- Posthuman – Requiem for a Rave [Balkan Vinyl]
- Planetary Assault Systems – Sky Scraping [TOKEN]
Freddy K
EPs:
- KSEL – Kontrast [KEY Vinyl]
- Phara – A Constant State Of Movement [Phaar]
- Various Artists – High Communications [K S R]
- Taken – Cyclic Dawn [TAKEN]
- Atonism – Kiki [KEY Vinyl]
- Holden Federico – Deliverance EP [SK_Eleven]
- Decka – Splintered [Unterwegs]
- Skudge – Pressure Drop/Realtime [Skudge]
- Unis – Proletarijat 009 [PROLETARIJAT]
- Ignez – SMV004 [Somov Records]
LPs:
- Planetary Assault Systems – Sky Scraping [TOKEN]
- The Jaffa Kid – Acid Raver [Utter]
- Atonal – Bridge [Cold Blow]
Reznik
EPs:
- Damiano von Erckert – Space, Diversity, No Limits [Live at Robert Johnson]
- Lauren Flax – Out Of Reality [2MR]
- Cassy – Pace It Together [Kwench]
- Nephews – Alternate [Aterral]
- Erik Luebs – Transcendental Number [Bunker]
- Gabriels – Love And Hate in a Different Time [Atlas]
- Paris Green – With You (Baltra Remix) [Needwant]
- Metallica – Don’t Tread On Else Matters (SebastiAn Remix) [Blackened]
- Mad Rey – B.R.O [Ed Banger]
- Lebanon Hanover – Ellen Allien Remixes [BPitch]
LPs:
- Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]
- Grouper – Shade [Kranky]
- Keinemusik – Send Return [Keinemusik]
Soela
EPs:
- Lee Scratch Perry – Dem No Know Dub [Seven Leaves Records]
- Source Direct – Future London [Odysee Records]
- Steve O’Sullivan – Dark At Five (feat. SIT) [Sushitech Records]
- Daniel Broesecke – Spaceship [Particular]
- Unknown – Lhyl [Memory Remains]
- Move D – Silk Dub [Compost Black Label]
- Desolate – Moraine [Fauxpas Musik]
- Lush – Oblivion [Street Beats]
- Cassius Select – They Shook [Hypercolour]
- Khotin – Water Soaked In Forever [Ghostly]
LPs:
- Djrum – Seven Lies [2nd Drop]
- Lawrence – Birds On The Playground [Mule Musiq]
- Moodymann – Taken Away [KDJ]
Wanderist
EPs:
- Wanderist – Infinite Reflection EP [Transient Nature]
- Oceanic – Total Comfort EP [Rush Hour]
- Mills Boogie – Antwerp Zoo EP [Cape St. Francis]
- Ciel – All We Have Is Each Other EP [Mister Saturday Night]
- Yarn Init – Ill Compound EP [Mind Control Rectifier]
- Jeroen Search – Symbols EP [Grammar]
- Black Cadmium – Inertia EP [Transient Nature]
- LUZ1E / DJ Swagger – Come Rain Or Come Shine [Warning Berlin]
- Mary Lake – Askim EP [Nous’klaer]
- Shed – The Unknown Evil EP [UTTU]
LPs:
- Vc118A – Spiritual Machines [Delsin Records]
- Skee Mask – Pool [Ilian Tape]
- Terrence Dixon – Reporting from Detroit [Rush Hour]
Serendeepity
Eps:
- Pigeon – Yagana EP [Soundway]
- 33.10.3402 – Iz Usta [Sähkö Recordings]
- Sangre Nueva – Goteo EP [Worldwide Unlimited]
- Various Artists – V4 Visions Label Sampler [Numero Group]
- Blawan – Woke Up Right Handed [XL Recordings]
- Cee O Funk – T’As Le Cul Qui Dit Oui [La Maison Venturi Bazaar]
- Auntie Flo – Bells In The DMZ [Highlife]
- Move D – Inside The Freero Dome [Smallville]
- Nick Leon – FT060 [Future Times]
- Various Artists – Ten Years Serendeepity Part 4 [Serendeepity]
LPs:
- Not Waving – What Is Normal Today? [Ecstatic]
- Madteo – Head Gone Wrong By Noise [Honest Jon’s Records]
- Leif – 9 Airs [AD 93]