Chrissy

Chrissy (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Chrissy – So Electrifying EP [Pets Recordings]
  2. Sherelle – 160 Down The A406 [Beautiful]
  3. Bruise – Joy [Foundation Music]
  4. Logic1000 – I Won’t Forget [Therapy]
  5. Diplomat – Check It (Beagle Remix) [Amen Brother]
  6. Robert Lee – Come Now Sound Boy (Coco Bryce Remix) [Rhythm Discs!]
  7. Local Group – Watch This Beat [1Ø Pills Mate]
  8. Paul & Shark – T-800 Type Beat [Free Time Discs]
  9. JT Donaldson & Liv.e – Stay Inside (Girls Of The Internet Remix) [Classic Music Company]
  10. Andrea Crestani – Watching You [Down Deeper]

LPs:

  1. Chrissy – Physical Release [Hooversound Recordings]
  2. Posthuman – Requiem for a Rave [Balkan Vinyl]
  3. Planetary Assault Systems – Sky Scraping [TOKEN]

Freddy K

Freddy K (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. KSEL – Kontrast [KEY Vinyl]
  2. Phara – A Constant State Of Movement [Phaar]
  3. Various Artists – High Communications [K S R]
  4. Taken – Cyclic Dawn [TAKEN]
  5. Atonism – Kiki [KEY Vinyl]
  6. Holden Federico – Deliverance EP [SK_Eleven]
  7. Decka – Splintered [Unterwegs]
  8. Skudge – Pressure Drop/Realtime [Skudge]
  9. Unis – Proletarijat 009 [PROLETARIJAT]
  10. Ignez – SMV004 [Somov Records]

LPs:

  1. Planetary Assault Systems – Sky Scraping [TOKEN]
  2. The Jaffa Kid – Acid Raver [Utter]
  3. Atonal – Bridge [Cold Blow]

Reznik

Reznik (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Damiano von Erckert – Space, Diversity, No Limits [Live at Robert Johnson]
  2. Lauren Flax – Out Of Reality [2MR]
  3. Cassy – Pace It Together [Kwench]
  4. Nephews – Alternate [Aterral]
  5. Erik Luebs – Transcendental Number [Bunker]
  6. Gabriels – Love And Hate in a Different Time [Atlas]
  7. Paris Green – With You (Baltra Remix) [Needwant]
  8. Metallica – Don’t Tread On Else Matters (SebastiAn Remix) [Blackened]
  9. Mad Rey – B.R.O [Ed Banger]
  10. Lebanon Hanover – Ellen Allien Remixes [BPitch]

LPs:

  1. Space Afrika – Honest Labour [Dais]
  2. Grouper – Shade [Kranky]
  3. Keinemusik – Send Return [Keinemusik]

Soela

Soela (Foto: Maria Ermoshina)

EPs:

  1. Lee Scratch Perry – Dem No Know Dub [Seven Leaves Records]
  2. Source Direct – Future London [Odysee Records]
  3. Steve O’Sullivan – Dark At Five (feat. SIT) [Sushitech Records]
  4. Daniel Broesecke – Spaceship [Particular]
  5. Unknown – Lhyl [Memory Remains] 
  6. Move D – Silk Dub [Compost Black Label]
  7. Desolate – Moraine [Fauxpas Musik]
  8. Lush – Oblivion [Street Beats]
  9. Cassius Select – They Shook [Hypercolour]
  10. Khotin – Water Soaked In Forever [Ghostly]

LPs:

  1. Djrum – Seven Lies [2nd Drop]
  2. Lawrence – Birds On The Playground [Mule Musiq]
  3. Moodymann – Taken Away [KDJ]

Wanderist

Wanderist (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Wanderist – Infinite Reflection EP [Transient Nature]
  2. Oceanic – Total Comfort EP [Rush Hour]
  3. Mills Boogie – Antwerp Zoo EP [Cape St. Francis]
  4. Ciel – All We Have Is Each Other EP [Mister Saturday Night]
  5. Yarn Init – Ill Compound EP [Mind Control Rectifier]
  6. Jeroen Search – Symbols EP [Grammar]
  7. Black Cadmium – Inertia EP [Transient Nature]
  8. LUZ1E / DJ Swagger – Come Rain Or Come Shine [Warning Berlin]
  9. Mary Lake – Askim EP [Nous’klaer]
  10. Shed – The Unknown Evil EP [UTTU]

LPs:

  1. Vc118A – Spiritual Machines [Delsin Records]
  2. Skee Mask – Pool [Ilian Tape]
  3. Terrence Dixon – Reporting from Detroit [Rush Hour]

Serendeepity

Serendeepity Store (Foto: Presse)

Eps:

  1. Pigeon – Yagana EP [Soundway]
  2. 33.10.3402 – Iz Usta [Sähkö Recordings]
  3. Sangre Nueva – Goteo EP [Worldwide Unlimited]
  4. Various Artists – V4 Visions Label Sampler [Numero Group]
  5. Blawan – Woke Up Right Handed [XL Recordings]
  6. Cee O Funk – T’As Le Cul Qui Dit Oui [La Maison Venturi Bazaar]
  7. Auntie Flo – Bells In The DMZ [Highlife]
  8. Move D – Inside The Freero Dome [Smallville]
  9. Nick Leon – FT060 [Future Times]
  10. Various Artists – Ten Years Serendeepity Part 4 [Serendeepity]

LPs:

  1. Not Waving – What Is Normal Today? [Ecstatic]
  2. Madteo – Head Gone Wrong By Noise [Honest Jon’s Records]
  3. Leif – 9 Airs [AD 93]
