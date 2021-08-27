Elke
EPs:
- Workforce – Care & Consideration EP (1985)
- Willow – Workshop 30 (Workshop)
- Karima F – Fief Fief (Schloss)
- Sputnik One – Love From Above (Wisdom Teeth)
- Holy Tongue – II (Amidah Records)
- Coco Bryce – Sound Dimensions (PRSPCT Recordings)
- Pugilist & Another Channel – Fight Authority / Seek Truth (Modern Hypnosis)
- 4TGANG – Breaks’N’Pieces Vol. 14 (Breaks ‘N’ Pieces)
- Papa Nugs – Milk & Beans EP (No Dice)
- Prequel Tapes & dBridge – Ionize (Midnight Shift)
LPs:
- Various Artists – It Was Always There Vol. 2 (3024)
- Calibre – Feeling Normal (Signature Recordings)
- Various Artists – Friends of Ecke – Part 1 (Ecke Records)
Glenn Astro
EPs:
- K. Hand feat. Zoey – I Do (Acacia Records)
- Bambounou – Cascade (Bambe)
- Jürgen Ratan – Ringtones (Tax Free)
- Glenn Astro – Purple (Tartelet)
- Beats Unlimited – Beats Unlimited (Diskotopia)
- Mani Festo – SNKRX07 (Sneaker Social Club)
- Salamanda – Allez (Good Morning Tapes)
- Model 500 – Starlight (echospace)
- Jeff Mills and the ZANZA – When The Time Is Right (Axis)
- Holy Tongue – II (Amidah)
LPs:
- Moonilena – Tiny Portraits (Huntleys + Palmers)
- Equiknoxx meets Feel Free Hi Fi – s/t (Digital Sting)
- Celia Hollander – Timekeeper (Leaving Records)
Myles Mac
EPs:
- Nutcase & Papachubba – Floating Inside (Best Effort)
- Deep Nalström – Esoteric Fantasy EP (Nummer Music)
- Pascale Project – Welcome (Dust-e-1 Remix) (La Rama Records)
- picnic – dewey (Nadia Khan version) (Daisart)
- Priori – Sleepyhead (Self Released)
- Other Joe – Jealousy Tulip EP (Best Effort)
- Fantastic Man – Cloud Manager (Love International x Test Pressing)
- Healion – In Light, It Undoes Nothing… (NAFF)
- Adelheid X & Giraffi Dog – Combien De Temps (Doom Chakra Tapes)
- Ben Fester – Lock Box EP (Paper-Cuts)
LPs:
- Mosam Howieson – Aphelion (Mysteries of the Deep)
- PLO Man & C3D-E – public static v. (Acting Press)
- K-Hand – Soul (Ausfahrt)
Dollkraut
- Pavel Afanasyev – There Is No Spoon (System 108)
- Dollkraut – Wie Ein (Slow) Groupie (Viewlexx)
- DJ Loser – Basic Contact (Veyl)
- Dollkraut & Sophie Du Palais – All The Boys (Pinkman)
- Bound by Endogamy – Lettre à Lauren (Cold Version) (Lux Rec)
- Mathieu Rossignelly – La Cadence Magique (Poly Dance)
- Perfect Mother – Dark Disco-Da·Da·Da·Da·Run (Light In The Attic)
- Sophie Du Palais – Glazed Disco Ball (BFE Records)
- Jon Hassell – Blues Nile (Ndeya)
- D.K. – Assault From Java (Good Morning Tapes)
LPs:
- Cora – Cora (Calax)
- Grouper – A I A : Dream Loss (Kranky)
- Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici – GMM Suite LP (Mannequin)
Alex From Tokyo
EPs:
- Future Beat Alliance – Birth (Claude Young Remix) (Future Beat Alliance)
- Arno E Matthieu – Livadaki (Compost records)
- Aura Safari – Dreams of music (Hell Yeah! Recordings)
- Rheinzand – Queen of Dawn [Pete Herbert remix] (Music For Dreams)
- Kaidi Tatham – Feeling Happy (7inch Naiils/Sounds Familiar)
- DJ Nori – Facemask (Bubble Tease Communications)
- Khruangbin and Natasha Dig – First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix) (Dead Oceans)
- Kaoma – Tago Mago (Latine Soul remix) (Favorite Recordings/Jazzy Couscous)
LPs:
- Gilb’r – On Danse Comme Des Fous (Versatile Records)
- Vinicio Adames – Al Comienzo Del Camino (TrueClass Records)
- Hiroshi Suzuki – CAT (Nippon Columba / WRWTFWW Records)
Rush Hour
- Andres – Praises (Mahogani Music)
- Patience Africa – Isilingo Sendoda / Let’s Groove Tonight (Unknownunknown)
- Vincent Floyd – Cruising (Rush Hour RSS)
- Kamazu – Indaba Kabani (Dimitri from Paris Edit) / Mjukeit (Unknownunknown)
- Robert Hood presents Floorplan – Funky Souls (2021 Repress) (Rush Hour)
- Arp Frique – Nyame Ye / Oi Quem Que Nos (Rush Hour)
- Circle City Band – Magic/My Place (Backatcha Records)
- Betty Lou Landreth – I can’t stop (Backatcha Records)
- Wendel Sield – Code of Conduct (Obia Records)
- V/A – Welcome to Paradise (Italian Dream House 89-93) Vol. 2 (Safe Trip)