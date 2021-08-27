Elke

elke-credit-nora-hollstein
Elke (Foto: Nora Hollstein)

EPs:

  1. Workforce – Care & Consideration EP (1985)
  2. Willow – Workshop 30 (Workshop)
  3. Karima F – Fief Fief (Schloss)
  4. Sputnik One – Love From Above (Wisdom Teeth)
  5. Holy Tongue – II (Amidah Records)
  6. Coco Bryce ‎– Sound Dimensions (PRSPCT Recordings)
  7. Pugilist & Another Channel – Fight Authority / Seek Truth (Modern Hypnosis)
  8. 4TGANG – Breaks’N’Pieces Vol. 14 (Breaks ‘N’ Pieces)
  9. Papa Nugs – Milk & Beans EP (No Dice)
  10. Prequel Tapes & dBridge – Ionize (Midnight Shift)

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – It Was Always There Vol. 2 (3024)
  2. Calibre – Feeling Normal (Signature Recordings)
  3. Various Artists – Friends of Ecke – Part 1 (Ecke Records)

Glenn Astro

Glenn Astro (Foto: Bandcamp)

EPs:

  1. K. Hand feat. Zoey – I Do (Acacia Records)
  2. Bambounou – Cascade (Bambe)
  3. Jürgen Ratan – Ringtones (Tax Free)
  4. Glenn Astro – Purple (Tartelet)
  5. Beats Unlimited – Beats Unlimited (Diskotopia)
  6. Mani Festo – SNKRX07 (Sneaker Social Club)
  7. Salamanda – Allez (Good Morning Tapes)
  8. Model 500 – Starlight (echospace)
  9. Jeff Mills and the ZANZA – When The Time Is Right (Axis)
  10. Holy Tongue – II (Amidah)

LPs:

  1. Moonilena – Tiny Portraits (Huntleys + Palmers)
  2. Equiknoxx meets Feel Free Hi Fi – s/t (Digital Sting)
  3. Celia Hollander – Timekeeper (Leaving Records)

Myles Mac

Myles Mac (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Nutcase & Papachubba – Floating Inside (Best Effort)
  2. Deep Nalström – Esoteric Fantasy EP (Nummer Music)
  3. Pascale Project – Welcome (Dust-e-1 Remix) (La Rama Records)
  4. picnic – dewey (Nadia Khan version) (Daisart)
  5. Priori – Sleepyhead (Self Released)
  6. Other Joe – Jealousy Tulip EP (Best Effort)
  7. Fantastic Man – Cloud Manager (Love International x Test Pressing)
  8. Healion – In Light, It Undoes Nothing… (NAFF)
  9. Adelheid X & Giraffi Dog – Combien De Temps (Doom Chakra Tapes)
  10. Ben Fester – Lock Box EP (Paper-Cuts)

LPs:

  1. Mosam Howieson – Aphelion (Mysteries of the Deep)
  2. PLO Man & C3D-E – public static v. (Acting Press)
  3. K-Hand – Soul (Ausfahrt)

Dollkraut

Dollkraut (Foto: Presse)
  1. Pavel Afanasyev – There Is No Spoon (System 108)
  2. Dollkraut – Wie Ein (Slow) Groupie (Viewlexx)
  3. DJ Loser – Basic Contact (Veyl)
  4. Dollkraut & Sophie Du Palais – All The Boys (Pinkman)
  5. Bound by Endogamy – Lettre à Lauren (Cold Version) (Lux Rec)
  6. Mathieu Rossignelly – La Cadence Magique (Poly Dance)
  7. Perfect Mother – Dark Disco-Da·Da·Da·Da·Run (Light In The Attic)
  8. Sophie Du Palais – Glazed Disco Ball (BFE Records)
  9. Jon Hassell – Blues Nile (Ndeya)
  10. D.K. – Assault From Java (Good Morning Tapes)

LPs:

  1. Cora – Cora (Calax)
  2. Grouper – A I A : Dream Loss (Kranky)
  3. Giovanotti Mondani Meccanici – GMM Suite LP (Mannequin)

Alex From Tokyo

Alex From Tokyo (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Future Beat Alliance – Birth (Claude Young Remix) (Future Beat Alliance)
  2. Arno E Matthieu – Livadaki (Compost records)
  3. Aura Safari – Dreams of music (Hell Yeah! Recordings)
  4. Rheinzand – Queen of Dawn [Pete Herbert remix] (Music For Dreams)
  5. Kaidi Tatham – Feeling Happy (7inch Naiils/Sounds Familiar)
  6. DJ Nori – Facemask (Bubble Tease Communications)
  7. Khruangbin and Natasha Dig – First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix) (Dead Oceans)
  8. Kaoma – Tago Mago (Latine Soul remix) (Favorite Recordings/Jazzy Couscous)

LPs:

  1. Gilb’r – On Danse Comme Des Fous (Versatile Records)
  2. Vinicio Adames – Al Comienzo Del Camino (TrueClass Records)
  3. Hiroshi Suzuki – CAT (Nippon Columba / WRWTFWW Records)

Rush Hour

Der Rush Hour Store
  1. Andres – Praises (Mahogani Music)
  2. Patience Africa – Isilingo Sendoda / Let’s Groove Tonight (Unknownunknown)
  3. Vincent Floyd – Cruising (Rush Hour RSS)
  4. Kamazu – Indaba Kabani (Dimitri from Paris Edit) / Mjukeit (Unknownunknown)
  5. Robert Hood presents Floorplan – Funky Souls (2021 Repress) (Rush Hour)
  6. Arp Frique – Nyame Ye / Oi Quem Que Nos (Rush Hour)
  7. Circle City Band – Magic/My Place (Backatcha Records)
  8. Betty Lou Landreth – I can’t stop (Backatcha Records)
  9. Wendel Sield – Code of Conduct (Obia Records)
  10. V/A – Welcome to Paradise (Italian Dream House 89-93) Vol. 2 (Safe Trip)
