Cari Lekebusch (Stockholm)

Cari Lekebusch (Foto: Privat)

EPs:

  1. Electric Rescue – Einoeino (TWR72 Remix) (Arkham Audio)
  2. Dokser – SRLX (Uncage)
  3. Mattias Fridell & Alexander Johansson – Propulsiv (Decision Making Theory)
  4. Yant – Cut Loose (Platform 22)
  5. Dustin Zahn – Escape From Within (Enemy Records)
  6. Vinicius Honorio – They Are The Same (Arts)
  7. Rhythm Assembler – Purist (Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell Remix) (Methodical)
  8. Staren – Medial (Segment Recordings)
  9. London Modular Alliance – Bitter Taste (Cultivated Electronics)
  10. Mystic Letter K – Grokk (MLK)

LPs:

  1. Steven Rutter – Riddle Me Sane (FireScope)
  2. Off The Meds – Off The Meds (Studio Barnhus)
  3. Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)

Introversion (Berlin)

Introversion (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Vinicius Honorio – Le Boi (ARTSX)
  2. D.Dan – Mutant Future (Lobster Theremin)
  3. Paolo Ferrara, Lorenzo Raganzini – The Liberation Of Your Beliefs (Obscure Shape & SHDW Remix) (HEX Recordings)
  4. Under Black Helmet – Death Of The Last Sun (KR/LF Records)
  5. Sev Dah – Techno Lection (Nord Ltd)
  6. Verschwender – Trakt I (Bipolar Disorder Rec.)
  7. BICEP – Glue (Ninja Tune)
  8. DJ Savage – Excuses (TH Tar Hallow)
  9. Hych – A Bird With No Tree (SOPTIK)
  10. Introversion – Lucid (ARTSCORE)

LPs:

  1. Moderat – Moderat II (Monkeytown Records)
  2. Rammstein – Sehnsucht (Motor Music)
  3. E26quent – Niemals Weg (Sichtexot)

Johannes Brecht (Stuttgart)

Johannes Brecht (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Theo Parrish – This Is For You (Sound Signature)
  2. Kelly Lee Owens – Jeanette (Inner Song)
  3. Jon Hopkins – Dawn Chorus (Domino Record Co)
  4. SOPHIE, Autechre – BIPP (Autechre Mx) (Numbers)
  5. Dorisburg – House Organ for the lonely (Phonica Records)
  6. Burial, Four Tet, Thom Yorke  – Her Revolution / His Rope (XL Recordings)
  7. Charles Webster – Burning feat. Sio (Dimensions Recordings)
  8. Bicep – Sundial (Ninja Tune)
  9. AceMo, Yunie Mojica – Phone Tag (Sonic Messengers)
  10. Overmono – Everything U Need (XL Recordings)

LPs:

  1. Four Tet – Parallel (Text Records)
  2. Actress – Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
  3. MoMa Ready – Haus Psychology (HAUS of ALTR)
  4. Moby – Live Ambient Improvised Recordings (Mobyambient)

L.F.T. (Hamburg)

L.F.T. (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Im Kellar – Free Entrance EP (Moustache Rec)
  2. Neit Fleit – The Film Just Breaks (Return To Disorder)
  3. David Vunk – Bunker 4017 (Bunker Rec)
  4. IXRQ – Intersect (Stilleben Rec)
  5. Luz1e – Radical Optimism (Voitax)
  6. Baby T – I Against I (CPU Rec)
  7. Hadamard / DJ Overdose – When Cities Collide IX (RotterHaque Rec)
  8. Aloka – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 14 (Steel City Dance Discs)
  9. INTERVIEWS – Bitterfeld (Bitterfeld Rec)
  10. L.F.T. – Träume Von Gabriel (Mechatronica)

LPs:

  1. Bar Italia – Quarrel (World Music)
  2. Doxa Sinistra – Universo (Mannequin)
  3. Franz Scala – Mondo Della Notto (Slow Motion)

SUGAR (Kopenhagen)

SUGAR (Foto: Daniel Hjorth)

EPs:

  1. Julian Muller – Devil Talks (Lobster Theremin)
  2. Gents – Young Again – Peachlyfe4evermix (Big Oil)
  3. Blawan – Immulsion EP (Ternesc)
  4. The Lady Machine – Resilience (Token)
  5. The Advent – Planting Seeds (Perc Trax)
  6. E-Saggila – Cellygrin (Hospital Productions)
  7. Actress / Sampha – Walking Flames (Ninja Tune)
  8. Konx-Om-Pax – Rez (Skee Mask Remix) (Planet Mu)
  9. SØS Gunver Ryberg – Doing Our Best Is No Longer Good Enough (AD93)
  10. DJ Hvad / Hannibal Hildorf  – Tør Jeg Elske Igen (Hannibal Hildorf)

LPs:

  1. Vanessa Amara – Leopard And Poses (Posh Isolation)
  2. The Tuss – Rushup Edge (Rephlex)
  3. Aoki Takamasa – RV8 (Raster – Noton)

Tigerhead (Berlin)

Tigerhead (Foto: Keyistudio)

EPs:

  1. Tred – Realities & Fictions EP (1Ø PILLS MATE)
  2. Resurrection – Series 001 (Resurrection)
  3. Oscar Mulero – Tormenta (Pole Group)
  4. Radio Slave – VARIATIONS (Rekids)
  5. The Southern – Raw Mistake (Truncate)
  6. Paul Roux – No Doubt (Arts)
  7. Alexskyspirit – Parasite EP (Planet Rhythm)
  8. Pfirter – Paralelo 003 (Paralelo)
  9. Developer – Developer Archive 11 (Developer Archive)
  10. S.A.W.A.N –  Endure (RXC)

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – DCLTD.01–22 (DCLTDVA01)
  2. Various Artists – Machines Of Deliverence LP (We Build Machines)
  3. Vril – Alte Seele (Delsin Records)

Serendeepity (Mailand)

Serendeepity Store (Foto: Serendeepity)

EPs:

  1. Various – Ten Years Serendeepity Part 1 (Serendeepity)
  2. Junior Loves – Yantlet/Grain (5 Gate Temple)
  3. Wladimir M. – Evil / Planet E (Skee Mask Remix) (Delsin)
  4. Mike Parker – The Devil’s Curators Vol. 2 (Spazio Disponibile)
  5. Marco Shuttle – Inner Euphoria (Eerie Records)
  6. Martin Rev – 3 Raw Takes (Sähkö Recordings)
  7. Varg2 (TM) & Exploited Body – Etsin Turvaa (Northern Electronic)
  8. Duplex – Sunbeam / Fictional Frequency (DPX Recordings)
  9. Round – Days (John Talabot, Ex-Terrestrial & Fit Siegel Remixes) (Hivern Discs)
  10. Mr. Fingers – Vault Sessions 1 (Alleviated Records)

LPs:

  1. Emmanuelle Parrenin & Detlef Weinrich – Jours De Grève (Versatile)
  2. The Bug ft Dis Fig – In Blue (Hyperdub)
  3. Wagon Christ – Recepticon (People Of Rhythm Records)

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR