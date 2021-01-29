Cari Lekebusch (Stockholm)
EPs:
- Electric Rescue – Einoeino (TWR72 Remix) (Arkham Audio)
- Dokser – SRLX (Uncage)
- Mattias Fridell & Alexander Johansson – Propulsiv (Decision Making Theory)
- Yant – Cut Loose (Platform 22)
- Dustin Zahn – Escape From Within (Enemy Records)
- Vinicius Honorio – They Are The Same (Arts)
- Rhythm Assembler – Purist (Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell Remix) (Methodical)
- Staren – Medial (Segment Recordings)
- London Modular Alliance – Bitter Taste (Cultivated Electronics)
- Mystic Letter K – Grokk (MLK)
LPs:
- Steven Rutter – Riddle Me Sane (FireScope)
- Off The Meds – Off The Meds (Studio Barnhus)
- Robert Hood – Mirror Man (Rekids)
Introversion (Berlin)
EPs:
- Vinicius Honorio – Le Boi (ARTSX)
- D.Dan – Mutant Future (Lobster Theremin)
- Paolo Ferrara, Lorenzo Raganzini – The Liberation Of Your Beliefs (Obscure Shape & SHDW Remix) (HEX Recordings)
- Under Black Helmet – Death Of The Last Sun (KR/LF Records)
- Sev Dah – Techno Lection (Nord Ltd)
- Verschwender – Trakt I (Bipolar Disorder Rec.)
- BICEP – Glue (Ninja Tune)
- DJ Savage – Excuses (TH Tar Hallow)
- Hych – A Bird With No Tree (SOPTIK)
- Introversion – Lucid (ARTSCORE)
LPs:
- Moderat – Moderat II (Monkeytown Records)
- Rammstein – Sehnsucht (Motor Music)
- E26quent – Niemals Weg (Sichtexot)
Johannes Brecht (Stuttgart)
EPs:
- Theo Parrish – This Is For You (Sound Signature)
- Kelly Lee Owens – Jeanette (Inner Song)
- Jon Hopkins – Dawn Chorus (Domino Record Co)
- SOPHIE, Autechre – BIPP (Autechre Mx) (Numbers)
- Dorisburg – House Organ for the lonely (Phonica Records)
- Burial, Four Tet, Thom Yorke – Her Revolution / His Rope (XL Recordings)
- Charles Webster – Burning feat. Sio (Dimensions Recordings)
- Bicep – Sundial (Ninja Tune)
- AceMo, Yunie Mojica – Phone Tag (Sonic Messengers)
- Overmono – Everything U Need (XL Recordings)
LPs:
- Four Tet – Parallel (Text Records)
- Actress – Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
- MoMa Ready – Haus Psychology (HAUS of ALTR)
- Moby – Live Ambient Improvised Recordings (Mobyambient)
L.F.T. (Hamburg)
EPs:
- Im Kellar – Free Entrance EP (Moustache Rec)
- Neit Fleit – The Film Just Breaks (Return To Disorder)
- David Vunk – Bunker 4017 (Bunker Rec)
- IXRQ – Intersect (Stilleben Rec)
- Luz1e – Radical Optimism (Voitax)
- Baby T – I Against I (CPU Rec)
- Hadamard / DJ Overdose – When Cities Collide IX (RotterHaque Rec)
- Aloka – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 14 (Steel City Dance Discs)
- INTERVIEWS – Bitterfeld (Bitterfeld Rec)
- L.F.T. – Träume Von Gabriel (Mechatronica)
LPs:
- Bar Italia – Quarrel (World Music)
- Doxa Sinistra – Universo (Mannequin)
- Franz Scala – Mondo Della Notto (Slow Motion)
SUGAR (Kopenhagen)
EPs:
- Julian Muller – Devil Talks (Lobster Theremin)
- Gents – Young Again – Peachlyfe4evermix (Big Oil)
- Blawan – Immulsion EP (Ternesc)
- The Lady Machine – Resilience (Token)
- The Advent – Planting Seeds (Perc Trax)
- E-Saggila – Cellygrin (Hospital Productions)
- Actress / Sampha – Walking Flames (Ninja Tune)
- Konx-Om-Pax – Rez (Skee Mask Remix) (Planet Mu)
- SØS Gunver Ryberg – Doing Our Best Is No Longer Good Enough (AD93)
- DJ Hvad / Hannibal Hildorf – Tør Jeg Elske Igen (Hannibal Hildorf)
LPs:
- Vanessa Amara – Leopard And Poses (Posh Isolation)
- The Tuss – Rushup Edge (Rephlex)
- Aoki Takamasa – RV8 (Raster – Noton)
Tigerhead (Berlin)
EPs:
- Tred – Realities & Fictions EP (1Ø PILLS MATE)
- Resurrection – Series 001 (Resurrection)
- Oscar Mulero – Tormenta (Pole Group)
- Radio Slave – VARIATIONS (Rekids)
- The Southern – Raw Mistake (Truncate)
- Paul Roux – No Doubt (Arts)
- Alexskyspirit – Parasite EP (Planet Rhythm)
- Pfirter – Paralelo 003 (Paralelo)
- Developer – Developer Archive 11 (Developer Archive)
- S.A.W.A.N – Endure (RXC)
LPs:
- Various Artists – DCLTD.01–22 (DCLTDVA01)
- Various Artists – Machines Of Deliverence LP (We Build Machines)
- Vril – Alte Seele (Delsin Records)
Serendeepity (Mailand)
EPs:
- Various – Ten Years Serendeepity Part 1 (Serendeepity)
- Junior Loves – Yantlet/Grain (5 Gate Temple)
- Wladimir M. – Evil / Planet E (Skee Mask Remix) (Delsin)
- Mike Parker – The Devil’s Curators Vol. 2 (Spazio Disponibile)
- Marco Shuttle – Inner Euphoria (Eerie Records)
- Martin Rev – 3 Raw Takes (Sähkö Recordings)
- Varg2 (TM) & Exploited Body – Etsin Turvaa (Northern Electronic)
- Duplex – Sunbeam / Fictional Frequency (DPX Recordings)
- Round – Days (John Talabot, Ex-Terrestrial & Fit Siegel Remixes) (Hivern Discs)
- Mr. Fingers – Vault Sessions 1 (Alleviated Records)
LPs:
- Emmanuelle Parrenin & Detlef Weinrich – Jours De Grève (Versatile)
- The Bug ft Dis Fig – In Blue (Hyperdub)
- Wagon Christ – Recepticon (People Of Rhythm Records)