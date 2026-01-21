Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Introversion, MASCHA, lu.wicked, Black Mirror Park, Kedi Bounce und Frank Heise

Introversion
EPs
Habgud – Distill [B.A.B.E (Burned at Both Ends)]
Morbe – Bloom [PRTL WRX]
Fran LF, FENIMORE – ADHD [Vibrant Collective]
Vilchezz – Monday Blast [Special Series]
Chlär – Breakthrough [Primal Instinct Rec.]
M.I.T.A., Resonances (IT) – Operator [On Edge Society]
Sev Dah – Proletarijat 014 [Proletarijat]
Lewis Fautzi – Into The Unknown [Faut Section]
Surusinghe – Good Girls // Bad Girls [Steel City Dance Discs]
Introversion – Ghost Rockets [CROWD]
Alben/Compilation
VA – Federation of Rytm IV [Mutual Rytm]
VA – MOST WANTED #5 [Wangan Club]
VA – Hate and Tenderness VIII [ANAOH]
MASCHA
EPs
Feral – Memory Folds Inwards [Non Series]
Architect – Format X [DifferentSound]
Jack Fresia – Ritmo Sintetico EP [Vault Records]
UFO95, Z.I.P.P.O & Claudio PRC, D-Leria, Stephanie Sykes vs Dyad, BIMOL, Decoder – X1 (FIDESX1) [Fides Records]
Isabel Soto – Morphosis EP [Ostgut Ton]
Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage [Reclaim Your City]
Gannein – KYSH-EP05 [KYSH Records]
Juri Heidemann – Structures Eins [Pengan Records]
Philipp Stoffel – Akte 001 [Self-released]
Alben/Compliations
VA – ANNEX [Tresor Records]
Adlas – Material Without Qualities [HAYES]
AAAA – X-Scroll Era [Umor Rex]
lu.wicked
EPs
1morning – Because I Told You So [Ilian Tape]
Mala X Magugu – Militant Don [Deep Medi]
Chris Doria – MP07 [Magic Power]
Leibniz – Corridor EP [Peach Discs]
buttechno – X-Berg dubs [PSY X Records]
Super Sound Global – 12“ [SSG003]
Beatrice M. – Eurotrash [Tempa]
Tenzia – Tumble [IO]
Trickpony – 24/7 Heaven [Step Ball Chain]
Ottagone – Selected I & II [Will & Ink]
Alben/Compliations
Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]
Call Super – A Rhythm Protects One [Dekmantel]
VA – GTVA01 [Ghosttown]
Black Mirror Park
EPs
Antic Soul – Coral [Mitsubasa]
Any Mello – Devotion [N R B K]
Black Mirror Park – Serotonin 5 [Entourage Concept]
Cignol – Ocean Of Space [Who Is Paula]
OFF / GRID – Protect Ya Deck EP [Self Reflektion]
Phara – Soft Glow, Fierce Light [Fuse Imprint]
RAUB & Fran LF – Divide Et Impera [Byond Mōmentum]
Raytek – Alphabet City [Sungate]
Sciahri – Pareidolia III [Sublunar]
Steffi & Rosati – Bring The Beat [dolly ts]
Alben/Compliations
Ackermann – The Feeling That Brought Me Here [Safe Space]
Brigade – Unlimited Dreams Corporation [Laut & Luise]
Pavelo & Schnell – SOHN [Zeche Prellverein]
Kedi Bounce
EPs
Khadija – Dunya [REK’D]
Musclecars, Toribio – Full Circle [Rhythm Section International]
Byron the Aquarius – The Global Caress EP [Star Creature Universal Vibrations]
Jean-Jez – Soul Notion [Soul Quest Records]
Slxm Sol – Simple Love [Soul Quest Records]
Dam Swindle – Backyard Galaxy [Heist Records]
Npoint_O – Voyage [Lengua Materna]
Oliver Dollar – Contemporary Part Three [Rekids]
Pancratio – Love Letters [Love On The Rocks]
Crackazat – Make It Out [Nervous Records]
Alben/Compliations
Robert Glasper – Let Go [Loma Vista Recordings]
Gerardo Frisina – Joyful Sound [Schema Records]
VA – Técnica V/A 003 „Continuum“ [Técnica]
Frank Heise
EPs
Feral – A Look Within [Hypnus]
Alan Backdrop – SPT011 [Space Trax/Upcoming]
crp – cycle 0.5 [Optic Portal]
Biocym – Fates [space lab]
DJ Ibon – Slowly Slowly [Kengu]
Vardae – Power of Intention [Non Series]
Ness – Drift From Sector H [The Gods Planet]
Kinzua – The Current Thing [Confusion is next to happiness]
Human Space Machine & Sunju Hargun – HSH001 [HSH Series]
Immateriæ/Intuition – Mechanicum EP [techlab.bp]
Alben/Compliations
Alvar – The Mist [Peak Experience]
Purpurea – E.F.S. [The Gods Planet]
Golikem – Atmadelica [Magma Records]