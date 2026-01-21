Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Introversion, MASCHA, lu.wicked, Black Mirror Park, Kedi Bounce und Frank Heise

Michael Sarvi

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Introversion

Introversion (Foto: Mohadeseh Vatandoust)
Introversion (Foto: Mohadeseh Vatandoust)

EPs

Habgud – Distill [B.A.B.E (Burned at Both Ends)]
Morbe – Bloom [PRTL WRX]
Fran LF, FENIMORE – ADHD [Vibrant Collective]
Vilchezz – Monday Blast [Special Series]
Chlär – Breakthrough [Primal Instinct Rec.]
M.I.T.A., Resonances (IT) – Operator [On Edge Society]
Sev Dah – Proletarijat 014 [Proletarijat]
Lewis Fautzi – Into The Unknown [Faut Section]
Surusinghe – Good Girls // Bad Girls [Steel City Dance Discs]
Introversion – Ghost Rockets [CROWD]

Alben/Compilation

VA – Federation of Rytm IV [Mutual Rytm]
VA – MOST WANTED #5 [Wangan Club]
VA – Hate and Tenderness VIII [ANAOH]

MASCHA

MASCHA (Foto: Zoe von Pawelsz)
MASCHA (Foto: Zoe von Pawelsz)

EPs

Feral – Memory Folds Inwards [Non Series]
Architect – Format X [DifferentSound]
Jack Fresia – Ritmo Sintetico EP [Vault Records]
UFO95, Z.I.P.P.O & Claudio PRC, D-Leria, Stephanie Sykes vs Dyad, BIMOL, Decoder – X1 (FIDESX1) [Fides Records]
Isabel Soto – Morphosis EP [Ostgut Ton]
Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage [Reclaim Your City]
Gannein – KYSH-EP05 [KYSH Records]
Juri Heidemann – Structures Eins [Pengan Records]
Chlär – Breakthrough [Primal Instinct]
Philipp Stoffel – Akte 001 [Self-released]

Alben/Compliations

VA – ANNEX [Tresor Records]
Adlas – Material Without Qualities [HAYES]
AAAA – X-Scroll Era [Umor Rex]

lu.wicked

EPs

1morning – Because I Told You So [Ilian Tape]
Mala X Magugu – Militant Don [Deep Medi]
Chris Doria – MP07 [Magic Power]
Leibniz – Corridor EP [Peach Discs]
buttechno – X-Berg dubs [PSY X Records]
Super Sound Global – 12“ [SSG003]
Beatrice M. – Eurotrash [Tempa]
Tenzia – Tumble [IO]
Trickpony – 24/7 Heaven [Step Ball Chain]
Ottagone – Selected I & II [Will & Ink]

Alben/Compliations

Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]
Call Super – A Rhythm Protects One [Dekmantel]
VA – GTVA01 [Ghosttown]

Black Mirror Park

EPs

Antic Soul – Coral [Mitsubasa]
Any Mello – Devotion [N R B K]
Black Mirror Park – Serotonin 5 [Entourage Concept]
Cignol – Ocean Of Space [Who Is Paula]
OFF / GRID – Protect Ya Deck EP [Self Reflektion]
Phara – Soft Glow, Fierce Light [Fuse Imprint]
RAUB & Fran LF – Divide Et Impera [Byond Mōmentum]
Raytek – Alphabet City [Sungate]
Sciahri – Pareidolia III [Sublunar]
Steffi & Rosati – Bring The Beat [dolly ts]

Alben/Compliations

Ackermann – The Feeling That Brought Me Here [Safe Space]
Brigade – Unlimited Dreams Corporation [Laut & Luise]
Pavelo & Schnell – SOHN [Zeche Prellverein]

Kedi Bounce

EPs

Khadija – Dunya [REK’D]
Musclecars, Toribio – Full Circle [Rhythm Section International]
Byron the Aquarius – The Global Caress EP [Star Creature Universal Vibrations]
Jean-Jez – Soul Notion [Soul Quest Records]
Slxm Sol – Simple Love [Soul Quest Records]
Dam Swindle – Backyard Galaxy [Heist Records]
Npoint_O – Voyage [Lengua Materna]
Oliver Dollar – Contemporary Part Three [Rekids]
Pancratio – Love Letters [Love On The Rocks]
Crackazat – Make It Out [Nervous Records]

Alben/Compliations

Robert Glasper – Let Go [Loma Vista Recordings]
Gerardo Frisina – Joyful Sound [Schema Records]
VA – Técnica V/A 003 „Continuum“ [Técnica]

Frank Heise

EPs

Feral – A Look Within [Hypnus]
Alan Backdrop – SPT011 [Space Trax/Upcoming]
crp – cycle 0.5 [Optic Portal]
Biocym – Fates [space lab]
DJ Ibon – Slowly Slowly [Kengu]
Vardae – Power of Intention [Non Series]
Ness – Drift From Sector H [The Gods Planet]
Kinzua – The Current Thing [Confusion is next to happiness]
Human Space Machine & Sunju Hargun – HSH001 [HSH Series]
Immateriæ/Intuition – Mechanicum EP [techlab.bp]

Alben/Compliations

Alvar – The Mist [Peak Experience]
Purpurea – E.F.S. [The Gods Planet]
Golikem – Atmadelica [Magma Records]

Weiterlesen

GROOVE Charts (Herbst 2025)

Was wurde im Herbst gespielt? Für unsere große Charts-Auswertung haben wir über 80 DJs nach ihren Favoriten gefragt.
Katharina Pittack -

Features

Aphex Twin: Darum ist der Warp-Künstler auf YouTube erfolgreicher als Taylor Swift

Feature
Warum ein 25 Jahre altes Piano-Stück von Aphex Twin zum Soundtrack der Gen-Z-Leere wurde und Taylor Swift gegen einen dicken Hamster verliert.

Das Kollektiv krakeele aus Köln: „Ein Club ohne Chefs und Investor:innen –  und vor allem ohne Angst, verdrängt zu werden”

Feature
Ohne großes Kapital, dafür mit Crowdfunding: Das Kollektiv krakelee plant einen neuen Club und eine Kulturstätte für Köln.

Kölsch über sein neues Album „Kinema”: „Warum sample ich mich nicht einfach selbst? Wäre doch lustig!”

Feature
Kölsch hat viel über sein neues Studioalbum zu erzählen. Mit uns hat Kölsch aber auch über Nudeln und „Calabria” gesprochen.

