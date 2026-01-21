Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Introversion, MASCHA, lu.wicked, Black Mirror Park, Kedi Bounce und Frank Heise

Introversion

Introversion (Foto: Mohadeseh Vatandoust)

EPs

Habgud – Distill [B.A.B.E (Burned at Both Ends)]

Morbe – Bloom [PRTL WRX]

Fran LF, FENIMORE – ADHD [Vibrant Collective]

Vilchezz – Monday Blast [Special Series]

Chlär – Breakthrough [Primal Instinct Rec.]

M.I.T.A., Resonances (IT) – Operator [On Edge Society]

Sev Dah – Proletarijat 014 [Proletarijat]

Lewis Fautzi – Into The Unknown [Faut Section]

Surusinghe – Good Girls // Bad Girls [Steel City Dance Discs]

Introversion – Ghost Rockets [CROWD]

Alben/Compilation

VA – Federation of Rytm IV [Mutual Rytm]

VA – MOST WANTED #5 [Wangan Club]

VA – Hate and Tenderness VIII [ANAOH]

MASCHA

MASCHA (Foto: Zoe von Pawelsz)

EPs

Feral – Memory Folds Inwards [Non Series]

Architect – Format X [DifferentSound]

Jack Fresia – Ritmo Sintetico EP [Vault Records]

UFO95, Z.I.P.P.O & Claudio PRC, D-Leria, Stephanie Sykes vs Dyad, BIMOL, Decoder – X1 (FIDESX1) [Fides Records]

Isabel Soto – Morphosis EP [Ostgut Ton]

Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage [Reclaim Your City]

Gannein – KYSH-EP05 [KYSH Records]

Juri Heidemann – Structures Eins [Pengan Records]

Philipp Stoffel – Akte 001 [Self-released]

Alben/Compliations

VA – ANNEX [Tresor Records]

Adlas – Material Without Qualities [HAYES]

AAAA – X-Scroll Era [Umor Rex]

lu.wicked

EPs

1morning – Because I Told You So [Ilian Tape]

Mala X Magugu – Militant Don [Deep Medi]

Chris Doria – MP07 [Magic Power]

Leibniz – Corridor EP [Peach Discs]

buttechno – X-Berg dubs [PSY X Records]

Super Sound Global – 12“ [SSG003]

Beatrice M. – Eurotrash [Tempa]

Tenzia – Tumble [IO]

Trickpony – 24/7 Heaven [Step Ball Chain]

Ottagone – Selected I & II [Will & Ink]

Alben/Compliations

Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]

Call Super – A Rhythm Protects One [Dekmantel]

VA – GTVA01 [Ghosttown]

Black Mirror Park

EPs

Antic Soul – Coral [Mitsubasa]

Any Mello – Devotion [N R B K]

Black Mirror Park – Serotonin 5 [Entourage Concept]

Cignol – Ocean Of Space [Who Is Paula]

OFF / GRID – Protect Ya Deck EP [Self Reflektion]

Phara – Soft Glow, Fierce Light [Fuse Imprint]

RAUB & Fran LF – Divide Et Impera [Byond Mōmentum]

Raytek – Alphabet City [Sungate]

Sciahri – Pareidolia III [Sublunar]

Steffi & Rosati – Bring The Beat [dolly ts]

Alben/Compliations

Ackermann – The Feeling That Brought Me Here [Safe Space]

Brigade – Unlimited Dreams Corporation [Laut & Luise]

Pavelo & Schnell – SOHN [Zeche Prellverein]

Kedi Bounce

EPs

Khadija – Dunya [REK’D]

Musclecars, Toribio – Full Circle [Rhythm Section International]

Byron the Aquarius – The Global Caress EP [Star Creature Universal Vibrations]

Jean-Jez – Soul Notion [Soul Quest Records]

Slxm Sol – Simple Love [Soul Quest Records]

Dam Swindle – Backyard Galaxy [Heist Records]

Npoint_O – Voyage [Lengua Materna]

Oliver Dollar – Contemporary Part Three [Rekids]

Pancratio – Love Letters [Love On The Rocks]

Crackazat – Make It Out [Nervous Records]

Alben/Compliations

Robert Glasper – Let Go [Loma Vista Recordings]

Gerardo Frisina – Joyful Sound [Schema Records]

VA – Técnica V/A 003 „Continuum“ [Técnica]

Frank Heise

EPs

Feral – A Look Within [Hypnus]

Alan Backdrop – SPT011 [Space Trax/Upcoming]

crp – cycle 0.5 [Optic Portal]

Biocym – Fates [space lab]

DJ Ibon – Slowly Slowly [Kengu]

Vardae – Power of Intention [Non Series]

Ness – Drift From Sector H [The Gods Planet]

Kinzua – The Current Thing [Confusion is next to happiness]

Human Space Machine & Sunju Hargun – HSH001 [HSH Series]

Immateriæ/Intuition – Mechanicum EP [techlab.bp]

Alben/Compliations

Alvar – The Mist [Peak Experience]

Purpurea – E.F.S. [The Gods Planet]

Golikem – Atmadelica [Magma Records]