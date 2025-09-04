Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Bloody Mary, Christoph Faust, Dogpatrol, Introversion, Sound Metaphors und Sunil Sharpe

Bloody Mary
EPs
The Advent & Zein – Elektronically Minded PT 2 [Cultivated Electronics]
FJAAK – FJAAK012 [FJAAK]
Blackploid – Cosmic Drama [CPU]
Robert Hood – Art Project EP [M-Plant]
DJ Misjah – Access EP [Planet Rhythm]
Nastya Vogan / Phase Fatale – Transitioning Practice [Standard Deviation]
Geezer & Friends – Mullet Mania [WahWah]
Acidulant – Planet Jack EP [Deadbeat Records]
Kragg / RTR – Acid Avengers 032 [Acid Avengers]
Vortex – FA.ST [System Error]
Alben/Compilations
VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 1 [Dame-Music 052]
VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 2 [Dame-Music 053]
VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 3 [Dame-Music 054]
Christoph Faust
EPs
Fireground – Smile As One EP [Ilian Tape]
C&CF – No Fool Love EP [C&CF]
Ben Klock – Under Pressure [Klockworks]
Tal Fussman – No Disko EP [SEVEN]
Ploy – The Flirt EP [Faith Beat]
Fadi Mohem pres. Four Lovers – Four Lovers 03 EP [Four Lovers]
Altinbas – Eclipse EP [Observer Station]
BLANKA – Transversal EP [SK_eleven]
Markus Suckut – Moments EP [Fuse Imprint]
Christoph Faust – A Late Summer Night EP [Faust Format]
Alben/Compilations
Monolake – Gravity [Field]
Shed – Towards East [The Final Experiment]
Scan 7 – Dark Territory [Tresor Records]
Dogpatrol
EPs
Beton Brut – 4×4 [Sneaker Social Club]
Peder Mannerfelt & Dyslecta – LNS001 [PM]
D1 – Tartaria Rising [Tempa Recordings]
Ashtrejinkins – Left 2 Rot [L.I.E.S. Records]
Lurka – Signal [GRACE]
El-B & SP:MC – Solstice [GD4YA]
ex_libris – 002 [ex_libris]
Carré – Meltdown [Woozy]
Xploshi – Rafflesia Online [Cheapskape Records]
Borez – Borez [The Trilogy Tapes]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Tectonic Sound [Tectonic]
Henzo – The Poems We Write For Ourselves [Sneaker Social Club]
Primus – Pork Soda [Interscope Records]
Introversion
EPs
IGLO – Transience [FigureX]
Bailey Ibbs & JKS – Shake [Smile Sessions]
Funk Assault – Soft Power [Primal Instinct]
Regent – Permean [Mutual Rytm]
Sera J – Chapter One [Life In Patterns]
Kaltblume – Atlantica Night Ride [Bipolar Disorder Rec]
DJ Plant Texture – Let The Machine Speak [Ilian Tape]
Ferdinger – Keep Going [Life In Patterns]
Emmanuel – Planned Obsolescence (Shed Remix) [Arts]
Introversion – Paimon [Makatao]
Alben/Compilations
BLURXPVA3 – Refraction [BLURXP]
Moderat – MORE D4TA [Monkeytown]
Emmanuel – Force Of Nature [Arts]
Sound Metaphors
EPs
Shinichi Atobe – Whispers Into The Void / Fleeting_637 [Plastic & Sounds]
Elaine Howley – Hold Me In A New Way [Modern Love]
Transparent Sound – Drive By EP [Pressure Traxx]
Nico Lampariello – Montevideo Dystopia [Pryma Records]
Eversines – Infinity Corridor EP [Resurrection Berlin]
Max Trebbi – Multi-Delay EP [The Blind Spot]
Franco Falsini – Navigators EP [Tremendo Recordings]
Universe City – Voices From The Vortex [Hyperdreams]
Trust In 6 – Life In Ecstasy [Mecanica]
Alben/Compilations
Celestial – I Can Hear The Grass Grow [Ecstatic]
F7 – PRESS14 [Acting Press]
Sunil Sharpe
EPs
Verraco – Basic Maneuvers [XL Recordings]
Feral – A Look Within [Hypnus]
NX1 – BR EP [Barro]
Max Watts – Archives [Limited Network]
Mantra – Shades of Rave Vol. 1 [Rupture London]
Acerbic – Sound of The Silver Box [Dexstar Recordings]
Aero – Buried In Noise EP [Planet Rhythm]
Invexis – Morphium EP [Scrap & Delete]
Various – 009 [Interruption Records]
Gamadon – We Come In Peace Part 1 [Warehouse Manifesto]
Alben/Compilations
Wevie Stonder – Sure Beats Living [Skam]
Surgeon – Shell~Wave [Tresor]
Offtrack – OFK 002 [Circuit Structure Records]