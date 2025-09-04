Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Bloody Mary, Christoph Faust, Dogpatrol, Introversion, Sound Metaphors und Sunil Sharpe

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary (Foto: Keyi Studio)

EPs

The Advent & Zein – Elektronically Minded PT 2 [Cultivated Electronics]

FJAAK – FJAAK012 [FJAAK]

Blackploid – Cosmic Drama [CPU]

Robert Hood – Art Project EP [M-Plant]

DJ Misjah – Access EP [Planet Rhythm]

Nastya Vogan / Phase Fatale – Transitioning Practice [Standard Deviation]

Geezer & Friends – Mullet Mania [WahWah]

Acidulant – Planet Jack EP [Deadbeat Records]

Kragg / RTR – Acid Avengers 032 [Acid Avengers]

Vortex – FA.ST [System Error]

Alben/Compilations

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 1 [Dame-Music 052]

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 2 [Dame-Music 053]

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 3 [Dame-Music 054]

Christoph Faust

Christoph Faust (Foto: Mara Menzel)

EPs

Fireground – Smile As One EP [Ilian Tape]

C&CF – No Fool Love EP [C&CF]

Ben Klock – Under Pressure [Klockworks]

Tal Fussman – No Disko EP [SEVEN]

Ploy – The Flirt EP [Faith Beat]

Fadi Mohem pres. Four Lovers – Four Lovers 03 EP [Four Lovers]

Altinbas – Eclipse EP [Observer Station]

BLANKA – Transversal EP [SK_eleven]

Markus Suckut – Moments EP [Fuse Imprint]

Christoph Faust – A Late Summer Night EP [Faust Format]

Alben/Compilations

Monolake – Gravity [Field]

Shed – Towards East [The Final Experiment]

Scan 7 – Dark Territory [Tresor Records]

Dogpatrol

Dogpatrol (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Beton Brut – 4×4 [Sneaker Social Club]

Peder Mannerfelt & Dyslecta – LNS001 [PM]

D1 – Tartaria Rising [Tempa Recordings]

Ashtrejinkins – Left 2 Rot [L.I.E.S. Records]

Lurka – Signal [GRACE]

El-B & SP:MC – Solstice [GD4YA]

ex_libris – 002 [ex_libris]

Carré – Meltdown [Woozy]

Xploshi – Rafflesia Online [Cheapskape Records]

Borez – Borez [The Trilogy Tapes]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Tectonic Sound [Tectonic]

Henzo – The Poems We Write For Ourselves [Sneaker Social Club]

Primus – Pork Soda [Interscope Records]

Introversion

Introversion (Foto: Clara Tatjana Janisch Ripol)

EPs

IGLO – Transience [FigureX]

Bailey Ibbs & JKS – Shake [Smile Sessions]

Funk Assault – Soft Power [Primal Instinct]

Regent – Permean [Mutual Rytm]

Sera J – Chapter One [Life In Patterns]

Kaltblume – Atlantica Night Ride [Bipolar Disorder Rec]

DJ Plant Texture – Let The Machine Speak [Ilian Tape]

Ferdinger – Keep Going [Life In Patterns]

Emmanuel – Planned Obsolescence (Shed Remix) [Arts]

Introversion – Paimon [Makatao]

Alben/Compilations

BLURXPVA3 – Refraction [BLURXP]

Moderat – MORE D4TA [Monkeytown]

Emmanuel – Force Of Nature [Arts]

Sound Metaphors

Der Plattenladen Sound Metaphors (Instagram/@soundmetaphors)

EPs

Ploy – The Flirt EP [Faith Beat]

Shinichi Atobe – Whispers Into The Void / Fleeting_637 [Plastic & Sounds]

Elaine Howley – Hold Me In A New Way [Modern Love]

Transparent Sound – Drive By EP [Pressure Traxx]

Nico Lampariello – Montevideo Dystopia [Pryma Records]

Eversines – Infinity Corridor EP [Resurrection Berlin]

Max Trebbi – Multi-Delay EP [The Blind Spot]

Franco Falsini – Navigators EP [Tremendo Recordings]

Universe City – Voices From The Vortex [Hyperdreams]

Trust In 6 – Life In Ecstasy [Mecanica]

Alben/Compilations

Celestial – I Can Hear The Grass Grow [Ecstatic]

F7 – PRESS14 [Acting Press]

Sunil Sharpe

Sunil Sharpe (Foto: Sarah Doyle)

EPs

Verraco – Basic Maneuvers [XL Recordings]

Feral – A Look Within [Hypnus]

NX1 – BR EP [Barro]

Max Watts – Archives [Limited Network]

Mantra – Shades of Rave Vol. 1 [Rupture London]

Acerbic – Sound of The Silver Box [Dexstar Recordings]

Aero – Buried In Noise EP [Planet Rhythm]

Invexis – Morphium EP [Scrap & Delete]

Various – 009 [Interruption Records]

Gamadon – We Come In Peace Part 1 [Warehouse Manifesto]

Alben/Compilations

Wevie Stonder – Sure Beats Living [Skam]

Surgeon – Shell~Wave [Tresor]

Offtrack – OFK 002 [Circuit Structure Records]