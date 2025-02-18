Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cari Lekebusch, Deepak Sharma, Irakli, Mary Yuzovskaya, Mathias Schaffhäuser und den WARM Radio Charts

Cari Lekebusch

Cari Lekebusch (Photo credit: Press)

EPs

Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell – Fylogenetik [X/Y/Secret]

Pierce – Grand Finale [Float Records]

Mark Broom – Mutated Battle Breaks [Rekids]

Border One – Weaving Shadows EP [Border One Records]

Kamen – Iron Side [PRTL WRX]

Mikrotakt – It Was My Life EP [MIKRO WRX]

Oddible – Space Chase [Devotion Records]

Joel Kinnunen – Lost And Found [Motto Sono]

Lego – Impulsive [H-Productions]

Bateko – CTRL070 [CMND CTRL]

Alben/Compilations

Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell – Maskinfunk LP [Symbolism]

Oscar Mulero – Have You Ever Retired A Human By Misstake? [Warm Up Recordings]

Shinichi Atobe – Discipline [DDS]

Deepak Sharma

Deepak Sharma (Foto: Cristina Golubovich)

Cari Lekebusch – XYZ, Pt. 1 [Mind Medizin]

Joel Mull – 1997 [Parabel]

Augusto Taito – Tar 28 [Tar Hollow]

Scheermann – SAMMLER 04 [SAMMLER]

JSPRV35 – JSPRV35 006 [V35 Records]

Aöcram – Gene Expression EP [Mord]

Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero [Dolly]

Markus Suckut – Museum Part 1 [Odd Even]

Dib – Sunthe Frontat 001 [Circular Limited]

Deepak Sharma – DSC027 [DSC]

Alben/Compilations

Robert Hood – Internal Empire (30 Years Anniversary Edition) [Tresor Records]

Daniel Avery – Drone Logic (10th Anniversary Edition) [Phantasy Sound]

V.A. – Mood Compiled 4 (GRSCLMCD004) [Scale Limited]

Irakli

Irakli (Foto: George Nebieridze, Styling: Nutsa Khurtsilava)

EPs

Jörn Elling Wuttke – Pan Sonic Youth [Chiwax]

VA – STAUB 009 [Intergalactic Research Institute for Sound]

Jonus ERIC – Diode [Diagonal]

Luigi Tozzi – Sentient [Hypnus Records]

Mike Parker – Cyclic Intonation [Sonic Groove]

Big Hands – Bacchanalia [Vargmal Records]

Valis – Valis 02 [Self-released]

Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]

Metapattern & Neo – 9925M [HAYES]

Oliver Rosemann – Grime EP [Inducted Waves]

Alben/Compilations

Sunfear – All At Once [Dark Entries Records]

As One – Requiem [De:tuned]

Space (GR) – Mono [Diffuse Reality Records]

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mary Yuzovksaya (Foto: Max Avdeev)

EPs

Deano & Faretrade – DFT001EP Remixes [Knowledge Imprint]

Decoder & Jay York – Distance EP [Toca]

Endplate – Malenia [Warm Up]

Eman – Shepha [SK_eleven]

Farceb – DEX31 [Node Recordings]

Initial Code – Artificial Birds [X/Y/Secret]

ORBE & Psyk – Tagla 2 [Orbe Records]

ORBE – Bronze [Non Series]

Tonske – Droid [Cogo]

Vapourspace – Gravitational Arch of 10 [Plus 8 Records]

Alben/Compilationen

Autechre – Amber [Warp Records]

Cio D’or – Polar Q [Kynant Records]

People Like Us – COPIA [Cutting Hedge]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: privat)

EPs

The Maghreban, Mystery Tiime – A Cruel Trick [Vicious Charm Recordings]

Hans Berg – Cave Dwellers [UFO Station Recordings]

Scartip – Cans & Hooves [Hypercolour Records]

Conzi – AU2 EP [Bait]

LUXE & Angel D’lite – Enchanted EP (Remixes) [Goddezz]

Kenneth Graham & Pablo Bolivar – Bathtime / So Goes the World [Seven Villas Music]

Seven Davis Jr. – is this the apocalypse [Secret Angels Records]

Schuttle – Noisome Pools [Third Place]

SAQIB, Aquarius Heaven – Don’t Hate the Player [Desert Hearts Black]

Mathias Schaffhäuser – Singing About It [GMO – The Label]

Alben/Compilations

Peter Rehberg – Liminal States [Editions Mego]

chra – wondereel [fals.ch]

Lifted – Trellis [Peak Oil]

WARM Radio Charts

Das Desktop-Interface von WARM.

WARM ist ein Online-Service, der eine detaillierte Übersicht über die Radio-Wiedergabe eines Songs liefert. Künstler:innen, PR- und Radio-Agenturen, Labels, Vertriebe und Musikverlage erfahren so, welche Sender auf der Welt ihre Songs spielen und welches Geld ihnen zusteht. Zurzeit deckt WARM rund 25.000 Radiosender in 150 Ländern ab.

Für die GROOVE Charts hat WARM eine Auswahl an Sendern ausgewertet und uns eine Top 20 der meistgespielten Tracks im Januar geschickt. Herangezogen wurden folgende Sender: Radio 80.000, NTS Radio 1, Rinse UK, Rinse France, Sunshine Live, Flux FM Clubsandwich, Refuge Worldwide, Radio Raheem, Worldwide FM, Kiosk Radio, DeeRedRadio.

Tracks:

HUGEL, Topic, Arash, Daecolm – I Adore You (feat. Daecolm) [Virgin]

Lost Frequencies, Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler (Rock The Microphone) (Extended Version) [Epic Amsterdam]

Hanumankind, Kalmi, A$AP Rocky – Big Dawgs (Remix) [Capitol Records/Universal Music India]

Skepta, Lex Luger – Alpha Omega [Epic Records UK]

Robin Schulz, Topic, Oaks – One By One (feat. Oaks) [Warner Music Central Europe]

David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max – Forever Young [Parlophone UK]

David Guetta, OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait [Parlophone UK]

Ceechynaa – Peggy [Virgin Music Group EGA]

De Grandi – Hijinks [Rinse]

Liim – Memorize [IIIXL Studio]

Bamby, Maureen – CHIC [Universal Music Division Carthage Music]

Nino SLG – 2AM in Paris [Nino SLG]

Daej Phantom, Makala – Ratchet Paradise [Colors Records]

AAMO – MOST WANTED (COUP D’ÉCLAT #1) [SML Records/386LAB/The North]

Smino, Thundercat, reggie – Hoe-nouns (feat. Thundercat & Reggie) [Zero Fatigue Records]

$NOT – PAIN4REAL [$NOT]

Brodinski, KP SKYWALKA – Cross [Broyal c/o NEWWRLD Distribution]

Bushbaby – Groundsman [Time Is Now Records]

KETTAMA, Interplanetary Criminal – Yosemite [Virgin Music UK LAS (S&D)]

Niklas Dee, René Miller – Around The World [Bamboo Artists]