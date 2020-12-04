Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Oktober und November.
Anna Z (Berlin)
EPs:
- Yre Den – Soilstretch (OK Spirit)
- Ziyiz – Rescue & Research Pt. 3: Ziyiz (Failed Units)
- Parris – Polychrome Swim (The Trilogy Tapes)
- DJ Plead – Going For It EP (Livity Sound)
- 96 Back – Sugilite (Local Action)
- J Wax – Blink EP (Kouncil Cuts)
- Sun People – Movement (Through These Eyes Records)
- Knopha – Gym (Regret Sound)
- Fazer Drums, Azu Tiwaline – Sound Measures Part VI-X (Squama)
- Qant. – Transgressive EP (Fokuz Recordings)
LPs:
- Dengue Dengue Dengue – Fibre (NAAFI)
- Slickback – Lasakaneku / Tomo (Hakuna Kulala)
- Broshuda – Contemplative Figuration (Soda Gong)
Kid Simius (Berlin)
EPs:
- Ede – Horizontal (Jirafa Records)
- Ksky – New Era of Tenderness (10010)
- Biodive – COY001 (Coymix Ltd)
- Matrefakt – State EP (Shall not Fade)
- Various Artist – Mr Disc Obscure tracks vol.1 (Mr. Disc Organization/ Goodymusic Production)
- Interplanetary Criminal – Darkside EP (Time is Now)
- JT Company – Don ́t Deal With Us (Dusky Edit (Extended Mix) (17 Steps)
- Christopher Rau – Dump Trump (Smallville)
- Tiger & Woods – Boot & Heel EP (Running Back)
- TB – Romance RMXD (Permanent Vacation)
LPs:
- Various Artist – FTD4X4-01 (Feel The Drive Records)
- Various Artist – Dancing with Friends (SlothBoogie)
- Various Artist – Ghettoboom Vol.1 (Former City Records)
Mercury 200 (Paris)
EPs:
- DJ Assault – Pretty Toes (Jefferson Ave)
- 10LEC6 – What That Azz Do? (Ed Banger)
- Ignition Technician – Negative Charge (Core)
- Funeral Future – Blue Euphoria (Euromantic)
- DJ Plant Texture – Maybe Sometimes (Jericho One)
- Kev Koko & DJ Gigola – Papi (Live From Earth)
- MCR-T – Housefucker (Live From Earth)
- DJ Fleur – Sigue Mi Ritmo (Red Vinyl)
- Buckshot Criminal Manne & Primo – Ridin’ Streamer (Gangsta Shit Production)
- Lugatti & 9nine – Liebe (HHV)
LPs:
- Toni Moralez – Nawty Trax 2 (Falling Apart)
- D.Dan – Covert Operation (Lobster Theremin)
- Britney Spears – In The Zone (Jive Records)
MRD (Oslo)
EPs:
- Tame Impala – Is It True (Modular Recordings)
- Emmanuel – Nu trance (ARTS)
- Narciss – Pop The Hood (Lobster Theremin)
- Boy Harsher – Run (NUDE CLUB)
- Alden Tyrell – Obsession (More Obsession Remix) (The Men You’ll Never See)
- Alyans – Na Zare (unknown)
- Rikhter – Sakha (R – Label Group)
- Felix Da Housecat – In The Dark We Live (Dave Clarkes 313 Mix) (Bush)
- Chinaski, Curses – Forever (Chinaski Fur Immer Mix) (Dischi Autunno)
- Ss-Say – Care (SAM Records)
LPs:
- Julian Muller – Playing With The Devil (Lobster Theremin)
- Molchat Doma – Etazhi (Detriti Records)
- Doja Cat – Hot Pink (Kemosabe Records)
Pan-Pot (Berlin)
EPs:
- Lorenz Audio – Klangpilot (Clone Basement Series)
- Pan-Pot – Keid EP (Second State)
- Stef Mendesidis – Memorex EP (Clergy)
- Benjamin Damage – Deep Space Transit (ARTS)
- Kyle – Wasteland EP
- Ray Kajioka – Ten Four (Parabel)
- Border One – Radon EP (Token Records)
- Alexander Kowalski, George Apergis – The Abduction Of Europe (Made Of Concrete)
- Robert Hood – Nothing Stops Detroit (Rekids)
- Manuel Di Martino – The Gold Of Napoli (Uncage)
LPs:
- ERP – FR014X (Frustrated Funk)
- Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans (HHV)
- Joseph Capriati – Metamorfisi (Redimension)
Setaoc Mass (Manchester)
EPs:
- Eric Fetcher – Dolls (Key Vinyl)
- Kwartz – Front Line (Pole Group)
- Phyxix – Sisters (PHYXIX)
- Dustmite – Towers (Supervoid Records)
- P.E.A.R.L – We will not fall (Matrixxman Remix) (Moral Standards)
- Sev Dah – Daimonic (KSR)
- Border One – Split (Token Records)
- VC-118A – Plonk (Delsin)
- Yant – Hydro 3 (BlackAxon)
- Decka – Elimination Techniques (Unterwegs)
LPs:
- Autechre – Sign (WARP)
- Kangding Ray – 61 Mirrors, Music for Skalar (ARA)
- Atom TM – <3 (Raster Music)