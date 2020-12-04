Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Oktober und November.

Anna Z (Berlin)

Anna Z (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Yre Den – Soilstretch (OK Spirit)
  2. Ziyiz – Rescue & Research Pt. 3: Ziyiz (Failed Units)  
  3. Parris – Polychrome Swim (The Trilogy Tapes)
  4. DJ Plead – Going For It EP (Livity Sound)
  5. 96 Back – Sugilite (Local Action)
  6. J Wax – Blink EP (Kouncil Cuts)
  7. Sun People – Movement (Through These Eyes Records)
  8. Knopha – Gym (Regret Sound)
  9. Fazer Drums, Azu Tiwaline – Sound Measures Part VI-X (Squama)
  10. Qant. – Transgressive EP (Fokuz Recordings)

LPs:

  1. Dengue Dengue Dengue – Fibre (NAAFI)
  2. Slickback – Lasakaneku / Tomo (Hakuna Kulala)
  3. Broshuda – Contemplative Figuration (Soda Gong)

Kid Simius (Berlin)

Kid Simius by Press
Kid Simius (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Ede – Horizontal (Jirafa Records)
  2. Ksky – New Era of Tenderness (10010)
  3. Biodive – COY001 (Coymix Ltd)
  4. Matrefakt – State EP (Shall not Fade)
  5. Various Artist – Mr Disc Obscure tracks vol.1 (Mr. Disc Organization/ Goodymusic Production)
  6. Interplanetary Criminal – Darkside EP (Time is Now)
  7. JT Company – Don ́t Deal With Us (Dusky Edit (Extended Mix) (17 Steps)
  8. Christopher Rau – Dump Trump (Smallville)
  9. Tiger & Woods – Boot & Heel EP (Running Back)
  10. TB – Romance RMXD (Permanent Vacation)

LPs:

  1. Various Artist – FTD4X4-01 (Feel The Drive Records)
  2. Various Artist – Dancing with Friends (SlothBoogie)
  3. Various Artist – Ghettoboom Vol.1 (Former City Records)

Mercury 200 (Paris)

Mercury 200 (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. DJ Assault – Pretty Toes (Jefferson Ave)
  2. 10LEC6 – What That Azz Do? (Ed Banger)
  3. Ignition Technician – Negative Charge (Core)
  4. Funeral Future – Blue Euphoria (Euromantic)
  5. DJ Plant Texture – Maybe Sometimes (Jericho One)
  6. Kev Koko & DJ Gigola – Papi (Live From Earth)
  7. MCR-T – Housefucker (Live From Earth)
  8. DJ Fleur – Sigue Mi Ritmo (Red Vinyl)
  9. Buckshot Criminal Manne & Primo – Ridin’ Streamer (Gangsta Shit Production) 
  10. Lugatti & 9nine – Liebe (HHV)

LPs:

  1. Toni Moralez – Nawty Trax 2 (Falling Apart)
  2. D.Dan – Covert Operation (Lobster Theremin)
  3. Britney Spears – In The Zone (Jive Records)

MRD (Oslo)

MRD (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Tame Impala – Is It True (Modular Recordings)
  2. Emmanuel – Nu trance (ARTS)
  3. Narciss – Pop The Hood (Lobster Theremin)
  4. Boy Harsher – Run (NUDE CLUB)
  5. Alden Tyrell – Obsession (More Obsession Remix) (The Men You’ll Never See)
  6. Alyans – Na Zare (unknown)
  7. Rikhter – Sakha (R – Label Group)
  8. Felix Da Housecat – In The Dark We Live (Dave Clarkes 313 Mix) (Bush)
  9. Chinaski, Curses – Forever (Chinaski Fur Immer Mix) (Dischi Autunno)
  10. Ss-Say – Care (SAM Records)

LPs:

  1. Julian Muller – Playing With The Devil (Lobster Theremin)
  2. Molchat Doma – Etazhi (Detriti Records)
  3. Doja Cat – Hot Pink (Kemosabe Records)

Pan-Pot (Berlin)

Pan-Pot (Foto: GROOVE)

EPs:

  1. Lorenz Audio – Klangpilot (Clone Basement Series)
  2. Pan-Pot – Keid EP (Second State)
  3. Stef Mendesidis – Memorex EP (Clergy)
  4. Benjamin Damage – Deep Space Transit (ARTS)
  5. Kyle – Wasteland EP
  6. Ray Kajioka – Ten Four (Parabel)
  7. Border One – Radon EP (Token Records)
  8. Alexander Kowalski, George Apergis – The Abduction Of Europe (Made Of Concrete)
  9. Robert Hood – Nothing Stops Detroit (Rekids)
  10. Manuel Di Martino – The Gold Of Napoli (Uncage)

LPs:

  1. ERP – FR014X (Frustrated Funk)
  2. Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans (HHV)
  3. Joseph Capriati – Metamorfisi (Redimension)

Setaoc Mass (Manchester)

Setaoc Mass (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Eric Fetcher – Dolls (Key Vinyl)
  2. Kwartz – Front Line (Pole Group) 
  3. Phyxix – Sisters (PHYXIX)
  4. Dustmite – Towers (Supervoid Records)
  5. P.E.A.R.L – We will not fall (Matrixxman Remix) (Moral Standards)
  6. Sev Dah – Daimonic (KSR)
  7. Border One – Split (Token Records)
  8. VC-118A – Plonk (Delsin)
  9. Yant – Hydro 3 (BlackAxon)
  10. Decka – Elimination Techniques (Unterwegs)

LPs:

  1. Autechre – Sign (WARP)
  2. Kangding Ray – 61 Mirrors, Music for Skalar (ARA) 
  3. Atom TM – <3 (Raster Music)

