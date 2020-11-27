Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Oktober und November.

Aera (Berlin)

Aera (Foto: Navina Khatib)

EPs:

  1. Saint Is – Dancing In The Rain (Aera Remix) (Sum Over Histories)
  2. Invoker – Islands In Greece (Isolate Music)
  3. Douglas Greed – Numbers feat. Odd Beholder (Kolsch Remix) (3000 Grad Records)
  4. rRoxymore – Price Of Highest Consciousness (SOS Music)
  5. Colossio – Inocência (Dominik Marz Remix) (Duro)
  6. Nandu – Forever In Our Favor (Innervisions)
  7. Illusory – 0.32 (Auggie Remix) (Dilate Records)
  8. Hank – Coastal Bounds (Luna Club Records)
  9. Zk Bucket – Aus Der Kurwe (Zaun Records)
  10. Jesse Trinidad – Arnika’s Way (Aera Remix) (Metrica)

LPs:

  1. Johannes Albert – Spessart (Frank Music)
  2. Aldebaran – Equanimity (Multinotes)
  3. Avalon Emerson – DJ Kicks (!K7)

Iron Curtis (Berlin)

Iron Curtis (Foto: Linus Dessecker)

EPs:

  1. LSD – Grain Rain (Monnom Black)
  2. The Transcendence Orchestra – Feeling The Spirit (Editions Mego)
  3. Ype – Zero (Workshop)
  4. Polito – Ultraprallel (Butter Sessions)
  5. Iron Curtis & Johannes Albert – Nektar (Erdbeerschnitzel Remix)
  6. Human Beings – The Matrix (Deviate)
  7. O$VMV$M – Phase 4 / Witch Linen (Idle Hands)
  8. Signal 2 Signal – Assembler (low-lebel 200 Mizzz)
  9. Iron Curtis – Hold on (Signal 2 Signal Mix) (Hudd Traxx)
  10. HHY & The Kampala Unit – Science Of Dust (Nyege Nyege Tapes)

LPs:

  1. Web – The Sound There (Acido)
  2. XDB – Inspiron (Dial)
  3. Actress – Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)

Kwartz (Madrid)

Kwartz (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Temudo – Blo-Rei (OOM)
  2. Reeko – Impossible Cycle (Federal Prisoner)
  3. Kwartz – Path Of Authority (Pole Group)
  4. Brainwaltzera – Ten Ton Fenix (JASSS Remix) (Touched)
  5. Rhyw – Hex Colour (System Revival Recordings)
  6. Franz Jäger – Roots (Hayes)
  7. Irazu – After Beaten (30drop)
  8. Deniro – Coachella (Trip)
  9. Setaoc Mass – Inferno (SK_Eleven)
  10. Mental Overdrive – Lockdown (Love OD Communications)

LPs:

  1. Franck Vigroux – Ballades Sur Lac Gelé (Raster)
  2. Conceptual – Null Respekt (Warm Up Recordings)
  3. Anthony Linell – Outlines (Repurposed) (Nothern Electronics)

Marie Montexier (Köln)

Marie Montexier (Foto: Privat)

EPs:

  1. The Dark Side Of The Moog / From Within – Vinyl Compilation
  2. Renegade Soundwave – Space Gladiator / The Phantom (Mute)
  3. Sylver Injection – Skyline Tears (Yappin)
  4. Bufiman / Dalo – WAR1201 (Warning)
  5. Borai – Flutta (Infiltrate)
  6. NRLSD – Orange Leather (Man brand rec.)
  7. Iota – Aeiro – (Animalia)
  8. Organic Audio – Back To My Roots (Tummy Touch)
  9. Galaxy Lane – Later That Night (Lone Romantic)
  10. DJ Detox – RM12009 (RAND Muzik Recordings)

LPs:

  1. Lyra Pramuk – Fountain (Bedroom Community)
  2. East Man – Prole Art Threat (Planet Mu)
  3. Pawel’s Bar – Cantina (OK SPIRIT)

Vicmari (Cape Town)

EPs:

  1. Soulphiction – Luv Yaselves (Local Talk)
  2. Scruscru Meets Meowsn – Cool Party Tool (Outplay)
  3. Unknown Artist – Blurry (FLIP)
  4. Dana Ruh – My Friendly Fire (Slices Of Life)
  5. Tommy Vicari Jnr – Portrait Of Thomas (Lize)
  6. Silat Beksi Miroloja – Cokpit (Olo)
  7. Retromigration Nephews – Kindness (Ltd, W/Lbl)
  8. GEOTHEORY – The Stomping Ground (Food Society)
  9. A Most Wanted Man – Prima Donna Feels (Ltd, W/Lbl)
  10. Oliver Dexx – That’s Why (Gemini Wax)

LPs:

  1. Blaq Numbers – VA Space Invaders (Blaq Numbers)
  2. Matt Karmil – STS371 (Smalltown Supersound)
  3. Rose Bonica – Tears for the Tea Maker (Roses Are Red)

Pacific Beach Vinyl (San Diego)

PBVinyl (Foto: pbvinyl.com)

EPs:

  1. Reyes / Kane – Real Action Motion (LESDK)
  2. Talking Heads – Remain In Light (Sire)
  3. It’s Not A Genre – It’s A Feeling 3 (It’s Not A Genre It’s A Feeling)
  4. Apiento ft. Harriet Brown – Down That Road (World Building)
  5. Rene & Angela – I Love You More (Mr. K Edit) (Most Excellent)
  6. Mark Seven – Parkwerks Vol 1 (Parkwerks)
  7. Yvonne Archer – Ain’t Nobody (Isle Of Jura)
  8. A Mislayene – El Fen (Spaziale)
  9. King Sporty – Safari (Lexx Mix) (Emotional Rescue)
  10. Dr. Togo – Be Free (Best Italy)

LPs:

  1. Cantoma – Into Daylight (Highwood)
  2. UDD – Up Dharma Down (Terno Recordings)
  3. Bufiman – Albumsi (Dekmantel)
