Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Oktober und November.
Aera (Berlin)
EPs:
- Saint Is – Dancing In The Rain (Aera Remix) (Sum Over Histories)
- Invoker – Islands In Greece (Isolate Music)
- Douglas Greed – Numbers feat. Odd Beholder (Kolsch Remix) (3000 Grad Records)
- rRoxymore – Price Of Highest Consciousness (SOS Music)
- Colossio – Inocência (Dominik Marz Remix) (Duro)
- Nandu – Forever In Our Favor (Innervisions)
- Illusory – 0.32 (Auggie Remix) (Dilate Records)
- Hank – Coastal Bounds (Luna Club Records)
- Zk Bucket – Aus Der Kurwe (Zaun Records)
- Jesse Trinidad – Arnika’s Way (Aera Remix) (Metrica)
LPs:
- Johannes Albert – Spessart (Frank Music)
- Aldebaran – Equanimity (Multinotes)
- Avalon Emerson – DJ Kicks (!K7)
Iron Curtis (Berlin)
EPs:
- LSD – Grain Rain (Monnom Black)
- The Transcendence Orchestra – Feeling The Spirit (Editions Mego)
- Ype – Zero (Workshop)
- Polito – Ultraprallel (Butter Sessions)
- Iron Curtis & Johannes Albert – Nektar (Erdbeerschnitzel Remix)
- Human Beings – The Matrix (Deviate)
- O$VMV$M – Phase 4 / Witch Linen (Idle Hands)
- Signal 2 Signal – Assembler (low-lebel 200 Mizzz)
- Iron Curtis – Hold on (Signal 2 Signal Mix) (Hudd Traxx)
- HHY & The Kampala Unit – Science Of Dust (Nyege Nyege Tapes)
LPs:
- Web – The Sound There (Acido)
- XDB – Inspiron (Dial)
- Actress – Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
Kwartz (Madrid)
EPs:
- Temudo – Blo-Rei (OOM)
- Reeko – Impossible Cycle (Federal Prisoner)
- Kwartz – Path Of Authority (Pole Group)
- Brainwaltzera – Ten Ton Fenix (JASSS Remix) (Touched)
- Rhyw – Hex Colour (System Revival Recordings)
- Franz Jäger – Roots (Hayes)
- Irazu – After Beaten (30drop)
- Deniro – Coachella (Trip)
- Setaoc Mass – Inferno (SK_Eleven)
- Mental Overdrive – Lockdown (Love OD Communications)
LPs:
- Franck Vigroux – Ballades Sur Lac Gelé (Raster)
- Conceptual – Null Respekt (Warm Up Recordings)
- Anthony Linell – Outlines (Repurposed) (Nothern Electronics)
Marie Montexier (Köln)
EPs:
- The Dark Side Of The Moog / From Within – Vinyl Compilation
- Renegade Soundwave – Space Gladiator / The Phantom (Mute)
- Sylver Injection – Skyline Tears (Yappin)
- Bufiman / Dalo – WAR1201 (Warning)
- Borai – Flutta (Infiltrate)
- NRLSD – Orange Leather (Man brand rec.)
- Iota – Aeiro – (Animalia)
- Organic Audio – Back To My Roots (Tummy Touch)
- Galaxy Lane – Later That Night (Lone Romantic)
- DJ Detox – RM12009 (RAND Muzik Recordings)
LPs:
- Lyra Pramuk – Fountain (Bedroom Community)
- East Man – Prole Art Threat (Planet Mu)
- Pawel’s Bar – Cantina (OK SPIRIT)
Vicmari (Cape Town)
EPs:
- Soulphiction – Luv Yaselves (Local Talk)
- Scruscru Meets Meowsn – Cool Party Tool (Outplay)
- Unknown Artist – Blurry (FLIP)
- Dana Ruh – My Friendly Fire (Slices Of Life)
- Tommy Vicari Jnr – Portrait Of Thomas (Lize)
- Silat Beksi Miroloja – Cokpit (Olo)
- Retromigration Nephews – Kindness (Ltd, W/Lbl)
- GEOTHEORY – The Stomping Ground (Food Society)
- A Most Wanted Man – Prima Donna Feels (Ltd, W/Lbl)
- Oliver Dexx – That’s Why (Gemini Wax)
LPs:
- Blaq Numbers – VA Space Invaders (Blaq Numbers)
- Matt Karmil – STS371 (Smalltown Supersound)
- Rose Bonica – Tears for the Tea Maker (Roses Are Red)
Pacific Beach Vinyl (San Diego)
EPs:
- Reyes / Kane – Real Action Motion (LESDK)
- Talking Heads – Remain In Light (Sire)
- It’s Not A Genre – It’s A Feeling 3 (It’s Not A Genre It’s A Feeling)
- Apiento ft. Harriet Brown – Down That Road (World Building)
- Rene & Angela – I Love You More (Mr. K Edit) (Most Excellent)
- Mark Seven – Parkwerks Vol 1 (Parkwerks)
- Yvonne Archer – Ain’t Nobody (Isle Of Jura)
- A Mislayene – El Fen (Spaziale)
- King Sporty – Safari (Lexx Mix) (Emotional Rescue)
- Dr. Togo – Be Free (Best Italy)
LPs:
- Cantoma – Into Daylight (Highwood)
- UDD – Up Dharma Down (Terno Recordings)
- Bufiman – Albumsi (Dekmantel)