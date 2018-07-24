Foto: Presse (Last Nubian)

Der Sommerhit-Konsens scheint sich dieses Jahr bereits auf DJ Koze und Krystal Klear aufgeteilt zu haben, da schiebt Blaq Numbers ein ganzes Tape voller potentieller Konkurrenten ins Rennen. The Blaq Bunch Vol. 2 versammelt insgesamt 21 Beiträge von alten Bekannten wie Explorer Of The Humankind, Ranko und Matthias Fiedler sowie einigen neuen Artists. Darunter ist auch das britische Duo Last Nubian, das auf „Schwifty’s Last Name“ mit knistrigen, saftigen Soul-Samples und holzigen Grooves die Euphorie mit aller gebotenen Zurückhaltung hochregelt. Wunderbar-wonky House Music für heiße Tage und milde Nächte, ob nun mit Boombox am Baggersee oder mit durchgeschwitztem Hemd auf dem Open-Air-Floor eures Vertrauens.

Wir präsentieren Last Nubians „Schwifty’s Last Name“ als exklusive Premiere!



Stream: Last Nubian – Schwifty’s Last Name



The Blaq Bunch Vol. 2 (Blaq Numbers)

01. Pierre Moritz – Don Suant

02. Enliven – Replaced (NW´S Lipstick Mix)

03. Last Nubian – Schwifty’s Last Name

04. 2XM – Applied Imagination

05. Funken Wavetropi – Midnight Robbery

06. Explorer Of The Humankind – ???

07. Ranko & Ray Monero – Schawarma Am Corner

08. Ari Bald – Timber

09. t e s t p r e s s – Chronic

10. DJ Psychiatre – We Can’t Do This, We Just Can’t

11. Roman Rauch – Holzpyjama

12. Wild Reflection – Keep It Real To The Way I Feel

13. Logidy – Certified Groove

14. Tech Support – Cosmo

15. Felipe Gordon ft. Mangabey – Jazz In Detroit

16. M.ono – Santa Ana Swing

17. Naux – L’amour FM

18. Jon Gravy – U Got It

19. Matthias Fiedler – Things U Do

20. Slamb – No Need 2 Go

21. Paso – Anecdoche Jouska Paradox

Format: MC, digital

VÖ: 09. August 2018