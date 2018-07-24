Foto: Presse (Last Nubian)
Der Sommerhit-Konsens scheint sich dieses Jahr bereits auf DJ Koze und Krystal Klear aufgeteilt zu haben, da schiebt Blaq Numbers ein ganzes Tape voller potentieller Konkurrenten ins Rennen. The Blaq Bunch Vol. 2 versammelt insgesamt 21 Beiträge von alten Bekannten wie Explorer Of The Humankind, Ranko und Matthias Fiedler sowie einigen neuen Artists. Darunter ist auch das britische Duo Last Nubian, das auf „Schwifty’s Last Name“ mit knistrigen, saftigen Soul-Samples und holzigen Grooves die Euphorie mit aller gebotenen Zurückhaltung hochregelt. Wunderbar-wonky House Music für heiße Tage und milde Nächte, ob nun mit Boombox am Baggersee oder mit durchgeschwitztem Hemd auf dem Open-Air-Floor eures Vertrauens.
Wir präsentieren Last Nubians „Schwifty’s Last Name“ als exklusive Premiere!
Stream: Last Nubian – Schwifty’s Last Name
The Blaq Bunch Vol. 2 (Blaq Numbers)
01. Pierre Moritz – Don Suant
02. Enliven – Replaced (NW´S Lipstick Mix)
03. Last Nubian – Schwifty’s Last Name
04. 2XM – Applied Imagination
05. Funken Wavetropi – Midnight Robbery
06. Explorer Of The Humankind – ???
07. Ranko & Ray Monero – Schawarma Am Corner
08. Ari Bald – Timber
09. t e s t p r e s s – Chronic
10. DJ Psychiatre – We Can’t Do This, We Just Can’t
11. Roman Rauch – Holzpyjama
12. Wild Reflection – Keep It Real To The Way I Feel
13. Logidy – Certified Groove
14. Tech Support – Cosmo
15. Felipe Gordon ft. Mangabey – Jazz In Detroit
16. M.ono – Santa Ana Swing
17. Naux – L’amour FM
18. Jon Gravy – U Got It
19. Matthias Fiedler – Things U Do
20. Slamb – No Need 2 Go
21. Paso – Anecdoche Jouska Paradox
Format: MC, digital
VÖ: 09. August 2018