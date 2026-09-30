GROOVE Podcast 519 – Demuja

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Demuja is an Austrian DJ and producer known for his signature blend of raw house, deep dub textures, and soul-infused techno. Hailing from Salzburg, he initially built his musical foundation as a breakdancer and drummer before transitioning into music production, a background that heavily shapes the rhythm-driven groove of his tracks.

Over the years, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the global electronic music scene, releasing music on respected labels such as Permanent Vacation and Chiwax as well as his own imprint, MUJA. Lately, he released his first album as Dubmuja — a live jamming project that focusses on his dub influences.

GROOVE: What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Demuja: I’ve tried to find a good balance between the more dubby stuff I’m doing at the moment, but also make it uplifting enough for a good night on a dance floor. I still try not to overthink mixes and DJ sets, not prepare too much and just go with the flow, see where it takes me.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

2 XDJs 700 and an old DJM 250… the same gear I have had for 15 years now.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Impossible to answer. I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of great memories from clubs and festivals. :)

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

„Conscious of My Conscience” (Borrowed Identity Remix)

Three recent releases that caught your attention.

Andre Zimmer – Xplorer

DJ Honesty – Otono (Darker Dub)

Braga Circuit – Way I Did

What do you have coming up?

A new album, Demuja presents Dubmuja, is finally out.

Tracklist:

1. Demuja – Unreleased

2. Denzel – Dub#3

3. Ackermann – No Vacancy

4. Demuja – Unreleased

5. Andre Zimmer – Xplorer

6. MoMA Ready – Form 1.1

7. Sub Basics – Maneuver

8. Demuja – Unreleased

9. Tomie Nevada – Maverick

10. Maxim Vukovic – Leverkusen

11. Quinn Davis – Galileo Road

12. Demuja – Unreleased