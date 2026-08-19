GROOVE Podcast 514 – Black Rave Culture

Black Rave Culture consists of Amal, James Bangura and Nativesun. Together, the three DJ’s and producers from the US stand for a highly idiosyncratic sound that interprets dance music as what it is: as a genre that emerged from Black communities, as an ever-changing convolute of styles that was never meant to stand still. Their mix for our podcast series exemplifies how that sounds.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Mixes for us are like a sonic newsletter. It’s an update on where we are musically and mentally. A healthy balance of stuff from us and our peers.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

The mix was recorded in nativesuns living room on an XDJ. We finished the album in the same room so it only felt right!

What’s the most memorable gigs you played so far?

– Lentekabinet in 2024 was a highlight for us, it was one of our first festival appearances.

– okeechobee festival in 2026 was one of the longest sets we did and the first time we closed out a festival stage of that size. Going for 8 or so hours we were able to curate the sound from beginning to end.

– For the Juneteenth set with Red Bull and Level III, we had the honor of setting the stage for the legend Robert Hood. On such an important day, that meant the world to us.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Learning something new everyday. Be it a piece of history, home improvement, a production technique, etc.

Some recent releases that caught your attention?

K Wata’s album Give U Space on Short Span, SDM2 by Rxfx, Shake Off by Hunch and Tromac and LOSING SLEEP by whoisgeno.

What do you have coming up?

Our album Black Rave Culture Vol 4 just came out! In conjunction with that we have some merch surprises.

Track list:



1. Black Rave Culture & Bok Bok – South London

2. Kaval – Exeggutor

3. DJ POLO – Lean and Bop (flip)

4. Girl Unit x Zaida Zane – Too Many Tears (Girl Unit’s Dub)

5. James Bangura – Jack Sermon

6. Black Rave Culture – Eerbody

7. Joe Milli – Y?

8. Pura Pura – Z KEY ft. JIALING & LU2K

9. Kelela – linknb (nextdimensional club edit)

10. STYN – Tikibad

11. Magugu – Bad Man Ting ft. Killa P (DERMA REMIX)

12. Black Rave Culture – Fried Behavior

13. Yucky – TITS

14. RITCHRD – LIGHT IT UP

15. Bastiengoat – Duel of the Jester

16. Dj Swisha & Styn – Dj

17. DJ Sprinter – HDG

18. Black Rave Culture – Urban Classix

19. OSSX – Glass Noodles

20. Walli.Z – NY2MIYAYO

21. 1OO1O x SLACK 1NE – Step Up

22. Rushmore – Is it OK

23. Nativesun – On god no cap ft Kanyon & Dj Swisha

24. WTCHCRFT – From The

25. Amal – Pretty Gurrl County