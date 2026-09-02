GROOVE Podcast 516 – Justine Perry

A good techno set is not just a straightforward affair packed with face-melters. It is about subtlety and liminal states, about construction rather than demolition. Justine Perry knows that like few DJ’s else do, as she proves with that live recording, ever-evolving, never stagnating.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This mix was recorded at RSO Berlin, on July 20th, 2025 for the VERTX party. It was my first time playing at RSO, so it felt quite special to me. I played from 9 PM to 1 AM, and since the open air ended at 10 PM, there was this moment when everyone moved inside. I really wanted to use that transition to rebuild the energy from the ground up, starting slower and more restrained, then letting the set evolve progressively and naturally over the four hours.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

RSO, on the Robus floor, with 3CDJ’s 3000 and one Xone:96 and an Eventide Space reverb pedal.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Definitely my closing set at Berghain in February 2024. It was a particularly meaningful one for me, as I was going through a difficult period with my health at the time. Being able to play that closing and completely lose myself in the music for those hours felt special. I loved how having that amount of time gave me the freedom to really take my time, tell a story, and navigate between different styles. It’s also amazing to be able to play music from different eras, go back to tracks that really marked me when I was younger, and simply dare to take more risks and try things I wouldn’t necessarily do in a shorter set. It’s definitely one of those gigs that stay with you.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

An upcoming track by Flits, which will be released on my label Initial Interface at the end of the year. I’ve been playing this one a lot over the past year, and the track is amazing! Stay tuned!

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Riga Dub Orchestra – Out of Nothing (Derailed Records)

What a perfect track to end a set. Dreamy, positive and hopeful, yet very stripped-back. I’m really into this kind of sound nowadays. It has that feeling of openness that I love, especially for the very last moments of a set.

Confusion – X-Ray (Vakuum Label)

I love all of Confusion’s productions. They’re always super clean and well produced, but also very effective: trippy and full of tension. His tracks are really easy to layer and play around with in a mix, while still working perfectly on their own. „X-Ray“ is a great example of that.

Paula Koski – Held In Place (Ostgut Ton)

My favorite track from the whole shared EP Paired Works. Deep, beautiful and full of subtle dub textures, with this spacious and slightly hypnotic atmosphere that I really love. Everything feels very delicate and balanced. Also such a beautiful track to end a set with.

What do you have coming up?

I’m really happy to finally share that I’m launching my own label Initial Interface at the end of the year, with releases both on vinyl and digital. I’m very excited about this new chapter and especially about having a platform where I can release music from artists I love and believe in.