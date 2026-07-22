GROOVE Podcast 511 – DJ Godfather

For episode 511 of the GROOVE Podcast series, Detroit legend DJ Godfather serves up a mix driven by pure instinct. Ranging from electro to occasional sparks of techno and packed with own productions, it showcases what Godfather stands for: deep, syncopated mayhem.
What did you have in mind when recording this mix?
To be honest nothing at all. I never rehearse mixes. I just go. I am playing a lot of other artists music compared to the last few years. I release so much music, most of my sets are 90 percent all my tracks. But recently I’ve been playing other artists and incorporating more deeper electro and techno in my sets.
Where did you record it and which setup did you use?
I have a massive studio with a couple DJ set ups. I used my Pioneer DJM S-9 mixer and my Pioneer PLX-CRSS12 turntables. I’m in love with them.
What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?
That’s a tough one. I have the most memories at home in Detroit at Movement Festival. I’m one of the few DJs that plays every year and I have a story about each year I could tell you. A lot of my out of town gigs get to be a blur after a while.
Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?
My Roland TR-1000. I have an EP called 1000 Musik coming out soon and I did the entire EP only using that piece of gear. I wanted to challenge myself by only using that.
Three recent releases that caught your attention?
- The Exaltics – A New Chapter
- Andy Toth – Mind Lock EP
- Alden Tyrell & Detroit In Effect – The Greys Part II
What do you have coming up?
On July 31st I have a new electro single coming out called Get Back on my Databass label, then I have that 1000 Musik EP coming out next month, and then another EP with Dastardly Kids I’m really excited about.
Track list:
1 DJ Godfather – This Is Not A Test
2 DJ Godfather – Only One City (Acapella)
3 Orlando Voorn – Detroit Is The Name (DJ Godfather Remix)
4 DJ Bone – Deep Inside
5 The Advent – Recreate20 (Sterac Electronics Remix)
6 Model 500 – OFI
7 Truncate – Jerk
8 Annika Wolfe – Let Em Breathe (Club Mix)
9 DJ Godfather – Sporadic (909 Mix)
10 DJ Godfather – Make Your Body Jerk Feat. DJ Deeon
11 DJ Godfather – Straight To The Source
12 DJ Godfather – Shake That Booty
13 Lake Haze – Astral Waves
14 DJ Godfather & Dastardly Kids – Heart Attack
15 DJ Manny – Circus
16 DJ Godfather – Jit Like Me (Acapella)
17 DJ Godfather – That’s Right (313)
18 DJ Godfather – Make That Add Go BOOM Feat. GoodMoney G100 (145-125 BPM Transition)
19 DJ Godfather – Not Me Feat. King Saaidi
20 Cybotron – Parallel Shift
21 Robert Hood – Spectra
22 Lauren Flax – Dada Entry
23 DJ Godfather – Big Booty Gurls
24 DJ Godfather – The Killshot
25 DJ Godfather – Oh No Feat. Blaze
26 DJ Godfather – Algorythm
27 Dastardly Kids – Icy Hot (DJ Godfather Remix)
28 DJ Godfather – Get Back
29 DJ Manny – Keep The Bass Flowing
30 DJ Godfather – Game Over
31 Lauren Flax & DJ Slugo – Work That
32 DJ K1 – My Name Is DJ K-1 (Spock Mix)
33 DFD – One More TIme
34 DJ Bone – Smooth Ones
35 DJ 3000 – Waiting In The Dark (Aux 88 Remix)
36 BOHM – Medieval