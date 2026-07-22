GROOVE Podcast 511 – DJ Godfather

For episode 511 of the GROOVE Podcast series, Detroit legend DJ Godfather serves up a mix driven by pure instinct. Ranging from electro to occasional sparks of techno and packed with own productions, it showcases what Godfather stands for: deep, syncopated mayhem.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

To be honest nothing at all. I never rehearse mixes. I just go. I am playing a lot of other artists music compared to the last few years. I release so much music, most of my sets are 90 percent all my tracks. But recently I’ve been playing other artists and incorporating more deeper electro and techno in my sets.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I have a massive studio with a couple DJ set ups. I used my Pioneer DJM S-9 mixer and my Pioneer PLX-CRSS12 turntables. I’m in love with them.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

That’s a tough one. I have the most memories at home in Detroit at Movement Festival. I’m one of the few DJs that plays every year and I have a story about each year I could tell you. A lot of my out of town gigs get to be a blur after a while.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

My Roland TR-1000. I have an EP called 1000 Musik coming out soon and I did the entire EP only using that piece of gear. I wanted to challenge myself by only using that.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

What do you have coming up?

On July 31st I have a new electro single coming out called Get Back on my Databass label, then I have that 1000 Musik EP coming out next month, and then another EP with Dastardly Kids I’m really excited about.

Track list:



1 DJ Godfather – This Is Not A Test

2 DJ Godfather – Only One City (Acapella)

3 Orlando Voorn – Detroit Is The Name (DJ Godfather Remix)

4 DJ Bone – Deep Inside

5 The Advent – Recreate20 (Sterac Electronics Remix)

6 Model 500 – OFI

7 Truncate – Jerk

8 Annika Wolfe – Let Em Breathe (Club Mix)

9 DJ Godfather – Sporadic (909 Mix)

10 DJ Godfather – Make Your Body Jerk Feat. DJ Deeon

11 DJ Godfather – Straight To The Source

12 DJ Godfather – Shake That Booty

13 Lake Haze – Astral Waves

14 DJ Godfather & Dastardly Kids – Heart Attack

15 DJ Manny – Circus

16 DJ Godfather – Jit Like Me (Acapella)

17 DJ Godfather – That’s Right (313)

18 DJ Godfather – Make That Add Go BOOM Feat. GoodMoney G100 (145-125 BPM Transition)

19 DJ Godfather – Not Me Feat. King Saaidi

20 Cybotron – Parallel Shift

21 Robert Hood – Spectra

22 Lauren Flax – Dada Entry

23 DJ Godfather – Big Booty Gurls

24 DJ Godfather – The Killshot

25 DJ Godfather – Oh No Feat. Blaze

26 DJ Godfather – Algorythm

27 Dastardly Kids – Icy Hot (DJ Godfather Remix)

28 DJ Godfather – Get Back

29 DJ Manny – Keep The Bass Flowing

30 DJ Godfather – Game Over

31 Lauren Flax & DJ Slugo – Work That

32 DJ K1 – My Name Is DJ K-1 (Spock Mix)

33 DFD – One More TIme

34 DJ Bone – Smooth Ones

35 DJ 3000 – Waiting In The Dark (Aux 88 Remix)

36 BOHM – Medieval