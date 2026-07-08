GROOVE Podcast 509 – GiGi FM

Morning slots are arguably the most volatile discipline in electronic dance music. Whatever a DJ goes for in the golden hours can be hit or miss, based on the skill of navigating the thin line between cheesiness and heartfelt emotion, a deeper connection to the crowd. In her approach to a sunrise set, GiGi FM does what she does best: Going her own way, interweaving intricate yet driving techno with euphoric, dubby synths.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I took inspiration from a morning set I recently played at the beautiful Danza Futura festival. I wanted something groovy, tribal, warm and sun-soaked, full of rolling basslines to get the hips moving. It’s very much me: a little Latin, a little sassy, with some jazzy moments throughout. I imagined it as an arc of sunshine, grooves and love shared through friendship.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in my living room using my two XDJs. Very simple setup.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

That’s a very difficult one to answer because there have been so many beautiful gigs and moments that stay engraved in your memory. Every gig has its own beauty. This year has been full of special experiences, but one that really stands out was playing an illegal rave in Lausanne called L’Interro, organised by some friends. It instantly reminded me of my London squat days and the roots of why I started DJing. It was an incredibly special experience and it was so beautiful to connect with their community. Big shout out to everyone involved for keeping it so real and sending lots of love to them.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Since the beginning of the year I’ve been obsessed, yet again, with Steve Rachmad’s „Disturbance“. I was digging through old folders on my laptop and stumbled across it again. It was one of those „how did I ever forget about you?“ moments, and it’s been back in my bag ever since.

What do you have coming up?

A beautiful run of festivals throughout the summer. Next week I’m presenting my curation at Stone Techno, which I’m incredibly excited about. The week after, I will have the honour of playing at Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin. There are also many other beautiful festivals and gigs throughout July and August that I’m really looking forward to. At the beginning of September, I’m presenting a brand new live A/V show with visual artist Vincent Rang for the opening concert at Draaimolen, which I’m extremely excited about. And finally, there’s also some new music coming very soon—more to be announced, but I’m really looking forward to sharing a project that’s very close to my heart.