GROOVE Podcast 508 – Lolsnake

Usually, we feature customized mixes or live recordings as part of our podcast series. Lolsnake’s contribution is neither. For over three hours, the Weeeirdos founder reimagines a set they recently played, oscillating between ethereal dub atmospheres and straightforward techno, creating a journey that goes back to the future.
What did you have in mind when recording this mix?
I wanted to record a recent set I had played as it was such an emotional and intense journey that I felt really resonated with the crowd. So i thought let’s get it recorded for Groove.
Where did you record it and which setup did you use?
I recorded it at home in my living room here in Berlin. I used my three CDJs and a Xone 92 Mixer
What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?
The first time I played Berghain back in 2022. I remember all of my friends flying in to be there—having that support in such an iconic space meant everything as I had essentially spent my entire 20s growing up in there. I was so nervous before stepping up to the booth, but once the music started, the energy was pure magic. I felt so incredible during and after the set. Big smiles and love.
Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?
An absolute secret weapon of mine is „Rhythm Sticks“ by Phara. It’s incredibly percussive, raw, and fast. Completely locks the crowd into a loop and doesn’t let go.
Three recent releases that caught your attention?
– Temudo – And The Pattern Repeats [Primal Instinct]
Temudo’s sound design is just next-level right now. The precision in this track is insane—it has this incredible, emotional trippy tension that completely locks people into the groove.
– False Identity – Gentian [Sungate]
This one is pure, raw energy. It’s got a really beautiful, deep grit to it that brings a completely different texture and attitude into a set when you need to switch things up.
Planetary Assault Systems – Retina Burn [Ostgut Ton]
„Retina Burn“ is an absolute classic weapon that still completely destroys dancefloors every single time I drop it.
What do you have coming up?
Starting a new live project with Matrixxman called 6ERPENT9.
Track list:
Blenk – Lost
Van Morph – Spiritual Transition
Samuel L Session – Tuned Spring
Warnung – Bipolar
Luca Maniaci – Rapture
Ribé & Roll Dan – Virtus Persistens
AgainstMe – Drama
Planetary Assault Systems – Mugwort
Linear System – Hyacinthus
Acaera – V
Pfirter – Melt (SCHRZØ Remix)
Ignez – Ethereal (Ø [Phase] Remix)
Perfo – Souvenir (Rolling Club)
Tensal – Renovatio
Lewis Fautzi – Into The Body
Roll Dann – Interrupted
Altinbas – MT15
Phara – Strike3
Oxygeno – Short Circuit
Klint – Dobermann
Setaoc Mass – The Sky Above
Disguised – Twinfall
Phil Berg – Mirror Maze (Cirkle Remix)
Arjun Vagale & Oxygeno – Spiral Transmission
Red Rooms – Septima
Goran Kan – Cetus
Pierce – Marlo
Cirkle – Beaten
Linear System – Ankoku Hadou
Gabriel D’Or & Bordoy – SAW
Ignez – Many Nights
Pierce – Devious Path
LUAR – Process
Phil Berg – Photons
Regent – Anti Depress
Sciahri – Hit and Run
Mython – Condition
Sicion – When Night Comes
DBFB – Turbidity
Ignez – Immersion
30drop – They Saw It Again (Jeroen Search Remix)
Regent – Oil Rigger
Albert Salvatier – The Tunnel (Original Mix)
Connor Wall – Response Here
Viels – Saturnalia
Planetary Assault Systems – Retina Burn
Sera J – Phosphate
Industrialyzer – Red Cells
Matrixxman – Hong Kong (Hemka Remix)
Hollow Cry – Marco Bailey
Skyland – Cirkle
Switch Back – Albert Zhirnov
Poor Leno – Royksopp
Shlomi Aber – Sometimes
Decka – Fuse
Lewis Fautzi – Undefined
Luca Maniaci – Convergence
Rene Wise & Ignez – Anjos (Nørbak Remix)
Volster – Il. Sekem
Bailey Ibbs – Absolved Of Sin
Milo Raad – Stardust
Tsott – Demigod
Neen – Kyt
Milo Raad – Zeta Potential
Pfirter – Behaviour
AGAINSTME – Delirio
Peryl & Rødhåd – KALLAIT 01
Arnaud Le Texier- Diode Steve Pa
Oscar Mulero – Take The Pleasures from the Serpent
DJ Dextro – Nada
Patient – Hold
Gentian – False Identity
Yrsen – Boundless
01100110 – Stumbling Blocks of Humanity
Oscar Mulero – Invisible Star
Abul Mogard – Europa (Abul Mogard Rework)