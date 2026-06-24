GROOVE Podcast 508 – Lolsnake

Usually, we feature customized mixes or live recordings as part of our podcast series. Lolsnake’s contribution is neither. For over three hours, the Weeeirdos founder reimagines a set they recently played, oscillating between ethereal dub atmospheres and straightforward techno, creating a journey that goes back to the future.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to record a recent set I had played as it was such an emotional and intense journey that I felt really resonated with the crowd. So i thought let’s get it recorded for Groove.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home in my living room here in Berlin. I used my three CDJs and a Xone 92 Mixer

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

The first time I played Berghain back in 2022. I remember all of my friends flying in to be there—having that support in such an iconic space meant everything as I had essentially spent my entire 20s growing up in there. I was so nervous before stepping up to the booth, but once the music started, the energy was pure magic. I felt so incredible during and after the set. Big smiles and love.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

An absolute secret weapon of mine is „Rhythm Sticks“ by Phara. It’s incredibly percussive, raw, and fast. Completely locks the crowd into a loop and doesn’t let go.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

– Temudo – And The Pattern Repeats [Primal Instinct]

Temudo’s sound design is just next-level right now. The precision in this track is insane—it has this incredible, emotional trippy tension that completely locks people into the groove.

– False Identity – Gentian [Sungate]

This one is pure, raw energy. It’s got a really beautiful, deep grit to it that brings a completely different texture and attitude into a set when you need to switch things up.

Planetary Assault Systems – Retina Burn [Ostgut Ton]

„Retina Burn“ is an absolute classic weapon that still completely destroys dancefloors every single time I drop it.

What do you have coming up?

Starting a new live project with Matrixxman called 6ERPENT9.

Track list:



Blenk – Lost

Van Morph – Spiritual Transition

Samuel L Session – Tuned Spring

Warnung – Bipolar

Luca Maniaci – Rapture

Ribé & Roll Dan – Virtus Persistens

AgainstMe – Drama

Planetary Assault Systems – Mugwort

Linear System – Hyacinthus

Acaera – V

Pfirter – Melt (SCHRZØ Remix)

Ignez – Ethereal (Ø [Phase] Remix)

Perfo – Souvenir (Rolling Club)

Tensal – Renovatio

Lewis Fautzi – Into The Body

Roll Dann – Interrupted

Altinbas – MT15

Phara – Strike3

Oxygeno – Short Circuit

Klint – Dobermann

Setaoc Mass – The Sky Above

Disguised – Twinfall

Phil Berg – Mirror Maze (Cirkle Remix)

Arjun Vagale & Oxygeno – Spiral Transmission

Red Rooms – Septima

Goran Kan – Cetus

Pierce – Marlo

Cirkle – Beaten

Linear System – Ankoku Hadou

Gabriel D’Or & Bordoy – SAW

Ignez – Many Nights

Pierce – Devious Path

LUAR – Process

Phil Berg – Photons

Regent – Anti Depress

Sciahri – Hit and Run

Mython – Condition

Sicion – When Night Comes

DBFB – Turbidity

Ignez – Immersion

30drop – They Saw It Again (Jeroen Search Remix)

Regent – Oil Rigger

Albert Salvatier – The Tunnel (Original Mix)

Connor Wall – Response Here

Viels – Saturnalia

Planetary Assault Systems – Retina Burn

Sera J – Phosphate

Industrialyzer – Red Cells

Matrixxman – Hong Kong (Hemka Remix)

Hollow Cry – Marco Bailey

Skyland – Cirkle

Switch Back – Albert Zhirnov

Poor Leno – Royksopp

Shlomi Aber – Sometimes

Decka – Fuse

Lewis Fautzi – Undefined

Luca Maniaci – Convergence

Rene Wise & Ignez – Anjos (Nørbak Remix)

Volster – Il. Sekem

Bailey Ibbs – Absolved Of Sin

Milo Raad – Stardust

Tsott – Demigod

Neen – Kyt

Milo Raad – Zeta Potential

Pfirter – Behaviour

AGAINSTME – Delirio

Peryl & Rødhåd – KALLAIT 01

Arnaud Le Texier- Diode Steve Pa

Oscar Mulero – Take The Pleasures from the Serpent

DJ Dextro – Nada

Patient – Hold

Gentian – False Identity

Yrsen – Boundless

01100110 – Stumbling Blocks of Humanity

Oscar Mulero – Invisible Star

Abul Mogard – Europa (Abul Mogard Rework)