Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Chami, Decka, lindos xp, Red Room, Sparkling Water Dreams und VSSL

Chami
EPs
DHÆÜR – COLLATERAL PLEASURE EP [Enemy Records]
VA – KYSH 001 [KYSH Records]
Avant.OCS & Red Rooms – Clockwork [OECUS]
BORDER ONE – WHERE IS NOW [Token Records]
Kr!z – Glaciers [SK_eleven]
Vladw – Ikigai [Thama Series]
Connor Wall – Moving Pressure 05 [Moving Pressure]
Jay York – Viaje [Toca]
PULSO & TRANSLATE – FILM (NEGATIVES) [Semantica Records]
Wala – SMV012 [Somov Records]
Alben/Compilations
Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]
Plant43 – Feeding The Machines [Plant43 Recordings]
Valentino Mora – Biotopes [Spazio Disponibile]
Decka
EPs
Sedvs – Teorema [Unterwegs]
Cimadevilla – Waiheke [Modwerks]
Lewis Fautzi & The Advent – Gravity Won’t Hold Me [Faut Section]
Ottagone – Selected I [Will & Ink]
Ray Kajioka & Heiko Laux – Resuscitate [Kanzleramt]
Vil – Reviver [Arsenik]
Aubrey – Super Analog [a.r.t.less]
OD1 – PE05 [Planet Energy]
Sanna Mun – 001/2 Remixes [Katabasis]
Dimi Angelis – The Sequel [Mord]
Alben/Compilations
Bandulu – Guidance [Rawax]
Intrusion – The Seduction of Silence Part 2 [Echospace]
lindos xp
EPs
Baris Bicakci – Music Is The Same Again [Brique Rouge]
Matrefakt & Lewy – Summer Breeze EP [Attitudes To Life Records]
Swoose – Jafool EP [On Loop]
D Stone – Resonant Dreams EP [SMILE Records]
INVT & K-Lone – Loca EP [INVT]
Eris Drew – I Can Move Move [Slump Recordings]
Cameron Audio – Deportes Dembow [Flippen Disks]
Freenzy Music, Sera de Villalta – In The Club [LTF Records]
Jon Jones – Hyla EP [Dream Software]
LFL – Coldsweats [tactual]
Alben/Compilations
mpeg – Aureate [R.A.N.D. Muzik]
Courtesy – intimate yell [Against Interpretation]
Dolomea – A Ghost In My Mind [Kinship]
Red Room
EPs
eaien – Bon Voyage [VOIDWARE]
Troy – Echoes of Ancient Life [Infrastructure New York]
Truncate – Forgotten [Truncate]
Isabel Soto – Morphosis [Ostgut Ton]
Translate – Spheroid GAP [Orbe]
Marsch x Katnada – AMTK+006 [Amotik]
Justyn Nell x Nachtwaker – Radiance [KSR]
Rill – Anobium [RAUM]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Veil Of Echoes II [Sublunar]
VA – dolly 15YRS [dolly]
Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]
Sparkling Water Dreams
EPs
Kerri Chandler – Downtown Pt.1 [Kerri Chandler]
Rude Futures – Acid Reaction [Rush Hour]
Gentry Ice / Adonis – Do You Wanna Jack [Chiwax]
Frequency – Where Is Your Evidence [DBH]
Boo Williams – Freaky Teck EP [Housewax]
DJ Duke – Old Skool Deep Sampler Vol. 2 [Power Music]
Acid Jesus – Radium [Rawax]
Ackermann – Precision Tools [Safe Space]
Pancratio – Automatic House [Faith Beat]
Tom Trago – Use Me Again [Voyage]
Alben/Compilations
Chez Damier & Ron Trent – Master Jam [Master Jams]
Mr. G – Og Retrospective [Phoenix]
Oliver Dollar – Contemporary [Rekids]
VSSL
EPs
Playin 4 the city – Back Catalogue Vol.3 [Playin 4 the city]
Luigi Tozzi – Sentinent EP [Hypnus Records]
Kareem El Moor, Reduks, VSSL – Ground Floor EP [Roots.Audio]
Marius Acke – Happiness Therapie Crucial Traxx 02 [Happyness Therapy]
Deluka – Injection EP [nosignal]
Paul Hauck – Mantis EP [Paul Hauck]
Christian Morgenstern – Remixes 4/8 [Konsequent Records]
Zero G – Havantepe [spclnch]
Oscar Mulero & P.E.A.R.L – Above Us Today [Falling Ethics]
Dold, DHÆUR – BINÄR 007 [Binär]
Alben/Compilations
Vergil – In Limbo [Roots.Audio]
Mike Parker – Epilogue [Field Records]
Pancratio – Automatic House LP [Faith Beat]