Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Chami, Decka, lindos xp, Red Room, Sparkling Water Dreams und VSSL

Chami

Chami (Foto: Presse)

EPs

DHÆÜR – COLLATERAL PLEASURE EP [Enemy Records]

VA – KYSH 001 [KYSH Records]

Avant.OCS & Red Rooms – Clockwork [OECUS]

BORDER ONE – WHERE IS NOW [Token Records]

Kr!z – Glaciers [SK_eleven]

Vladw – Ikigai [Thama Series]

Connor Wall – Moving Pressure 05 [Moving Pressure]

Jay York – Viaje [Toca]

PULSO & TRANSLATE – FILM (NEGATIVES) [Semantica Records]

Wala – SMV012 [Somov Records]

Alben/Compilations

Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]

Plant43 – Feeding The Machines [Plant43 Recordings]

Valentino Mora – Biotopes [Spazio Disponibile]

Decka

Decka (Foto: Nergal Youkhana)

EPs

Sedvs – Teorema [Unterwegs]

Cimadevilla – Waiheke [Modwerks]

Lewis Fautzi & The Advent – Gravity Won’t Hold Me [Faut Section]

Ottagone – Selected I [Will & Ink]

Ray Kajioka & Heiko Laux – Resuscitate [Kanzleramt]

Vil – Reviver [Arsenik]

Aubrey – Super Analog [a.r.t.less]

OD1 – PE05 [Planet Energy]

Sanna Mun – 001/2 Remixes [Katabasis]

Dimi Angelis – The Sequel [Mord]

Alben/Compilations

Bandulu – Guidance [Rawax]

Intrusion – The Seduction of Silence Part 2 [Echospace]

lindos xp

lindos xp (Foto: Tim Kuball)

EPs

Baris Bicakci – Music Is The Same Again [Brique Rouge]

Matrefakt & Lewy – Summer Breeze EP [Attitudes To Life Records]

Swoose – Jafool EP [On Loop]

D Stone – Resonant Dreams EP [SMILE Records]

INVT & K-Lone – Loca EP [INVT]

Eris Drew – I Can Move Move [Slump Recordings]

Cameron Audio – Deportes Dembow [Flippen Disks]

Freenzy Music, Sera de Villalta – In The Club [LTF Records]

Jon Jones – Hyla EP [Dream Software]

LFL – Coldsweats [tactual]

Alben/Compilations

mpeg – Aureate [R.A.N.D. Muzik]

Courtesy – intimate yell [Against Interpretation]

Dolomea – A Ghost In My Mind [Kinship]

Red Room

Red Room (Foto: Arne Tobian)

EPs

eaien – Bon Voyage [VOIDWARE]

Troy – Echoes of Ancient Life [Infrastructure New York]

Truncate – Forgotten [Truncate]

Isabel Soto – Morphosis [Ostgut Ton]

Translate – Spheroid GAP [Orbe]

Marsch x Katnada – AMTK+006 [Amotik]

Justyn Nell x Nachtwaker – Radiance [KSR]

Rill – Anobium [RAUM]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Veil Of Echoes II [Sublunar]

VA – dolly 15YRS [dolly]

Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]

Sparkling Water Dreams

Sparkling Water Dreams (Foto: Laia Flynn)

EPs

Kerri Chandler – Downtown Pt.1 [Kerri Chandler]

Rude Futures – Acid Reaction [Rush Hour]

Gentry Ice / Adonis – Do You Wanna Jack [Chiwax]

Frequency – Where Is Your Evidence [DBH]

Boo Williams – Freaky Teck EP [Housewax]

DJ Duke – Old Skool Deep Sampler Vol. 2 [Power Music]

Acid Jesus – Radium [Rawax]

Ackermann – Precision Tools [Safe Space]

Pancratio – Automatic House [Faith Beat]

Tom Trago – Use Me Again [Voyage]

Alben/Compilations

Chez Damier & Ron Trent – Master Jam [Master Jams]

Mr. G – Og Retrospective [Phoenix]

Oliver Dollar – Contemporary [Rekids]

VSSL

VSSL (Foto: Kimberly M.)

EPs

Playin 4 the city – Back Catalogue Vol.3 [Playin 4 the city]

Luigi Tozzi – Sentinent EP [Hypnus Records]

Kareem El Moor, Reduks, VSSL – Ground Floor EP [Roots.Audio]

Marius Acke – Happiness Therapie Crucial Traxx 02 [Happyness Therapy]

Deluka – Injection EP [nosignal]

Paul Hauck – Mantis EP [Paul Hauck]

Christian Morgenstern – Remixes 4/8 [Konsequent Records]

Zero G – Havantepe [spclnch]

Oscar Mulero & P.E.A.R.L – Above Us Today [Falling Ethics]

Dold, DHÆUR – BINÄR 007 [Binär]

Alben/Compilations

Vergil – In Limbo [Roots.Audio]

Mike Parker – Epilogue [Field Records]

Pancratio – Automatic House LP [Faith Beat]