GROOVE Podcast 491 – Stella Zekri

Stella Zekri’s contribution to our podcast series starts with the soft crackle of vinyl. Which is programmatic, as the whole mix is a statement for the playful imperfection only wax allows for, be it briefly overlapping drum patterns or the tension created by vocals communicating in unique ways, for instance when SK Project’s „Your Love Is Taking Me Over (Deep Mix)“ transitions into Icarus Traxx‘ „Get Your Life (Secret Mix)“. Moments that define 63 minutes and 45 seconds of soulful, commanding, at times acidic House music.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to play some of my latest finds digged at A-one Paris, and I spontaneously caught a really nice flow. You can hear me mix and fix things which I personally love when I’m in a club—if I hear the DJ work the mix, it makes me feel present. People rarely leave this organic feel to their recorded mix by fixing everything. I totally understand that but I believe in a time where digital is the norm and most things sound flawless, sometimes it’s precious to sound human.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in my room in Berlin-Neukölln on a snowy morning, on my two Technics and XONE mixer.

Stella Zekri’s Set-up in Neukölln (Photo credit: Stella Zekri)

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

That’s a hard one as there have been many memorable ones! I would pick the party Quiche during pride in San Francisco last summer. The care put in this event was undeniable and the crowd the sexiest I’ve ever played to.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

One that never leaves my bag is „Let’s Get Busy“ by Clubland.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Also not so easy as I play mostly old music, so I’ll give you two:

THREE SIDES OF AMX by AMX or any other of her releases, really! And, in a completely different style, Giorgio Lopez presents Sud Des Îles by Giorgio Lopez.

What do you have coming up?

I will be touring with my band The Longos, performing our latest release Amour Propre in April again with stops in cities like Helsinki, Paris, London, and more.

Track list:



Deee-Lite – ESP (Ouijee Extended Mix)

Dionne – Come Get My Lovin (Dub Remix)

Dynamix – Bang Bang (House)

Valerie Johnson – Step Into My Life (Original Dub)

SK Project – Your Love Is Taking Me Over (Deep Mix)

Icarus Traxx – Get Your Life (Secret Mix)

The Poets – Emotion

Men In Drag – I Want Some Dick (Underground Dub)

Delicious In. – Eau De Chanté (For Woman)

DJ Sneak – Cruize Kontrol

C.V.O. – Party Time (Original)

Head Nodding Society – Nudge Up

The House Of Mood II Swing – Dance Now Dub

The Weebles Feat. Princess Julia – Moist, Womanly Needs (The Cupid Stunt Mix)

3T – Tease Me (Todd Terry T’N’T Tease Dub)

Keith Nunnally – Seasons Of Love (Maurice’s Deep Dub)