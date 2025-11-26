GROOVE Podcast 482 – nice4what

Pumpkin risotto, some white wine, and a 1000 pieces puzzle—these are the ingredients that sparked the two and a half hours mix Leipzig based FLINTA* collective nice4what contributed to our podcast series. Right from the beginning, it radiates the exact kind of coziness apt for the festive season, starting out with subtle ambient tunes before cautiously picking up some pace and leaning into the deeper, at times dubbier spectrum of House music.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

We recorded the mix a few weeks ago, so we tried to give everyone a better transition from hands-up-summer-tunes to deep and cozy house tracks for autumn. To get there, you can listen to our favourite underwater-vibe ambient tracks at the beginning.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At Anna’s Place. We used 2 CDJs 3000 and an Allen&Heath X:one23. It was a really cute evening, we had some pumpkin risotto and white wine and alongside recording the mix we tried to solve a 1000 pieces puzzle. Maybe you’ll also get in that mood when you have a listen.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

There are quite a few gigs over the past eight years of our friendship that really stuck with us. One of the most memorable ones was definitely last year at Good2U festival. The four of us had three hours together to shape the evening in a tiny, packed room—it was hot, sweaty, and totally ecstatic, with so many friends in the crowd.

Another special one was about five years ago, when Job Jobse invited us to play at his Strangelove party, back then still at IfZ. We got to host a whole floor for the night, it felt like such an honor and we had an amazing time.

Nonetheless, we have to mention two milestones on our shared path as nice4what: two all-nighter curations we were lucky to host—a truly special one last year at Neue Welle, this small and super aesthetic club run by friends of ours, and another heartwarming one at Paloma in 2021.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I$A: DJ Eivissa – Last 4 Ever.

Anna Malysz: „Can I See?“ by Alex Neri.

enelRAM: Gabriels – Love & Hate In A Different Time (Kerri Chandler Remix – Edit).

Naitwa: Billy The Kid – Freebass.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I$A: Already released in May, but an album full of bangers, and even better, not just four to the floor hits: Shanti Celeste – Romance, as well as DJ Frank feat. Maria Basel – Think About Us.

enelRAM: I enjoyed listening to the new album w/ The Producers from Paul St.Hilaire, featuring an exciting range of electronic music producers, as the name suggests.

Naitwa: The upcoming album Sorry I Thought You Were Someone Else by K-Lone already has me hooked after just three preview tracks–they’re a mesmerizing blend of emotional deep and warm atmospheres and flowing rhythms. Can’t wait for the full release.

I’d also like to flag the beautifully crafted first release ELECTRIC001 by our friends from Electric Island.

Anna Malysz: Right now I’m in awe of the new Rosalía album Lux. From arrangements to lyrics to the aesthetics, I love everything about it. In terms of house music: The What I Say by Luscius on Long Vehicle, released in August.

What do you have coming up?

It’s still a little while away, but we’re already excited for the Eisdisco in February — you can skate across the ice while we play our tracks. Perfect for when you’re not feeling the club in winter but still want to have good vibes, a club feeling and a dance with friends.

enelRAM: The radio show Space is the place, which I co-host with my friend Niko (hal), just recently moved to RadioBlau. The next show will be on the 14th of December at 10PM. We’re also hosting a cozy Christmas music and food event at SchnellKneipeSüd on the 20th of December. Come by to grab tacos, horchata, and enjoy special Christmas tunes!

Anna Malysz: I’m part of the booking team for Nachti. Next year the festival will take a break, but we’re working on some club events and have a special collaboration coming up, which I’m excited for.

Track list:



R!ke – Here

Ulla Straus – Sister

MDA Analog – Rainful Memories

Barker – Fluid Mechanics

The City – Kyoto Connection

Trans-4M – Amma

Martin Schulte – drifting

Shanti Celeste – Romance

Joe Pariota – Crystal (JKs Dub Mix)

DJ Balduin – Down for You

Circulation – Maroon (Mix B)

Toomy Disco – In My Soul

DJ Scratch – Electric Stew (We Can Get Down)

Eddie Richards – M’Baby

Lovebirds – The Rain

Madonna – Human Nature (Runway Club Mix)

Mystic V – Between You and Me

D’Julz – Weekend Warriors

Hugo Carter – Daytime Beats

Matka & Notiv – Intuition

Confidence Man, Sweetie Irie – Real Move Touch (Demi Riquísimo Remix)

Okain – Tinker (Brawther Re-Funk)

Hatori Hanso – Deep Burnt

Andrew Azara – Doing it

MFO – Anti Social Plan

K-Hand – Never Turn Back

Boss Priester – No Exceptions

Whitesquare – Ephemeral Eyes

Luscius – What I Say