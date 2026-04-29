GROOVE Podcast 501 – SALIMATA

„The last thing a DJ wanna hear is a damn request,“ reprimands the „Dragappella“ version of „Club Rules“ at the beginning of SALIMATA’s mix for our podcast series an imaginary perpetrator. Following suit is one hour of unapologetically physical house music with a masterful knack for organic percussion, humour, and sheer joie de vivre.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to present my sound and its range within a little over an hour, while still keeping it cohesive. The idea was to create a flowing, unified musical journey that moves through different textures but always feels connected. I aimed for something forward-driving without it being too clubby. High-energy, but still very groovy, dubby and rhythmic, which is what I love most.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home using two XDJ-700s and a Pioneer DJM-450 mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Probably my set at Power Movement, at Coco Boule in my hometown Berlin, in February 2025. The booth was on the same level as the crowd, it was packed and the energy was already high when I started. I was quite nervous because a lot of friends and people from the music scene were there, so I really wanted to deliver. In the end, it turned into one of the most intense and positive crowd connections I’ve experienced. And I also have strong memories of the gigs at my own event series SALIMATA Invites at Studio1111, where I regularly host nights that bring together art and house music.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

A good secret weapon for me is unexpected percussive tracks with stripped-back grooves. They’re perfect for shifting the energy without breaking the flow and always catch people off guard in a good way. For example: Chus & Ceballos, Marlon D – Partenza (Extended Mix).

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

„When They Tell You“ by Bambi-S has this really warm, slightly old school feel to it. It’s one of those tracks that instantly puts you in a light, almost summery headspace, but still stays with you after.

„Dartelo“ by Di After is the track that just feels right without trying too hard, with crisp, rolling drums that give you a very solid drive.

„Slight Werk (Club Mix)“ by Honey Dijon brings a lot of energy, but in a really refined way. It’’’s clearly made for the dancefloor!

What do you have coming up?

On May 1st, I’ll be playing a special B2B at Sage Beach, representing the M.A.S. collective, alongside a colleague who remains unannounced and whom I deeply respect. On June 5th, I’ll be back at Else for another B2B with Carl Bergé as part of his event series, alongside a strong line-up. And on June 6th, I’ll be playing the third edition of tracey, where I’m really excited about the crowd and the energy there.

Track list:



Namby Pamby – Club Rules (Dragappella)

DJ Gregory – Triby (Original Mix)

Miss Jones – The Traxx (Martini Traxx Mix)

Chus & Ceballos, Marlon D – Partenza (Extended Mix)

Angel Moraes – Do It To Me Feat. Tonia (Chus & Ceballos Remix)

DJ Vibe – Lift Me Up

Leomeo, Tenessee – Glory Days

The Crumpster – Burning Up (Layla) (Crump Daddy Mix)

Cevin Fisher – Check This Out (Original Mix)

Robbie Doherty – Work It (Original Mix)

Bambi-S – When They Tell You (Original Mix)

Chicco Secci – Pierre J Remix

Reel Soul, Carolyn Harding – This Love We’ve Found (Fire Island Vocal)