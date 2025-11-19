GROOVE Podcast 481 – Bossy Doll Bina

It is often stressed that we must not forget about the roots of House music. Bossy Doll Bina is part of a younger generation of DJ’s that fills this phrase with life. Her sets come across as a full body experience that puts emphasis on what dance music is first and foremost made for: dancing. That’s not only due to her fine taste in all sorts of soulful House, but comes down to her being an active part of queer and drag culture in and outside the booth. As a dancer, as a performer, as an artist.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

When I recorded this mix, I really wanted to capture all those layers of who I am. Emotions are super important to me, so I tried to blend in that reflective, soulful side but also keep it playful and upbeat. I used some of my favorite Vocal House tracks and gave the instruments a nice groovy presence. In those 60 minutes I just wanted to show the listeners my enthusiasm, positivity and that deeper, thoughtful vibe all in one.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I actually recorded this mix in my cozy old Berlin apartment, in the heart of Friedrichshain. I turned my little window nook into a DJ booth the moment I moved in. My setup was 3x Pioneer XDJ-700s and a Xone:92 mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

This year, I’ve traveled quite a bit and played not just local gigs in Berlin, but also festivals and parties in places like Georgia, Italy and Portugal. But honestly, the gig that really stuck with me the most was this one party in Berlin called Groove Service. It was special because I wasn’t just playing for House music lovers but for real House dancers. It kind of transported me back to the late ’90s, like Studio 54 or Paradise Garage where people just really dared to dance and the music was absolutely at the center. It connected everyone through movement and that was something really beautiful to watch.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I’d say my secret weapon is definitely ‚Save Me‘ by Adelphi Music Factory, this track has become a part of my DNA. It’s one of my absolute favorites and it’s like love at first hear for the crowd. Those Gospel Vocals and that energy just lift everyone up and it never disappoints.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

– LOVEFOXY – On Da Table

– Baka G – FEVER EP

– Soulidan – Soulution (feat. Earl W. Green)

What do you have coming up?

You will find me spinning at a few local gigs in Berlin, like at the Groove Service party November 14th – it’s their 3 Year Anniversary. Or you’ll find me at venues such as Golden Gate, Coco Boule. I am also preparing for my next drag performance at the “Tell Mama“ show, which is hosted by my drag mother Judy LaDivina, that’s happening on December 3rd at Zum Schmutzigen Hobby, Berlin. And, you know, just keep an eye on my socials because there are always spontaneous projects popping up. Oh, and one more exciting thing: I’ll be releasing my own track by the end of the year.

Track list:

1. Phil Fuldner – Afrodesia

2. Ira Levi – We Came To Work It Out (B.O.P. Soul Delicious Mix)

3. Ground 96 – Pull Me Up (Federation X Mix)

4. Joe Flame, D.C. Washington – Never Be The Same (Louis Benedetti’s Vocal Mix)

5. DJ Shaheer Williams, Michael Watford – Faith (Dave Anthony Gospel DubKeys Mix)

6. Eddie Perez – Wanna Say

7. Michael Procter – The 3010 Wetdream Dub

8. Marc Cotterell – Slap Attack

9. Lenny Fontana, Andricka Hall – I’ll Give You Love Remixes (Louis Benedetti’s Dub)

10. Edwards World – Soul Roots (Piano House Mix)