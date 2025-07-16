GROOVE Podcast 466 – Ian Pooley

Ian Pooley is a certified House music legend that’s been around since the late 80’s. Early on, he helped establishing Germany as a serious hub for the genre and has kept dance floors vibing ever since with a sample heavy sound drawing inspiration from American dance music traditions.

His contribution to our podcast series beautifully showcases Pooley’s reflected approach to House music, opting for a sustainable flow, not for cheap thrills, containing a bunch of self-produced edits to keep things in line.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

My aim was a harmonic use of both classic and brand new tracks. I make a lot of edits of the 90s because it fits better with my flow, for example the Ralphi Rosario Remix of Culture Beat.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

My Vestax PMC 55 and 2 CDJs 900 nexus.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Panne Eichel at Fusion, incredible.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

My unreleased remix of Daft Punk’s „Burnin'“.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Tiger Stripes – A Dance. A very simple track with a familiar harmonic breakdown, I love it. I just wish it would be a little longer.



Nature Boy – Dirty Games. What a cool track! So hooky, first time I heard it it stayed in my head for the rest of the day.



Louie Vega feat. Moodymann – Seven Miles (Rocco Rodamaal & Alex Finkin Remix). Beautiful Rhodes line, a nice opening track.

What do you have coming up?

I’m typing this while boarding my flight to LA, I’m touring the US for two weeks.

Track list:



Rick Wade – Dusk Runner

Trouble Men – Porte Doree

STP feat. Kevin Yost – An American in Paris (Pooley Edit)

Daniel Jacques – End Of My World

Nature Boy – Dirty Games (Demo Mix)

Borrowed Identity & Mech – Another Chance

Sakro – A Night Forever

Unknown – Too Soft To Be Loud (Ian Pooley Remix)

Michelle Weeks – Follow Your Dreams (Sounds Of Life Dub)

Demuir – No Minions Allowed

Phil & Dan – Regulate (Ian Pooley Remix)

Culture Beat – Anything (Ralphi Rosario Main/Pooley Edit)

Tiger Stripes – A Dance

Susumu Yokota – Blood Of The Angel (Ian Pooley Mix)