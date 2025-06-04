GROOVE Podcast 462 – Maruwa

Hailing from St. Petersburg, Maruwa settled in Frankfurt and snatched a residency at Offenbach’s notorious Robert Johnson. In stark contrast to some of the artists of her generation, her approach to genres like pumping, groovy house and progressive is subtle, avoiding the loud garishness that often comes with it. Maruwa’s musical aesthetics are well informed by the past’s understatement, say 90’s and 2000’s techno and house, leading to a vibe that allows for proper dance floor longevity.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to record a mix that’s more about groove than melody, a bit raw and physical. I added some electro and French funk touches here and there, just to keep it playful. The energy stays tight for most of the mix, but slowly releases into something lighter and more hopeful towards the end.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At home, with two CDJs and an old Pioneer mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

It was a DIY rave in Brussels I played in March. Definitely one for the books! The team was amazing, the space was beautifully put together, it felt safe and comfortable, and the crowd stayed with me right until the very end.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Vladimir Great & Kain – Come Back. It leans more into the electro side of things, but still keeps the groove. It’s edgy but warm–exactly the kind of vibe I’ve been into lately.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Ploy – It’s Later Than You Think

Ketiov – The Art of Structure

DJ Life – Forbidden Space

What do you have coming up?

A release that leans more electro and cheeky, some fun gigs I can’t announce yet, and a few new remixes in the works.

Track list:



Prom Night – Rhythm Of Sun Remix (Maruwa Remix)

Grant Dell & Hogi – Вody Groove

Liquid Earth – Handy Boy (Casa De Mama Mix)

Iceberg & Gusty – Desire (Forthcoming)

Peace Division Presents Dark Daze – Feel My Drums

Soopa-Fi – Talkin‘ Large

Chiapet – Westworld (Skylark Remix)

Ravi McArthur – Come & Get Some

Maruwa – ID (Unreleased)

Eoin DJ – ID (Unreleased)

Kingpin – I Want U (Original Mix)

Alex Celler – Magda (Original Mix)

Arvé – Pyroclast (DC Salas Remix)

Michael Peters – Drums

Naked Bass – Fascination (DJ Espia Mix)

DJ Meri – Everything (Dub 1)