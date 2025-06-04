Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 462 – Maruwa

Maximilian Fritz

Maruwa by Shana Vanessa
Maruwa (Photo credit: Shana Vanessa)

Hailing from St. Petersburg, Maruwa settled in Frankfurt and snatched a residency at Offenbach’s notorious Robert Johnson. In stark contrast to some of the artists of her generation, her approach to genres like pumping, groovy house and progressive is subtle, avoiding the loud garishness that often comes with it. Maruwa’s musical aesthetics are well informed by the past’s understatement, say 90’s and 2000’s techno and house, leading to a vibe that allows for proper dance floor longevity.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to record a mix that’s more about groove than melody, a bit raw and physical. I added some electro and French funk touches here and there, just to keep it playful. The energy stays tight for most of the mix, but slowly releases into something lighter and more hopeful towards the end.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

At home, with two CDJs and an old Pioneer mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

It was a DIY rave in Brussels I played in March. Definitely one for the books! The team was amazing, the space was beautifully put together, it felt safe and comfortable, and the crowd stayed with me right until the very end.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Vladimir Great & Kain – Come Back. It leans more into the electro side of things, but still keeps the groove. It’s edgy but warm–exactly the kind of vibe I’ve been into lately.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Ploy – It’s Later Than You Think
Ketiov – The Art of Structure
DJ Life – Forbidden Space

What do you have coming up?

A release that leans more electro and cheeky, some fun gigs I can’t announce yet, and a few new remixes in the works.

Track list:

Prom Night – Rhythm Of Sun Remix (Maruwa Remix)
Grant Dell & Hogi – Вody Groove
Liquid Earth – Handy Boy (Casa De Mama Mix)
Iceberg & Gusty – Desire (Forthcoming)
Peace Division Presents Dark Daze – Feel My Drums
Soopa-Fi – Talkin‘ Large
Chiapet – Westworld (Skylark Remix)
Ravi McArthur – Come & Get Some
Maruwa – ID (Unreleased)
Eoin DJ – ID (Unreleased)
Kingpin – I Want U (Original Mix)
Alex Celler – Magda (Original Mix)
Arvé – Pyroclast (DC Salas Remix)
Michael Peters – Drums
Naked Bass – Fascination (DJ Espia Mix)
DJ Meri – Everything (Dub 1)

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

GROOVE Podcast 461 – Bennet

In his mix for our podcast series, Bennet shows a deep understanding for classic house–its drive, its aesthetics, its sexiness.
Maximilian Fritz -

Features

DJ Babatr: „Ich produzierte, um vor der Gewalt in meiner Nachbarschaft zu flüchten”

Feature
DJ Babatr verschmilzt europäischen Eurodance, New Beat und Acid House mit den Rhythmen Venezuelas. Wir stellen den Raptor-House-Erfinder vor.

Von Secret Raves bis Offspace-Partys: Brauchen wir noch Clubs?

Feature
In Zeiten von Pop-up-Events und Content-Partys ist das Konzept Club ein bisschen müde geworden. Oder doch nicht?

O-Wells: „Nicht unbedingt was ganz Neues sein, aber eben auch kein Abklatsch”

Feature
O-Wells erinnert sich für uns an prägende Partys auf dem Frankfurter Kulturcampus und erklärt, warum er ein Anti-Personenkult-Mensch ist.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv