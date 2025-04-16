GROOVE Podcast 456 – goldie

Make no mistake–this is goldie without caps and therefore not a drum’n’bass mix. goldie is an aspiring DJ emerging from the Dresden scene, more precisely the city’s main club objekt klein a where she’s not only a resident but also works as a booker. Plus, she hosts the party series SYMPTOMS and co-runs the label Fragmented.

In her mix for our podcast series, she opts for a consistent, fluid groove, luring you into the trippier side of the house music spectrum, yet still leading up to moments of sheer bliss.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Sexy and deep, yet soft and driving. I like a certain playfulness with moments of calm, but also ecstasy.

Where did you record it and what setup did you use?

I recorded the mix in my home base at objekt klein a with two 2000 NXS2s and an x:one 96. My favourite setup and club!

What has been your most memorable gig so far?

Hard to say, because every gig is unique in itself and I’ve been able to get to know a lot of great clubs, collectives and labels. But what jumps straight into my head is my gig at Triebwerk in Erfurt in February. The crew, the club, the passion, and also the work and energy that goes into it is really impressive. I had the honor of playing the six hour closing and experiencing myself and my sound, which is changeable and diverse, all over again. Shoutout to kfpnyx!

Can you name a secret weapon that you play frequently?

If used correctly, almost every track can be a secret weapon!

Please name three recent releases that have caught your attention?

Sanpe – Palladium

Ketiov – Rhythm Trainx Vol. 4

1OO1O – BREAKBEAT BOUTIQUE

What’s next for you?

It’s crazy and I can hardly believe what’s going on and what I’m going to experience this summer. My absolute highlights so far are Good2u and Nation of Gondwana–like what the fuck?

Track list:



CC:DISCO! – Magic (Is The Tempo) (BASHKKA’s Basic Instinct Mix)

Phil Prince – Anonym Omni

Shanti Celeste – Ice Cream Dream Boy (Peach’s Booty Bongo Mix)

Ketiov – Ibiza 2001 (MS. Excuse Me)

limbic.sis – Do You

Sanpe – Quantum Limited (Primitive Needs Remix)

Robin Graham – Pipe Dream

Butter Side Up – Senators Bongwater’s Revenge

SOLIT, Aris – Placeholder

Cromby – Dialogue

Butch – No Worries (Toman Rmx)

DJ Life – Bring the Beat Back

The Trip – Funky Q Nice