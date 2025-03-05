GROOVE Podcast 451 – Marie Lung

An especially trying (Berlin) winter seems to finally loosen its grip, and there couldn’t be a better set to encapsulate this very unique sense of optimism and anticipation coming with it than Marie Lung’s venture into the particularly sensual facets of the House Music spectrum.

Along the way of the all-vinyl mix, the Berlin based DJ dishes out classics from the likes of Detroit legend Delano Smith, Frankfurt Deep House minimalist Sascha Dive, or French Tech-House maestro Shonky. Euphoria, melancholia, deepness, all interwoven in one continuous groove.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

When recording the mix, I wanted to create a steady groove with my current vinyl favourites from House, Deep House and Tech-House. The challenge was to include everything that I currently enjoy without losing the thread. Did it work? Listen for yourself.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix at home in Berlin using 3x technics 1210 with Taruya cartridges and needles, DJM750 MK2 Mixer, Sennheiser HD 25 Headphones, 2x KRK Monitor boxes and Ableton Suite 12.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Whew, that’s a tough one. I’m very grateful to get the chance to play in so many different settings and the memories I collect feel like the biggest reward overall. So I guess there isn’t that one most memorable experience for me, just like there isn’t one favorite record in my collection.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

To be honest, I don’t look at my music collection as „secret weapons“. I’m a vinyl DJ and I try to pack my bag depending on the event and the time I’m playing. It’s funny how a song can completely enchant a room on one occasion, and then not touch anyone at all in a different setting.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Mr. G – Gettin‘ Somewhere? EP

Abacus – Analogue Stories Vol. 2

VA – Many Shades of House (selected by Lea Lisa)

What do you have coming up?

In general, I’m looking forward to the summer in Berlin, to open air events and festivals. In terms of production, I’m currently working on new tracks. A new record in 2025 is definitely in the making. Stay tuned!

Track list:



Closer Musik – One Two Three (No Gravity)

Norken – Motor Breeze

Helly Larson – Floating In Space

Hostom – ZZZ B

Inland Knights – Souldoubt

Johnny D – Dream System

Unknown Artist – Jimmy Digging Cats

Sean Dimitrie – Every Players Dream (DJ Ali Remix Dub)

Shonky – Carnage

UserUNKNWN – Universe

DXC – Sue Bien Doi

Cab Drivers – Backside 50

Tanja Brixton – Range Of Motion (Accapella)

Delano Smith – The Ancestors (Deep Mix)

Sascha Dive – Jus Groove

Vitar – The Time

Jerome Sydenham – Jango 02

Sebo K – Spirits Drum Version feat. Max Moya

Solar Stone – Day By Day (Red Jerry Smack The Bigot Up Dub)

Aubrey – Breaking Out

Bobby Dreams – Creepin

2 Luvs – One Love Mix (Instrulove Mix)

Club de Jazz – Jazzy Body Bail