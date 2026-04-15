GROOVE Podcast 499 – Baron Von Trax

For this instalment of our podcast series, we are honoured to roll out the red carpet for an artist of aristocratic format: Australian highness Baron Von Trax graces us with over an hour of hazy, proggy house tunes that conjure up the atmosphere of a trancey bush doof in Down Under and embody a certain pop sensibility at the same time.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to make a set that embodies the nostalgia of the 90’s prog and trance house sound and complements it with newer tracks from my friends that turn that nostalgia into something combining emotion and groove.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

Recorded in my bedroom using Ableton to mix the tracks—I hope this isn’t cheating!

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

It has to be my most recent headline show at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. So many Hawaiian shirts on display, an incredible art installation by Hera Wing surrounding the stage and hanging from the ceiling and an all round super cute and bouncy crowd that I had the pleasure of playing for.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I love playing Tom Wilson’s „Let Your Body Go“. It’s like „Techno Cat„’s long lost brother and has a massive build-up, so I use it as a transition track between some of the more chunkier, groovier prog sounds into the more banger second half of my sets.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Close Proximity have been making tracks upon tracks and „Open Up Your Mind“ is no exception. I gave it a spin during my A3 Festival set in October and it started pouring in the middle of it, making a real special trancey piano moment.

Trustee is someone who at such a young age is so talented with his productions, and his new no lighter ep has everything from UKG wobblers to latin influences.

Jordan George has been on the grind too, and his new EP has just come out on Tjade’s Agrio Tracks label with two big hard house tracks I’ve been playing heaps in the last year or so.

What do you have coming up?

I’ve just released the Final Dance EP with Benwal and Entasia and I’m excited to be touring Europe for the foreseeable summer and getting in the studio with some close friends. Stay tuned for the release of my new track „Believe In Me“ in the next month which is the penultimate track in this set.

Track list:



Force Mass Motion – Check Out The Way They Step

Cabinet Meeting – Energia

Ken Spieker – Club Culture

Ron Hagen, Pascal M – Groovin‘ High

Tarik – Deepest Desire

FROM ORBIT – Got The Freedom

Ken Spieker, Centre Court – Back To Life

Jacky Boom – Late Night Fever

Baron Von Trax, Benwal, Entasia – Final Dance

Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, RoRo – 925

Tarik – Tundra

Sean Drinan – Another Dimension

Baron Von Trax, Benwal, Entasia – Copycat

Baron Von Trax – Believe In Me

DJ Heartstring, BAUGRUPPE90 – What Music Felt Like In 2007