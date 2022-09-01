HiHat
EPs/Tracks:
1. Technosis (2), DJ Technics – Change Positions / Party People [BUTTER002]
2. Mitchell C – The Buff Classics E.P [Mitchell C* – The Buff Classics E.P]
3. Kingsize – Lights Over EN3 EP [Time Tunnel Recordings]
4. Sunshine Productions – Above The Clouds / Symphony In September [Just Another Label]
5. DJ Fucks Himself – Weisse Weste EP [Natural Positions]
6. Flatliner – Celestial Voice EP [Out Of Romford Records]
7. DJ Pooch – Skrufneck [Vinyl Fanatiks]
8. 4am Kru – Good Time EP [Embrace The Real Records]
9. BSN Posse – Rituals EP [Defrostatica]
10. Sawheadz – Don’t Go [Hardline Sounds]
LPs:
1. Response & Pliskin – We’re All Disturbed [Western Lore]
2. Gank Move – Come Into My World [SouthWest Enterprise]
3. Legowelt – Crystal Cult 2080 [Crème Organization]
Jesse G
EPs/Tracks:
1. Rene Wise – Don’t Care [Blueprint]
2. Mbulelo – Kalibre [Hakuna Kulala]
3. Nicolas Vogler – Syncopations [Lemos]
4. Inland – Spair [Counterchange Recordings]
5. GiGi FM – Gamelan Tokyo [Selfrelease]
6. Hassan Abou Alam – Kesibt [Banoffee Pies]
7. Shy One – B!tch U Better [Eglo]
8. Kameliia – Straight To The Case [Unterwegs]
9. Phase Fatale & Reka – No Esperes Más [Khidi]
10. O – Wells – Conscio [Die Orakel]
LPs:
1. Beyoncé – Renaissance [Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia]
2. Emeka Ogboh – 6°30′33.372″N 3°22′0.66″E [Danfotronics]
3. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights [RCA]
Mary Yuzovskaya
EPs/Tracks:
1. Abstract Man – Alone [On The 5th Day]
2. Anthony Linell – Falling Into Form [Northern Electronics]
3. Orbe – Binary Function [Non Series]
4. OutpostLive – Sacri Misteri (Ness Version) [Lykos]
5. Ruhig – Metaverse EP [Monday Off]
6. Sciahri & Desroi – Ebb Tide [Semantica]
7. Steve Bicknell – Constant Movement (Oscar Mulero remix) [Granulart]
8. Svreca – Draw The Line [Semantica]
9. Unbalance – Maya [Overbalance]
10. Viels – Awake [Edit Select]
LPs:
1. Ness – Flesh Of The Gods [Navigare Audio]
2. People Like Us – Hate People Like You [Staalplaat]
3. Tangerine Dream – Phaedra [Virgin]
Pea
EPs/Tracks:
1. Various – Row Various Part II [Row Records]
2. T_NO – Horns Of Nippes [Inch by Inch Records]
3. FM Pause – Solarium Sports Club [Self Released]
4. Rugo / Drifted – Split [Pep Gaffe]
5. Cop Envy – Cotton EP [Hypercolour Records]
6. Pugilist – Blue Planet [3024]
7. Dj Bwin – Trinity [hundert]
8. Dexter – Great Northern Diver [Clone Basement Series]
9. Hugo Massien – Advanced Aerial Threat EP [Tectonic]
10. Truska – Lucid [Jelly Bean Farm]
LPs:
1. Andy Stott – Never the right time [Modern Love]
2. Skee Mask – Compro [Illian Tape]
3. Varum – Bassment Business [PICCOLO]
Setaoc Mass
EPs/Tracks:
1. Kaiser & Matrixxman – Strapped [KSR]
2. Kr!z – The Tunnel [SK_eleven]
3. Inland – Namsan [Counterchange]
4. Morten.B – Handlung 002 [Handlung]
5. Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Prefix [Klockworks]
6. SU01 – United Sonic Planets 4 [USP]
7. Kashpitzky – Tessellate [Mindtrip]
8. Aiken – The New Beginning [Non Series]
9. Yant – Looking for light [Symbolism]
10. Phase – Intensity Fluctuations (Setaoc Mass remix) [Modwerks]
LPs:
1. Carla Dal Forno – Come Around [Kallistad]
2. Bola – Shapes [SKAM]
3. Setaoc Mass – Horror Vacui [SK_eleven]
Supergloss
EPs/Tracks:
1. François X – Shame Stare [XX LAB RECORDS]
2. NOT A HEADLINER – YOU SHOULD GO OUT OF MY SPACE [KAOS]
3. Kev Koko, DJ Gigola – Papi (Schacke Remix) [Live on Earth Klub]
4. Raven – Poison Kiss [DURCH]
5. Laze – Elysea (Raito Remix) [Raise Records]
6. SVG – Pump It [Deadline Records]
7. Techno Installation – Marlon Hoffstadt / DJ Daddy Trance [Marlon Hoffstadt]
8. u.r.trax – Br0ken [BPitch]
9. DJ Gusch – Missing Knob [Crude]
10. DJ Ibon – Night Journeys Remix [Kulør]
LPs:
1. Various Artists – Contre tout, toutes et tous, la terre demeure [Mama told ya]
2. MAC DECLOS – Cuir En Cage [MYST]
3. Schacke – Apocalyptic Decadence [Instruments Of Discipline]