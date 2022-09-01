HiHat

HiHat (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Technosis (2), DJ Technics – Change Positions / Party People [BUTTER002]

2. Mitchell C – The Buff Classics E.P [Mitchell C* – The Buff Classics E.P]

3. Kingsize – Lights Over EN3 EP [Time Tunnel Recordings]

4. Sunshine Productions – Above The Clouds / Symphony In September [Just Another Label]

5. DJ Fucks Himself – Weisse Weste EP [Natural Positions]

6. Flatliner – Celestial Voice EP [Out Of Romford Records]

7. DJ Pooch – Skrufneck [Vinyl Fanatiks]

8. 4am Kru – Good Time EP [Embrace The Real Records]

9. BSN Posse – Rituals EP [Defrostatica]

10. Sawheadz – Don’t Go [Hardline Sounds]



LPs:



1. Response & Pliskin – We’re All Disturbed [Western Lore]

2. Gank Move – Come Into My World [SouthWest Enterprise]

3. Legowelt – Crystal Cult 2080 [Crème Organization]

Jesse G (Foto: Presse)

Jesse G

EPs/Tracks:



1. Rene Wise – Don’t Care [Blueprint]

2. Mbulelo – Kalibre [Hakuna Kulala]

3. Nicolas Vogler – Syncopations [Lemos]

4. Inland – Spair [Counterchange Recordings]

5. GiGi FM – Gamelan Tokyo [Selfrelease]

6. Hassan Abou Alam – Kesibt [Banoffee Pies]

7. Shy One – B!tch U Better [Eglo]

8. Kameliia – Straight To The Case [Unterwegs]

9. Phase Fatale & Reka – No Esperes Más [Khidi]

10. O – Wells – Conscio [Die Orakel]



LPs:



1. Beyoncé – Renaissance [Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia]

2. Emeka Ogboh – 6°30′33.372″N 3°22′0.66″E [Danfotronics]

3. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights [RCA]

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mary Yuzovskaya (Foto: Marie Staggat)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Abstract Man – Alone [On The 5th Day]

2. Anthony Linell – Falling Into Form [Northern Electronics]

3. Orbe – Binary Function [Non Series]

4. OutpostLive – Sacri Misteri (Ness Version) [Lykos]

5. Ruhig – Metaverse EP [Monday Off]

6. Sciahri & Desroi – Ebb Tide [Semantica]

7. Steve Bicknell – Constant Movement (Oscar Mulero remix) [Granulart]

8. Svreca – Draw The Line [Semantica]

9. Unbalance – Maya [Overbalance]

10. Viels – Awake [Edit Select]



LPs:



1. Ness – Flesh Of The Gods [Navigare Audio]

2. People Like Us – Hate People Like You [Staalplaat]

3. Tangerine Dream – Phaedra [Virgin]

Pea

Pea (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Various – Row Various Part II [Row Records]

2. T_NO – Horns Of Nippes [Inch by Inch Records]

3. FM Pause – Solarium Sports Club [Self Released]

4. Rugo / Drifted – Split [Pep Gaffe]

5. Cop Envy – Cotton EP [Hypercolour Records]

6. Pugilist – Blue Planet [3024]

7. Dj Bwin – Trinity [hundert]

8. Dexter – Great Northern Diver [Clone Basement Series]

9. Hugo Massien – Advanced Aerial Threat EP [Tectonic]

10. Truska – Lucid [Jelly Bean Farm]



LPs:



1. Andy Stott – Never the right time [Modern Love]

2. Skee Mask – Compro [Illian Tape]

3. Varum – Bassment Business [PICCOLO]

Setaoc Mass

Setaoc Mass (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Kaiser & Matrixxman – Strapped [KSR]

2. Kr!z – The Tunnel [SK_eleven]

3. Inland – Namsan [Counterchange]

4. Morten.B – Handlung 002 [Handlung]

5. Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Prefix [Klockworks]

6. SU01 – United Sonic Planets 4 [USP]

7. Kashpitzky – Tessellate [Mindtrip]

8. Aiken – The New Beginning [Non Series]

9. Yant – Looking for light [Symbolism]

10. Phase – Intensity Fluctuations (Setaoc Mass remix) [Modwerks]



LPs:



1. Carla Dal Forno – Come Around [Kallistad]

2. Bola – Shapes [SKAM]

3. Setaoc Mass – Horror Vacui [SK_eleven]

Supergloss

Supergloss (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. François X – Shame Stare [XX LAB RECORDS]

2. NOT A HEADLINER – YOU SHOULD GO OUT OF MY SPACE [KAOS]

3. Kev Koko, DJ Gigola – Papi (Schacke Remix) [Live on Earth Klub]

4. Raven – Poison Kiss [DURCH]

5. Laze – Elysea (Raito Remix) [Raise Records]

6. SVG – Pump It [Deadline Records]

7. Techno Installation – Marlon Hoffstadt / DJ Daddy Trance [Marlon Hoffstadt]

8. u.r.trax – Br0ken [BPitch]

9. DJ Gusch – Missing Knob [Crude]

10. DJ Ibon – Night Journeys Remix [Kulør]



LPs:



1. Various Artists – Contre tout, toutes et tous, la terre demeure [Mama told ya]

2. MAC DECLOS – Cuir En Cage [MYST]

3. Schacke – Apocalyptic Decadence [Instruments Of Discipline]