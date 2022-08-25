AIDEN
EPs/Tracks:
1. Hybral – No Time [Subverted]
2. Eastel, Parapher, Behzad – Celestial Requiem [Heart’s Whispers]
3. Rikhter – Prognoz [R-Label]
4. EXIX – Not Love [Self Released]
5. Plexos – Burning in Ash [Excess kollectiv]
6. Hybral – Enby Existance [Subverted]
7. Lesser Of – Violets [Subverted]
8. Plexos – Our Looks Only Last So Long [Excess Kollectiv]
9. S E R E S – Time Dialation [Warm Up Recordings]
10. Ceili – Galloping Ponies [Mala Adh]
LPs:
1. Hybral & Lesser Of – Split Identities [Subverted]
2. Mython – Pyramid [Outrage Records]
3. Parapher – Tartarus EP [Wonderlust Group]
Chrissy
EPs/Tracks:
1. Chrissy – Art Throb [Permanent Vacation]
2. X-Coast & XHOSA – Push It [Sorry Records]
3. Burna, Marcus Nasty & Shade1 – Come Again feat. The Nasty Bros [Nasty Bros]
4. Chrissy – Wichita Roadman [Permanent Vacation]
5. Angel D’Lite – Werk My Body Original [Ritual Poison]
6. Sister Zo – Earth Mover [3024]
7. Chrissy – Mary Kate & Acid [Permanent Vacation]
8. Lennie de Ice – We Are I.E. (Borai’s Brizzle Bassline Mix) [Hooj Choons]
9. Prayer – Take It Easy [Hooversound Recordings]
10. LUPE – Catwalk Trax [Sous]
LPs:
1. The Maghreban – Connection [Zoot Records]
2. V/A – Ritmo Fantasía: Balearic Spanish Synth-Pop, Boogie and House (1982-1992) [Soundway Records]
3. Nap Hepburn – Calypsoes from Trinidad Sung by Melody Prince, Vols. 1 & 2 [Cosmic Spy Music]
Martyn
EPs/Tracks:
1. Sister Zo – Freak Shift EP [3024]
2. Overlook – Smoke Signals [UVB76]
3. Heavee – Audio Assault [Hyperdub]
4. Huey Mnemonic – Aquatek Assortments 2 [Selfrelease]
5. French II – CD is Dead [Intercept]
6. Dgohn – Undesignated Remixes [Love Love]
7. Gag Reflex – Sisyphean Rhythms [Scuffed]
8. Nikki Nair – Renormalization Support Group [Astrophonica]
9. Bitter Babe & Nick Léon – Delirio EP [Club Romantico]
10. Coe – Pressure Makes Diamonds [All Centre]
Maryisonacid
EPs/Tracks:
1. Dauwd – The Yuzer [Psssh Records]
2. Shackleton – The Majestic Yes [Honest Jon’s]
3. Ugandan Speed Trials – Regis Mixes [Osiris Music]
4. MISFYA – System Bug [SZNS7N]
5. Comfort Cure – Rain On The Bar (Single) [Comfort Cure]
6. Cravo – Papabinghi [HAYES Collective]
7. Calibre – Double Bend [The Nothing Special]
8. DJ Danifox – Dia Não Mata Dia [Príncipe]
9. Minimal Compact – Statik Dancin’ (Mad Professor Extended Dub Mix) [Fortuna]
10. Caroline Letho, SYM – Solução Acid [REIF 02]
LPs:
1. Emeka Ogboh – 001 6°30′33.372″N 3°22′0.66″E [Danfotronics]
2. DJ_2button – Transient Communications [Dummy Hand]
3. Calibre – Double Bend [The Nothing Special]
Sina XX
EPs/Tracks:
1. Aisha – Makina Moves [Taapion]
2. Nur Jaber – Dance Dance (With The Morning Light) [OSF]
3. Afem Syko – Plastyka [R-Label]
4. Aisha & Franck – Helfy Rapid [Carouse]
5. Stina Francina – Full Fantasy [Noborders]
6. DJ Ali – Warpt [Lillies]
7. Marco Ginelli – The Purification [Flesh & Hammers]
8. Jacidorex – Two Minded [9Times9]
9. Fatima Hajji – Batucada [kneadedpains]
10. Morsure – Grey Knights [self released]
LPs:
1. Schacke – Apocalyptic Décadence [Instruments Of Disicpline]
2. D. Carbone – ACAB (A Never Ending Story) [carbone records]
3. Darzack – Rhizom [Maison Beryl]
Lilly Ackerman
EPs/Tracks:
1. Voiski – Blazing Star [Delsin Records]
2. Forest Drive West – Creeper [Ilian Tape]
3. Sister Zo – Ledge [3024]
4. ABADIR – Another One [SVBKVLT]
5. Mosam Howieson – Aphelion (Abby Echiverri Remix) [Mysteries of the Deep]
6. NOM-RA – APQ [Deepblak Music]
7. Presha – Mainliner (Homemade Weapons Remix) [Samurai Music]
8. Remco Beekwilder – Positive Life Force [Emerald]
9. Cleric x Habgud – Canggu Pole [Formed of Fusion]
10. Rebecca Delle Piane – The City is Burning [Mord Records]
LPs:
1. Mystic AM – Cardamom & Laudanum [Astral Industries]
2. Broken English Club – The Artificial Animal [Death & Leisure]
3. Schacke – Apocalyptic Decadence [Instruments of Discipline]