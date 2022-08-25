AIDEN

AIDEN (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Hybral – No Time [Subverted]

2. Eastel, Parapher, Behzad – Celestial Requiem [Heart’s Whispers]

3. Rikhter – Prognoz [R-Label]

4. EXIX – Not Love [Self Released]

5. Plexos – Burning in Ash [Excess kollectiv]

6. Hybral – Enby Existance [Subverted]

7. Lesser Of – Violets [Subverted]

8. Plexos – Our Looks Only Last So Long [Excess Kollectiv]

9. S E R E S – Time Dialation [Warm Up Recordings]

10. Ceili – Galloping Ponies [Mala Adh]

LPs:



1. Hybral & Lesser Of – Split Identities [Subverted]

2. Mython – Pyramid [Outrage Records]

3. Parapher – Tartarus EP [Wonderlust Group]

Chrissy

Chrissy (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Chrissy – Art Throb [Permanent Vacation]

2. X-Coast & XHOSA – Push It [Sorry Records]

3. Burna, Marcus Nasty & Shade1 – Come Again feat. The Nasty Bros [Nasty Bros]

4. Chrissy – Wichita Roadman [Permanent Vacation]

5. Angel D’Lite – Werk My Body Original [Ritual Poison]

6. Sister Zo – Earth Mover [3024]

7. Chrissy – Mary Kate & Acid [Permanent Vacation]

8. Lennie de Ice – We Are I.E. (Borai’s Brizzle Bassline Mix) [Hooj Choons]

9. Prayer – Take It Easy [Hooversound Recordings]

10. LUPE – Catwalk Trax [Sous]

LPs:



1. The Maghreban – Connection [Zoot Records]

2. V/A – Ritmo Fantasía: Balearic Spanish Synth-Pop, Boogie and House (1982-1992) [Soundway Records]

3. Nap Hepburn – Calypsoes from Trinidad Sung by Melody Prince, Vols. 1 & 2 [Cosmic Spy Music]

Martyn

Martyn (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Sister Zo – Freak Shift EP [3024]

2. Overlook – Smoke Signals [UVB76]

3. Heavee – Audio Assault [Hyperdub]

4. Huey Mnemonic – Aquatek Assortments 2 [Selfrelease]

5. French II – CD is Dead [Intercept]

6. Dgohn – Undesignated Remixes [Love Love]

7. Gag Reflex – Sisyphean Rhythms [Scuffed]

8. Nikki Nair – Renormalization Support Group [Astrophonica]

9. Bitter Babe & Nick Léon – Delirio EP [Club Romantico]

10. Coe – Pressure Makes Diamonds [All Centre]

Maryisonacid

Maryisonacid (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Dauwd – The Yuzer [Psssh Records]

2. Shackleton – The Majestic Yes [Honest Jon’s]

3. Ugandan Speed Trials – Regis Mixes [Osiris Music]

4. MISFYA – System Bug [SZNS7N]

5. Comfort Cure – Rain On The Bar (Single) [Comfort Cure]

6. Cravo – Papabinghi [HAYES Collective]

7. Calibre – Double Bend [The Nothing Special]

8. DJ Danifox – Dia Não Mata Dia [Príncipe]

9. Minimal Compact – Statik Dancin’ (Mad Professor Extended Dub Mix) [Fortuna]

10. Caroline Letho, SYM – Solução Acid [REIF 02]

LPs:



1. Emeka Ogboh – 001 6°30′33.372″N 3°22′0.66″E [Danfotronics]

2. DJ_2button – Transient Communications [Dummy Hand]

3. Calibre – Double Bend [The Nothing Special]

Sina XX

Sina XX (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Aisha – Makina Moves [Taapion]

2. Nur Jaber – Dance Dance (With The Morning Light) [OSF]

3. Afem Syko – Plastyka [R-Label]

4. Aisha & Franck – Helfy Rapid [Carouse]

5. Stina Francina – Full Fantasy [Noborders]

6. DJ Ali – Warpt [Lillies]

7. Marco Ginelli – The Purification [Flesh & Hammers]

8. Jacidorex – Two Minded [9Times9]

9. Fatima Hajji – Batucada [kneadedpains]

10. Morsure – Grey Knights [self released]

LPs:



1. Schacke – Apocalyptic Décadence [Instruments Of Disicpline]

2. D. Carbone – ACAB (A Never Ending Story) [carbone records]

3. Darzack – Rhizom [Maison Beryl]

Lilly Ackerman

Lilly Ackerman (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Voiski – Blazing Star [Delsin Records]

2. Forest Drive West – Creeper [Ilian Tape]

3. Sister Zo – Ledge [3024]

4. ABADIR – Another One [SVBKVLT]

5. Mosam Howieson – Aphelion (Abby Echiverri Remix) [Mysteries of the Deep]

6. NOM-RA – APQ [Deepblak Music]

7. Presha – Mainliner (Homemade Weapons Remix) [Samurai Music]

8. Remco Beekwilder – Positive Life Force [Emerald]

9. Cleric x Habgud – Canggu Pole [Formed of Fusion]

10. Rebecca Delle Piane – The City is Burning [Mord Records]

LPs:



1. Mystic AM – Cardamom & Laudanum [Astral Industries]

2. Broken English Club – The Artificial Animal [Death & Leisure]

3. Schacke – Apocalyptic Decadence [Instruments of Discipline]