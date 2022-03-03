Bandcamp (Foto: Presse)

Bandcamp-CEO und -Mitbegründer Ethan Diamond gab gestern bekannt, dass der virtuelle Musikmarktplatz vom Videospielkonzern Epic Games aufgekauft wurde. Letzterer ist vor allem als Entwickler von Fortnite und der Unreal Engine bekannt.

In seinem Statement versicherte Diamond: „Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community, and I will continue to lead our team. The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere.” Außerdem betonte er, dass Bandcamp nach wie vor bei seinem „artist-first revenue model” bleiben werde.

Die Übernahme durch Epic Games diene vor allem der fortschreitenden Internationalisierung der Plattform: „However, behind the scenes we’re working with Epic to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services.”