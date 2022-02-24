Ayesha
EPs/Tracks:
1. K-LONE – Zissou [Wisdom Teeth]
2. re:ni – ITX023- Revenge Body [Ilian Tape]
3. Ploy – Rayhana E.P. [Deaf Test]
4. Siu Mata – Fusion [WAJANG]
5. Batu – I Own Your Energy [Timedance]
6. Keplrr – Convection (Desert Sound Colony Remix) [Controlfreak Recordings]
7. suki & Sniper1 – Rhythm Export EP [Holding Hands]
8. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever AM]
9. Cassius Select – Shake Like Me [Self]
10. Suchi – Swift EP [Coastal Haze]
LPs:
1. Chrissy – Physical Release [Hooversound]
2. cameo blush (unknown artist 001) – uu001 [Unknown Untitled]
3. Wayward – Waiting for the World [Self]
Bella Boo
EPs/Tracks:
1. Two Shell – Home [Mainframe Audio]
2. Axel Boman – Don’t Breathe Yet [AVA. Records]
3. Damon Eliza Palermo – Promise / Promise Samo DJ Remix [Zen 2000]
4. Bare Dubs – Tower Block Dreams [Shall Not Fade]
5. Persian – Sometimes ft Dean [Self]
6. Kush Jones – Super Bongo Bro [Self]
7. LUZ1E & DJ Swagger pres. DJ DOOM – Come Rain Or Come Shine [Warning]
8. RIP Swirl feat. Ydegirl – Pass Out [Public Possesion]
9. Kanye West, The Game – Easy [100 Entertainment Inc]
10. Fouk – Paradise [Shall Not Fade]
LPs:
1. Nala Sinephro – Space 1.8 [Warp Records]
2. Burial – Antidawn EP [Hyperdub]
3. Shufflin’ – Nikki Nair [Lobster Theremin]
Charlotte de Witte
EPs/Tracks:
1. Regent – Oil Rigger (Original Mix) [ARTS]
2. Alex Dolby – Indefinite Path (Original Mix) [Disturb]
3. RNGD – Exponential 1.3 (Original Mix) [RNGD]
4. Charlotte de Witte – Asura (Original Mix) [KNTXT]
5. Aints – 477 (Original Mix) [Platform 22]
6. Alpha Tracks – Double Exposure (Original Mix) [Blue Hour]
7. Jelena – Vatra Gori (Original Mix) [AEROBIK]
8. Introversion – Myclonus (Original Mix) [Arts]
9. Marcel Reix – Fast Lane (Original Mix) [EI8HT]
10. Indira Paganotto – Sultans Of Mountains (Original Mix) [KNTXT]
Hoe_mies
EPs/Tracks:
1. Wavy the Creator – P.S. Thank you for waiting [TAP/Immensum Music]
2. Cobrah – Cobrah [Self]
3. Tems – If Orange Was A Place [Since ’93/RCA Records]
4. Kah-Lo – The Arrival [Epic Records]
5. DJ Guari – DJ GUARI’S ADOBO [Self]
6. Siu Mata – Speed Dembow / Edit Pack Vol . 1 [WAJANG/Big Brothers]
7. 8ulentina – Departure [Self]
8. Bad Boombox – bad boombox badass bootlegs vol . 4 [Self]
9. The Martinez Brothers – Space Jams Vol. 3 [Self]
10. Benuebermensch – 808S & HEARTBANG$ [Self]
LPs:
1. FKA Twigs – Caprisongs [Young]
2. BIA – For Certain (Deluxe) [Epic Records]
3. Tommy Genesis – goldilocks x [Downtown Records]
Muallem
EPs/Tracks:
1. Negroni Nails – Slow Motion Drip [Klakson]
2. Mr. G – Sound Groove Emotion EP [Childhood]
3. Interplanetary Criminal – Move Tools [Banoffee Pies]
4. James Ruskin & DVS1 – Chapter One [Blueprint]
5. Bezièr – Valencia [Dark Entries]
6. Hodge & Simo Cell – Drums From The West EP [Livity Sound]
7. Adam BFD – Embrace EP [Distant Horizons]
8. Romain FX – Cairo Groove [Polari]
9. Scan 7 – Orchestrated Reality EP [Third Ear]
10. N Gynn – 2000 & Something [Lonewolf]
LPs:
1. The Weeknd – Dawn FM [XO, Republic Records]
2. People In The Fog – 1977 [Sound of Vast]
3. Nur Era – Beyond Gravity (2021 Reissue) [Reflective]
Hard Wax
EPs/Tracks:
1. Klaus – Sabz [Tanum]
2. Cub – The Dynamic Unconscious [L.I.E.S.]
3. DD 2 – Infinite [The Final Experiment]
4. Pretty Sneaky – 7.1 [Pretty Sneaky]
5. Rvshes- NFT #1 [Nullpunkt]
6. K-Lone – Zissou [Wisdom Teeth]
7. Ignez – Dawn [Somov]
8. Pretty Sneaky – s/t [Meakusma]
9. Vil – Episode 6 [Lost Episodes]
10. DJ Pipe – Deeply Floored [Global North]
LPs:
1. PST – Workshop 31 [Workshop 31]
2. The Untouchables – Grassroots [Samurai Music]
3. Parris – Soaked In Indigo Moonlight [Can You Feel The Sun]