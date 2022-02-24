Ayesha

Ayesha (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. K-LONE – Zissou [Wisdom Teeth]

2. re:ni – ITX023- Revenge Body [Ilian Tape]

3. Ploy – Rayhana E.P. [Deaf Test]

4. Siu Mata – Fusion [WAJANG]

5. Batu – I Own Your Energy [Timedance]

6. Keplrr – Convection (Desert Sound Colony Remix) [Controlfreak Recordings]

7. suki & Sniper1 – Rhythm Export EP [Holding Hands]

8. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever AM]

9. Cassius Select – Shake Like Me [Self]

10. Suchi – Swift EP [Coastal Haze]

LPs:

1. Chrissy – Physical Release [Hooversound]

2. cameo blush (unknown artist 001) – uu001 [Unknown Untitled]

3. Wayward – Waiting for the World [Self]

Bella Boo

Bella Boo (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Two Shell – Home [Mainframe Audio]

2. Axel Boman – Don’t Breathe Yet [AVA. Records]

3. Damon Eliza Palermo – Promise / Promise Samo DJ Remix [Zen 2000]

4. Bare Dubs – Tower Block Dreams [Shall Not Fade]

5. Persian – Sometimes ft Dean [Self]

6. Kush Jones – Super Bongo Bro [Self]

7. LUZ1E & DJ Swagger pres. DJ DOOM – Come Rain Or Come Shine [Warning]

8. RIP Swirl feat. Ydegirl – Pass Out [Public Possesion]

9. Kanye West, The Game – Easy [100 Entertainment Inc]

10. Fouk – Paradise [Shall Not Fade]

LPs:

1. Nala Sinephro – Space 1.8 [Warp Records]

2. Burial – Antidawn EP [Hyperdub]

3. Shufflin’ – Nikki Nair [Lobster Theremin]

Charlotte de Witte

Charlotte de Witte (Foto: Kemizz)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Regent – Oil Rigger (Original Mix) [ARTS]

2. Alex Dolby – Indefinite Path (Original Mix) [Disturb]

3. RNGD – Exponential 1.3 (Original Mix) [RNGD]

4. Charlotte de Witte – Asura (Original Mix) [KNTXT]

5. Aints – 477 (Original Mix) [Platform 22]

6. Alpha Tracks – Double Exposure (Original Mix) [Blue Hour]

7. Jelena – Vatra Gori (Original Mix) [AEROBIK]

8. Introversion – Myclonus (Original Mix) [Arts]

9. Marcel Reix – Fast Lane (Original Mix) [EI8HT]

10. Indira Paganotto – Sultans Of Mountains (Original Mix) [KNTXT]

Hoe_mies

Gizem alias Meg10 (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Wavy the Creator – P.S. Thank you for waiting [TAP/Immensum Music]

2. Cobrah – Cobrah [Self]

3. Tems – If Orange Was A Place [Since ’93/RCA Records]

4. Kah-Lo – The Arrival [Epic Records]

5. DJ Guari – DJ GUARI’S ADOBO [Self]

6. Siu Mata – Speed Dembow / Edit Pack Vol . 1 [WAJANG/Big Brothers]

7. 8ulentina – Departure [Self]

8. Bad Boombox – bad boombox badass bootlegs vol . 4 [Self]

9. The Martinez Brothers – Space Jams Vol. 3 [Self]

10. Benuebermensch – 808S & HEARTBANG$ [Self]

LPs:

1. FKA Twigs – Caprisongs [Young]

2. BIA – For Certain (Deluxe) [Epic Records]

3. Tommy Genesis – goldilocks x [Downtown Records]

Muallem

Muallem (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Negroni Nails – Slow Motion Drip [Klakson]

2. Mr. G – Sound Groove Emotion EP [Childhood]

3. Interplanetary Criminal – Move Tools [Banoffee Pies]

4. James Ruskin & DVS1 – Chapter One [Blueprint]

5. Bezièr – Valencia [Dark Entries]

6. Hodge & Simo Cell – Drums From The West EP [Livity Sound]

7. Adam BFD – Embrace EP [Distant Horizons]

8. Romain FX – Cairo Groove [Polari]

9. Scan 7 – Orchestrated Reality EP [Third Ear]

10. N Gynn – 2000 & Something [Lonewolf]

LPs:

1. The Weeknd – Dawn FM [XO, Republic Records]

2. People In The Fog – 1977 [Sound of Vast]

3. Nur Era – Beyond Gravity (2021 Reissue) [Reflective]

Hard Wax

Hard Wax (Foto: Moritz Weber)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Klaus – Sabz [Tanum]

2. Cub – The Dynamic Unconscious [L.I.E.S.]

3. DD 2 – Infinite [The Final Experiment]

4. Pretty Sneaky – 7.1 [Pretty Sneaky]

5. Rvshes- NFT #1 [Nullpunkt]

6. K-Lone – Zissou [Wisdom Teeth]

7. Ignez – Dawn [Somov]

8. Pretty Sneaky – s/t [Meakusma]

9. Vil – Episode 6 [Lost Episodes]

10. DJ Pipe – Deeply Floored [Global North]

LPs:

1. PST – Workshop 31 [Workshop 31]

2. The Untouchables – Grassroots [Samurai Music]

3. Parris – Soaked In Indigo Moonlight [Can You Feel The Sun]