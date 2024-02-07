Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Ma Sha, Stolen Velour, Ayesha, AliA, Hilit Kolet, ROTCIV und M.F.S: Observatory

Ma Sha

Ma Sha (Foto: Karla Del Orbe)

Tracks/EPs:

Renslink – Pull On [LOFS]

Siu Mata – Amasia EP [Nervous Horizon]

Tano – Filled With Light [SPE:C]

Jdotbalance – Verdant [Slink]

Small Crab / Elpac – Lacuna 02 [Lacuna]

unknown – untitled 009 [unknown – untitled]

Elpac, Grove – An Ode To Brentry Road EP [Amity]

CRRDR – Instinto Primal [Jupiter4]

Hassan Abou Alam – Shalfata [Yuku]

Surusinghe – HooHooHoo [TraTraTrax]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Connected_01 [Elicit Records]

VA – Fast Fists Fest [Ansia]

VA – Feeling Everything, All At Once [Redstone Press]

Stolen Velour

Stolen Velour (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Miss Jay – What [International Chrome]

Ouanounou – Carmy (DJ Marfox Remix) [Monstart]

Mina, Dee Traits, Omagoqa – Bounce Shandies [Earth Kicks]

Aggromance – Bandidx [C.T.M]

Slikback – Warau [Self-released]

Oldyungmayn & Estoc – Strike [Magdalena’s Apathy]

Bungalovv – Sharing Spells [Genome 6.66 Mbp]

Sine anima – (un)Familiar [Full Flex Audio]

Xato, 645ar – Nobody Really Knows [Magdalena’s Apathy]

Floco – Pokes [Slow Dance]

Alben/Compilations:

Citytronix – Spirit Draw: Reloaded [Self-released]

Ruiloba – Postra [Self-released]

VA – Maloca, Vol. 2 [Maloca Records]

Ayesha

Ayesha (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Jurango – Isle of Crass [re:lax]

Escándaloo – Verraco [VOAM]

Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]

Ma Sha – Elastik EP [Nervous Horizon]

Polygonia – Otro Mundo [Bambe]

Piezo – Cyclical Wavez [Nervous Horizon]

Alex Wilcox – BANG BANG BANG! [bbbbbb records]

Scuba – Mr Anderson [Hotflush Recordings]

Eoin DJ – Fantasi [Planet Euphorique]

Sir Spyro – Solder Wire [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – WZY3.5 [Woozy]

Sam Goku – Things We See When We Look Closer [Permanent Vacation Records]

Ami Dang – The Living World’s Demands [LEAVING RECORDS]

AliA

AliA (Foto: Jonas Reubens)

Tracks/EPs:

K15 – Pulse [Mother Tongue Records]

Scheichel + Shane Lizard – Can’t Talk (wrk.dat remix) [Defrostatica]

Jan Jelinek, Arthur Clees – Excerpt 4 [mint.conception.recordings]

Mosca – Look After Dead [rent]

Ivy Lab – Look Away [Sneaker Social Club]

Mia Koden – Racket [Ilian Tape]

Lefto Early Bird – I Sing To Find A Peace Of Mind (feat. Simbad) [Brownswood]

Niko Marks – Best Jam (Streeter mix) [Self-released]

Malin Genie – Vurig [Self-released]

NAH – I Don’t Think This Will Ever Be Over [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

XL Regular – Store Duties [Artisjok Records]

Skee Mask – C [Self-released]

Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]

Hilit Kolet

Hilit Kolet (Foto: Dan Reid)

Tracks/EPs:

Tino – Work My Body [Non Stop Rhythm]

Joe Milli – Back Again [Self-released]

Jackin Trax & Don Rimini – Get-O-Matic [RSPX]

Hilit Kolet – Hot Mess [Rekids]

William Kiss – House Machine [Gudu Records]

CJ Scott, Ari Bald, Ari Bald & CJ Scott – Orangotango [Studio Barnhus]

Dsum – State Of Acid [Back Door Records]

Hilit Kolet – Everything Is Amazing [Bush Records]

Yotam Avni – Afro Darbuka Drum Calderone [AVNIart]

Luke Solomon – Space Invaders / Andomat 3000 Remix (Hilit Kolet Edit) [Rekids]

Alben/Compilations:

Muzigue – Qui Existe [D.KO France]

Darren NYE – Thoughts & Emotions [Especial Specials]

Big City Lover – Sex Lies & Beat Tapes [Distrito 91]

ROTCIV

ROTCIV (Foto: R Golowka)

Tracks/EPs:

ROTCIV – Money For Nothing [Polari Records]

Stigma – Arsenic On The Rocks (80’s Mix) [Sekhem]

Wisdom Keepers – Psy Dance [Re Discovery]

Betonkust – Yorin Home Shopping [Altered Circuits Belgium]

Trulz & Robin feat. Chuc Frazier – Dinine Electricity (Andre Bratten Remix) [Snick Snack]

ROTCIV – Mythology [Freeride Millenium]

CLJL & Jamie Leather – Non Terrestrial (Spaced Mix) [Craigie Knowes]

Sweely – Security (Garrett David Remix) [Butter Side Up]

Jorkes – Animal [Live At Robert Johnson]

Credit 00 – Cars Rule Everything Around Me [Pinkman]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – 10 [Music From Memory Holland]

Tom CARRUTHERS – Future Wave [L.I.E.S]

VA – Familiar Faces N.4 [Riotvan]

M.F.S: Observatory

M.F.S. Observatory (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

KiNK – For The People (Elli Acula Remix) [Hypercolour]

Modēm – Indigo (Maccari Remix) [Influenced Records]

Vivez – BOP (Åre:gone Remix) [Synergie]

M.F.S: Observatory – Y1 [Observatory Music]

Rebecca Delle Piane – Balance [SYMBOLISM]

Ricardo Garduno – Automatic Function [MindTrip]

Risa Taniguchi – Pedals [Kneaded Pains]

Ø [Phase] – Guesswork [Modwerks]

Billy Pilgrim – More Cowbell [SoundCrumpet]

Mark Williams – Subliminal Fragment Part 1 Of 5 (Truncate Remix) [N&N Records]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Underground Against Occupation [SoundCrumpet]

Oliver Rosemann – Spells and Wonders [Mord]

Max Cooper – Unspoken Words [Mesh]