Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Ma Sha, Stolen Velour, Ayesha, AliA, Hilit Kolet, ROTCIV und M.F.S: Observatory

Ma Sha
Tracks/EPs:
Renslink – Pull On [LOFS]
Siu Mata – Amasia EP [Nervous Horizon]
Tano – Filled With Light [SPE:C]
Jdotbalance – Verdant [Slink]
Small Crab / Elpac – Lacuna 02 [Lacuna]
unknown – untitled 009 [unknown – untitled]
Elpac, Grove – An Ode To Brentry Road EP [Amity]
CRRDR – Instinto Primal [Jupiter4]
Hassan Abou Alam – Shalfata [Yuku]
Surusinghe – HooHooHoo [TraTraTrax]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – Connected_01 [Elicit Records]
VA – Fast Fists Fest [Ansia]
VA – Feeling Everything, All At Once [Redstone Press]
Stolen Velour
Tracks/EPs:
Miss Jay – What [International Chrome]
Ouanounou – Carmy (DJ Marfox Remix) [Monstart]
Mina, Dee Traits, Omagoqa – Bounce Shandies [Earth Kicks]
Aggromance – Bandidx [C.T.M]
Slikback – Warau [Self-released]
Oldyungmayn & Estoc – Strike [Magdalena’s Apathy]
Bungalovv – Sharing Spells [Genome 6.66 Mbp]
Sine anima – (un)Familiar [Full Flex Audio]
Xato, 645ar – Nobody Really Knows [Magdalena’s Apathy]
Floco – Pokes [Slow Dance]
Alben/Compilations:
Citytronix – Spirit Draw: Reloaded [Self-released]
Ruiloba – Postra [Self-released]
VA – Maloca, Vol. 2 [Maloca Records]
Ayesha
Tracks/EPs:
Jurango – Isle of Crass [re:lax]
Escándaloo – Verraco [VOAM]
Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]
Ma Sha – Elastik EP [Nervous Horizon]
Polygonia – Otro Mundo [Bambe]
Piezo – Cyclical Wavez [Nervous Horizon]
Alex Wilcox – BANG BANG BANG! [bbbbbb records]
Scuba – Mr Anderson [Hotflush Recordings]
Eoin DJ – Fantasi [Planet Euphorique]
Sir Spyro – Solder Wire [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – WZY3.5 [Woozy]
Sam Goku – Things We See When We Look Closer [Permanent Vacation Records]
Ami Dang – The Living World’s Demands [LEAVING RECORDS]
AliA
Tracks/EPs:
K15 – Pulse [Mother Tongue Records]
Scheichel + Shane Lizard – Can’t Talk (wrk.dat remix) [Defrostatica]
Jan Jelinek, Arthur Clees – Excerpt 4 [mint.conception.recordings]
Mosca – Look After Dead [rent]
Ivy Lab – Look Away [Sneaker Social Club]
Mia Koden – Racket [Ilian Tape]
Lefto Early Bird – I Sing To Find A Peace Of Mind (feat. Simbad) [Brownswood]
Niko Marks – Best Jam (Streeter mix) [Self-released]
Malin Genie – Vurig [Self-released]
NAH – I Don’t Think This Will Ever Be Over [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations:
XL Regular – Store Duties [Artisjok Records]
Skee Mask – C [Self-released]
Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]
Hilit Kolet
Tracks/EPs:
Tino – Work My Body [Non Stop Rhythm]
Joe Milli – Back Again [Self-released]
Jackin Trax & Don Rimini – Get-O-Matic [RSPX]
Hilit Kolet – Hot Mess [Rekids]
William Kiss – House Machine [Gudu Records]
CJ Scott, Ari Bald, Ari Bald & CJ Scott – Orangotango [Studio Barnhus]
Dsum – State Of Acid [Back Door Records]
Hilit Kolet – Everything Is Amazing [Bush Records]
Yotam Avni – Afro Darbuka Drum Calderone [AVNIart]
Luke Solomon – Space Invaders / Andomat 3000 Remix (Hilit Kolet Edit) [Rekids]
Alben/Compilations:
Muzigue – Qui Existe [D.KO France]
Darren NYE – Thoughts & Emotions [Especial Specials]
Big City Lover – Sex Lies & Beat Tapes [Distrito 91]
ROTCIV
Tracks/EPs:
ROTCIV – Money For Nothing [Polari Records]
Stigma – Arsenic On The Rocks (80’s Mix) [Sekhem]
Wisdom Keepers – Psy Dance [Re Discovery]
Betonkust – Yorin Home Shopping [Altered Circuits Belgium]
Trulz & Robin feat. Chuc Frazier – Dinine Electricity (Andre Bratten Remix) [Snick Snack]
ROTCIV – Mythology [Freeride Millenium]
CLJL & Jamie Leather – Non Terrestrial (Spaced Mix) [Craigie Knowes]
Sweely – Security (Garrett David Remix) [Butter Side Up]
Jorkes – Animal [Live At Robert Johnson]
Credit 00 – Cars Rule Everything Around Me [Pinkman]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – 10 [Music From Memory Holland]
Tom CARRUTHERS – Future Wave [L.I.E.S]
VA – Familiar Faces N.4 [Riotvan]
M.F.S: Observatory
Tracks/EPs:
KiNK – For The People (Elli Acula Remix) [Hypercolour]
Modēm – Indigo (Maccari Remix) [Influenced Records]
Vivez – BOP (Åre:gone Remix) [Synergie]
M.F.S: Observatory – Y1 [Observatory Music]
Rebecca Delle Piane – Balance [SYMBOLISM]
Ricardo Garduno – Automatic Function [MindTrip]
Risa Taniguchi – Pedals [Kneaded Pains]
Ø [Phase] – Guesswork [Modwerks]
Billy Pilgrim – More Cowbell [SoundCrumpet]
Mark Williams – Subliminal Fragment Part 1 Of 5 (Truncate Remix) [N&N Records]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – Underground Against Occupation [SoundCrumpet]
Oliver Rosemann – Spells and Wonders [Mord]
Max Cooper – Unspoken Words [Mesh]