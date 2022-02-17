Anna Adams
EPs/Tracks:
1. jpeg.love + DJ Fucks Himself – 1312 [Tooflez Muzik]
2. Hybral – Vor dem Gesetz [Subverted]
3. Amygdala – Mental Floss [Acid Waxa]
4. Taurus/Schulverweis – KRUMM [Sameheads/Osare Editions]
5. Gendered Rekonstruktion – Rekonstruiert [Wet Trax]
6. Queer On Acid – Short Cut EP [Kneaded Pains]
7. Vixen – Hard Magick For Soft Souls [Lobster Theremin]
8. Kilbourne – Cathedral [PRSPCT]
9. V.A. – Uncompromising Analog Terror #13 [Uncompromising Analog Terror]
10. Wheez-ie – Horizons Remixes [Evar]
LPs:
1. Microwave Prince – Golden Times [Esprit de la Jeunesse]
2. Torn – Borderline [Samurai Music]
3. Kraak & Smaak – Scirocco [Boogie Angst]
D. Strange
EPs/Tracks:
1. Mike Dearborn – Heat [Majesty Recordings]
2. No Spiritual Surrender – Yo Prefiero [LIES Records]
3. Surgeon – The Golden Sea [Ilian Tape]
4. DJ Stingray – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]
5. Beau Wanzer – Busted and Bamboozled [Ophism]
6. Cybonix – Make This Party Live [Frustrated Funk]
7. Timeblind – De-Televised EP [Missile Records]
8. Regis & Female – Backlash Versions [Downwards]
9. deoxyt – deoxyt EP [Self]
10. Richard Holhburn – Methods [Self]
LPs:
1. Andy Stott – Never The Right Time [Modern Love]
2. NRSB – Commodified [WeMe Records]
3. Shed – Oderbruch [Ostgut Ton]
Elad Magdasi
EPs/Tracks:
1. Boyd Schidt – Door to Heaven [Front Left]
2. Keira Meier – La Vita E’ Magnifica [Front Left]
3. Kevin Byrne – The Truth [Stereodays Recordings]
4. Earwax – We All Living In A Yellow Love Parade [Planet Rhythm]
5. D.Dan – OOOO [Standard Deviation]
6. Benales – Distress [INGUMA]
7. The Chronics – Taking You [Bipolar]
8. Warnung – Bipolar [AKRONYM]
9. Datura – Eternity [Trance Records]
10. Alexandre Laeddis – Space Research Module [AL]
LPs:
1. Vladimir Gnatenko – Storm [Where We Met]
2. Stefan Alexis – Integer 1 [Counterchange]
3. Estella Boersma – Dance Trax Vol.34 [DanceTrax]
Kilbourne
EPs/Tracks:
1. Kilbourne – Cathedrals [PRSPCT Recordings]
2. Goffbaby – Heir Of The Cursed [Hardcode]
3. LU2K – Fuck Real Life [99CTS Records]
4. RAββeAT – QUIET [Self]
5. Starving Insect – That Ought To Crawl [Rave & Revenge]
6. Tripped – MADINCH003 [Madback Records]
7. Miyuki Omara – A [Self]
8. Wheez-ie – Horizons Remixes [Evar Recordings]
9. Cyrax vs Sektor – Cyrax vs Sektor [Norm Corps]
10. San Lopez – Capturing My Emotions [Valhalla Techno]
LPs:
1. Buzzi – Love Letter To NY [Self]
2. Danny L Harle – Harlecore [Mad Decent]
3. Ophidian – Call Of The Void [Thunderdome]
Session Victim
EPs/Tracks:
1. Barry Can’t Swim – Amor Fati [Shall Not Fade]
2. Earl Young – Take Them In Prayer [Athens Of The North]
3. Tonica & Dominante – Gennarino ‘O Sioux [Archeo]
4. General Ehi Duncan & The Africa Army Express – Africa (My No. 1) [Canopy]
5. Coma-Chi – Water [Eureka!]
6. Various – Family Things Vol. 2 [Deep Inspiration Show]
7. Mark Broom – Raver EP [Rekids]
8. V. A. – Collective Continents II [Inner Shift]
10. Elvin T. – Get Close [ReGraded]
LPs:
1. Twit One – Audda Control [Augenringe Unter Dem Dritten Auge]
2. Johannes Albert – Spessart [Frank Music]
3. Brethren – Brethren [Bonfire]
Serendeepity
EPs/Tracks:
1. DJ Python – Club Sentimientos Vol 2 [Incienso]
2. Tushen Raï – Drums Circle [Cracki Records]
3. Genetic Factor – Sampler [Artificial Dance]
4. A-Eno-Acid – Warning ! Do Not Consume Popping Candy Whilst listening To Space Dust EP [Chicago Bee Records]
5. Kyle Hall – The Phi EP [Forget The Clock]
6. BSS – Suikerplein EP [Dekmantel]
7. Tom Trago – Tide Will Return [Jong Nederland]
8. Golden Axe – Milky Way EP [Arma]
9. Moisk – Melancholic Raver [Pleasure Express]
10. Tagliabue – Ambiente Sonoro [Elephant Gait Music]
LPs:
1. Mystic Jungle – Deviant Disco [Periodica Records]
2. Herbert – Musca [Accidental]
3. µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – Secret Garden [Planet Mu]