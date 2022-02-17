Anna Adams

Anna Adams (Foto: Adele Dittrich Frydetzki)

EPs/Tracks:

1. jpeg.love + DJ Fucks Himself – 1312 [Tooflez Muzik]

2. Hybral – Vor dem Gesetz [Subverted]

3. Amygdala – Mental Floss [Acid Waxa]

4. Taurus/Schulverweis – KRUMM [Sameheads/Osare Editions]

5. Gendered Rekonstruktion – Rekonstruiert [Wet Trax]

6. Queer On Acid – Short Cut EP [Kneaded Pains]

7. Vixen – Hard Magick For Soft Souls [Lobster Theremin]

8. Kilbourne – Cathedral [PRSPCT]

9. V.A. – Uncompromising Analog Terror #13 [Uncompromising Analog Terror]

10. Wheez-ie – Horizons Remixes [Evar]

LPs:

1. Microwave Prince – Golden Times [Esprit de la Jeunesse]

2. Torn – Borderline [Samurai Music]

3. Kraak & Smaak – Scirocco [Boogie Angst]

D. Strange

D. Strange (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Mike Dearborn – Heat [Majesty Recordings]

2. No Spiritual Surrender – Yo Prefiero [LIES Records]

3. Surgeon – The Golden Sea [Ilian Tape]

4. DJ Stingray – Molecular Level Solutions [Micron Audio]

5. Beau Wanzer – Busted and Bamboozled [Ophism]

6. Cybonix – Make This Party Live [Frustrated Funk]

7. Timeblind – De-Televised EP [Missile Records]

8. Regis & Female – Backlash Versions [Downwards]

9. deoxyt – deoxyt EP [Self]

10. Richard Holhburn – Methods [Self]

LPs:

1. Andy Stott – Never The Right Time [Modern Love]

2. NRSB – Commodified [WeMe Records]

3. Shed – Oderbruch [Ostgut Ton]

Elad Magdasi

Elad Magdasi (Foto: Sylwana Zybura)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Boyd Schidt – Door to Heaven [Front Left]

2. Keira Meier – La Vita E’ Magnifica [Front Left]

3. Kevin Byrne – The Truth [Stereodays Recordings]

4. Earwax – We All Living In A Yellow Love Parade [Planet Rhythm]

5. D.Dan – OOOO [Standard Deviation]

6. Benales – Distress [INGUMA]

7. The Chronics – Taking You [Bipolar]

8. Warnung – Bipolar [AKRONYM]

9. Datura – Eternity [Trance Records]

10. Alexandre Laeddis – Space Research Module [AL]

LPs:

1. Vladimir Gnatenko – Storm [Where We Met]

2. Stefan Alexis – Integer 1 [Counterchange]

3. Estella Boersma – Dance Trax Vol.34 [DanceTrax]

Kilbourne

Killbourne (Foto: Guarionex Rodriguez Jr)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Kilbourne – Cathedrals [PRSPCT Recordings]

2. Goffbaby – Heir Of The Cursed [Hardcode]

3. LU2K – Fuck Real Life [99CTS Records]

4. RAββeAT – QUIET [Self]

5. Starving Insect – That Ought To Crawl [Rave & Revenge]

6. Tripped – MADINCH003 [Madback Records]

7. Miyuki Omara – A [Self]

8. Wheez-ie – Horizons Remixes [Evar Recordings]

9. Cyrax vs Sektor – Cyrax vs Sektor [Norm Corps]

10. San Lopez – Capturing My Emotions [Valhalla Techno]

LPs:

1. Buzzi – Love Letter To NY [Self]

2. Danny L Harle – Harlecore [Mad Decent]

3. Ophidian – Call Of The Void [Thunderdome]

Session Victim

Session Victim (Foto: Schaaly)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Barry Can’t Swim – Amor Fati [Shall Not Fade]

2. Earl Young – Take Them In Prayer [Athens Of The North]

3. Tonica & Dominante – Gennarino ‘O Sioux [Archeo]

4. General Ehi Duncan & The Africa Army Express – Africa (My No. 1) [Canopy]

5. Coma-Chi – Water [Eureka!]

6. Various – Family Things Vol. 2 [Deep Inspiration Show]

7. Mark Broom – Raver EP [Rekids]

8. V. A. – Collective Continents II [Inner Shift]

10. Elvin T. – Get Close [ReGraded]

LPs:

1. Twit One – Audda Control [Augenringe Unter Dem Dritten Auge]

2. Johannes Albert – Spessart [Frank Music]

3. Brethren – Brethren [Bonfire]

Serendeepity

Serendeepity (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. DJ Python – Club Sentimientos Vol 2 [Incienso]

2. Tushen Raï – Drums Circle [Cracki Records]

3. Genetic Factor – Sampler [Artificial Dance]

4. A-Eno-Acid – Warning ! Do Not Consume Popping Candy Whilst listening To Space Dust EP [Chicago Bee Records]

5. Kyle Hall – The Phi EP [Forget The Clock]

6. BSS – Suikerplein EP [Dekmantel]

7. Tom Trago – Tide Will Return [Jong Nederland]

8. Golden Axe – Milky Way EP [Arma]

9. Moisk – Melancholic Raver [Pleasure Express]

10. Tagliabue – Ambiente Sonoro [Elephant Gait Music]

LPs:

1. Mystic Jungle – Deviant Disco [Periodica Records]

2. Herbert – Musca [Accidental]

3. µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – Secret Garden [Planet Mu]