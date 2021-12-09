Brian Johnson
EPs:
- Brian Johnson – Sound Test [MasterChefMusic]
- Stephan Bodzin – Luna [Systematic Recordings]
- Brian Johnson – State Property [MasterChefMusic]
- Brian Johnson – Round & Round [MasterChefMusic]
- Robert Hood – The Majestic [Rekids Ltd]
- Dustin Zahn – Red Hot Heat [Blueprint Records]
- Ken Ishii – Double Knockout [Noise Music]
- Roman Poncet – Crisan [Arkham Audio]
- main(void) – Centrifuge [ara]
- Raven – Nobody [Rekids Ltd]
LPs:
- Stephan Bodzin – Boavista [Herzblut Recordings]
- Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes 8 [Griselda Records/Empire]
- Mark Broom – Funfzig [Rekids Ltd]
Elke
EPs:
- Cassius Select – Shake Like Me [Bruk]
- SP:MC – Love Hz / Glidepath [Declassified]
- Glimmerman – Step Mode [First Second Label]
- Ocean Stirs – Minesweeper [Holding Hands Submerged]
- Fiesta Soundsystem – Not To Be [Of Paradise Records]
- Moresounds – Show Your Respect [Astrophonica]
- Beneath – Numbers Talk EP [Livity Sound]
- Nia Archives – Forbidden Feelingz [Hijinxx]
- Various Artists: AWK003 [Awkwardly Social]
- Coco Bryce – Cloud Busting [3AM Eternal]
LPs:
- The Untouchables – Grassroots [Samurai Music]
- Shackleton – Departing Like Rivers [Woe To The Septic Heart!]
- Gantz – Pusher Acid EP [Innamind]
Josh Wink
EPs:
- Josh Wink & Truncate – Be Aware [Ovum Recordings]
- Shlomi Aber – Liquid Pressure (Josh Wink RMX) [BAO]
- Polito – Journey Worm [Butter Sessions]
- Robert Hood – Shadows [EPM]
- Mark Flash – One Way Ticket [DTFA]
- Planet O – Rigel [ODYSSEY]
- Black Cadmium – Inertia [Transient Nature]
- Josh Wink – Resist (Type303Rmx) [Ovum Recordings]
- Konerytmi – Pori Jazz [Electrowax]
- Josh Wink – Detroit Stab [REKIDS]
LPs:
- Men I Trust – Untourable Album [Independent]
- Myd – Born A Loser [ED Banger]
- Phillip Frazer / King Tubby – Freedom Sounds In Dub [Patate Records]
Karyendasoul
EPs:
- Karyendasoul / Zakes Bantwini / Nana atta – Imali [Self]
- Nobuhle / Mpilo – Fire [Self]
- Drega / Nana Stta – Amafu [Self]
- Lakou Mizik / Joseph Ray – Ogou (Pran ka mwem) [Ajuna]
- Sun-El Musician – Ululate [Self]
- Themba / Thoko – Reflections [Armanda]
- &ME / Rampa / Adam Port / Alive – Confusion [Keinemusik]
- &lez – Nebula [Visile Records]
- BlaQrhythm – In The Jungle [Self]
- Kususa / Argento Dust / NaakMusiq / Zahara – Abantu Bakho [Self]
LPs:
- Cleo Sol – Rose in The Dark [Forever Living Originals]
- Black Coffee – Subconsciously [Ultra Records]
- Stephan Bodzin – Boavista [Herzblut Recordings]
Sassy J
EPs:
- Hieroglyphic Being – Black Hands Sound [Neroli]
- Lord & Dego – Pale Care Avant! [2000Black]
- Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
- Julion De’Angelo – Freedom School D.J. Series Vol. 4 [Freedom School]
- (Liv).e & MDSGN – Bout It [In Real Life Music]
- Misel Quitno – Glück II [Ripl Music]
- EX-T – 2DS [NAFF]
- MystesSystem – Anas [Magic Place]
- Gerald Cleaver – Viriles (freaturing David Virelles) [Positive Elevation]
- Greg Beato – So Many Fallen Angels So Many Living Demons [New Format]
LPs:
- LeRon Carson – Under the Conditions [Sound Signature]
- Lord & Kaidi – Find Another Way [Neroli]
- Hieroglyphic Being – The Deepest Memories Of My Own Vol. V [048]
Groove Attack Record Store
EPs:
- MMYYKK – Science [Rhythm Section International]
- DJ 2Beers/Amployee – Time & Bass [Tax free Records]
- S.Fidelity – Fidelity Radio Club – Toy Tonics Remixes EP [Jakarta x Toy Tonics]
- Jambonne – Carpet Ride [Space Grapes]
- Bonobo – Rosewood [Ninja Tune]
- Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
- Various Artists – Disco Hamam 7 [Disco Hamam]
- Melody Beecher – Illusions [Paul Mel Records]
- Nu Genea – Marechià [NG Records]
- Sweet & Innocent – Express Your Love [Active Records]
LPs:
- Ryuichi Sakamoto – Esperanto [School]
- Coast To Coast Band – Coast To Coast [Athens of the North]
- Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life [Ninja Tune]