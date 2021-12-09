Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson

EPs:

  1. Brian Johnson – Sound Test [MasterChefMusic]
  2. Stephan Bodzin – Luna [Systematic Recordings]
  3. Brian Johnson – State Property [MasterChefMusic]
  4. Brian Johnson – Round & Round [MasterChefMusic]
  5. Robert Hood – The Majestic [Rekids Ltd]
  6. Dustin Zahn – Red Hot Heat [Blueprint Records]
  7. Ken Ishii – Double Knockout [Noise Music]
  8. Roman Poncet – Crisan [Arkham Audio]
  9. main(void) – Centrifuge [ara]
  10. Raven – Nobody [Rekids Ltd]

LPs:

  1. Stephan Bodzin – Boavista [Herzblut Recordings]
  2. Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes 8 [Griselda Records/Empire]
  3. Mark Broom – Funfzig [Rekids Ltd]

Elke

Elke

EPs:

  1. Cassius Select – Shake Like Me [Bruk]
  2. SP:MC – Love Hz / Glidepath [Declassified]
  3. Glimmerman – Step Mode [First Second Label]
  4. Ocean Stirs – Minesweeper [Holding Hands Submerged]
  5. Fiesta Soundsystem – Not To Be [Of Paradise Records]
  6. Moresounds – Show Your Respect [Astrophonica]
  7. Beneath – Numbers Talk EP [Livity Sound]
  8. Nia Archives – Forbidden Feelingz [Hijinxx]
  9. Various Artists: AWK003 [Awkwardly Social]
  10. Coco Bryce – Cloud Busting [3AM Eternal]

LPs:

  1. The Untouchables – Grassroots [Samurai Music]
  2. Shackleton – Departing Like Rivers [Woe To The Septic Heart!]
  3. Gantz – Pusher Acid EP [Innamind]

Josh Wink

Josh Wink

EPs:

  1. Josh Wink & Truncate – Be Aware [Ovum Recordings]
  2. Shlomi Aber – Liquid Pressure (Josh Wink RMX) [BAO]
  3. Polito – Journey Worm [Butter Sessions]
  4. Robert Hood – Shadows [EPM]
  5. Mark Flash – One Way Ticket [DTFA]
  6. Planet O – Rigel [ODYSSEY]
  7. Black Cadmium – Inertia [Transient Nature]
  8. Josh Wink – Resist (Type303Rmx) [Ovum Recordings]
  9. Konerytmi – Pori Jazz [Electrowax]
  10. Josh Wink – Detroit Stab [REKIDS]

LPs:

  1. Men I Trust – Untourable Album [Independent]
  2. Myd – Born A Loser [ED Banger]
  3. Phillip Frazer / King Tubby – Freedom Sounds In Dub [Patate Records]

Karyendasoul

Karyendasoul

EPs:

  1. Karyendasoul / Zakes Bantwini / Nana atta – Imali [Self]
  2. Nobuhle / Mpilo – Fire [Self]
  3. Drega / Nana Stta – Amafu [Self]
  4. Lakou Mizik / Joseph Ray – Ogou (Pran ka mwem) [Ajuna]
  5. Sun-El Musician – Ululate [Self]
  6. Themba / Thoko – Reflections [Armanda]
  7. &ME / Rampa / Adam Port / Alive – Confusion [Keinemusik]
  8. &lez – Nebula [Visile Records]
  9. BlaQrhythm – In The Jungle [Self]
  10. Kususa / Argento Dust / NaakMusiq / Zahara – Abantu Bakho [Self]

LPs:

  1. Cleo Sol – Rose in The Dark [Forever Living Originals]
  2. Black Coffee – Subconsciously [Ultra Records]
  3. Stephan Bodzin – Boavista [Herzblut Recordings]

Sassy J

Sassy J

EPs:

  1. Hieroglyphic Being – Black Hands Sound [Neroli]
  2. Lord & Dego – Pale Care Avant! [2000Black]
  3. Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
  4. Julion De’Angelo – Freedom School D.J. Series Vol. 4 [Freedom School]
  5. (Liv).e & MDSGN – Bout It [In Real Life Music]
  6. Misel Quitno – Glück II [Ripl Music]
  7. EX-T – 2DS [NAFF]
  8. MystesSystem – Anas [Magic Place]
  9. Gerald Cleaver – Viriles (freaturing David Virelles) [Positive Elevation]
  10. Greg Beato – So Many Fallen Angels So Many Living Demons [New Format]

LPs:

  1. LeRon Carson – Under the Conditions [Sound Signature]
  2. Lord & Kaidi – Find Another Way [Neroli]
  3. Hieroglyphic Being – The Deepest Memories Of My Own Vol. V [048]

Groove Attack Record Store

Groove Attack

EPs:

  1. MMYYKK – Science [Rhythm Section International]
  2. DJ 2Beers/Amployee – Time & Bass [Tax free Records]
  3. S.Fidelity – Fidelity Radio Club – Toy Tonics Remixes EP [Jakarta x Toy Tonics]
  4. Jambonne – Carpet Ride [Space Grapes]
  5. Bonobo – Rosewood [Ninja Tune]
  6. Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
  7. Various Artists – Disco Hamam 7 [Disco Hamam]
  8. Melody Beecher – Illusions [Paul Mel Records]
  9. Nu Genea – Marechià [NG Records]
  10. Sweet & Innocent – Express Your Love [Active Records]

LPs:

  1. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Esperanto [School]
  2. Coast To Coast Band – Coast To Coast [Athens of the North]
  3. Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life [Ninja Tune]
