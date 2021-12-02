Bergsonist
EPs:
- Antwon Faulkner – Revenge [Hijackedrecords Detroit]
- K-Hand feat Marie Divine – Can’t Live Without Your Love [ACACIA RECORDS]
- Buttechno – Big D Acid [PSYX]
- Musclecars – Push [Coloring Lessons]
- DJ Haram – Allure [Self]
- Bookworms – CPT Symmetric Universe [3AFAK]
- Pent – Plastic Discharge [THANKS FOR ENLIGHTENING ME]
- ISAbella- Friendcess [BORFT REC]
- Sspurgee – November: Raise Your Hand If [ETO ANO]
- G. Zifcak – Antonym [BIZAARBAZAAR]
LPs:
- MUQATA’A – Kamil Manqus كَامِل مَنْقوص [Hundebiss Records]
- L’Rain – Fatigue [Mexican Summer]
- 食中毒センター/Shokuchudoku Center (Food Poison Center) – Hakimakuri Olympic [Will Records]
Iron Curtis
EPs:
- Morten B. – Handlung 002 [Wandlung]
- Delphi – Clutch Play [Skylax Records]
- Achterbahn D’Amour – 7 [Acid Test]
- Shawn Cartier – Alien Floppy Disk Embargo [Childsplay Records]
- Unknown – Hcsvntdracones [HCSVNTDRACONES-000]
- The Mafia Sauce Killers – Supremacy [Superfunk Music]
- Various Artists – 10 Years of Butter Sessions Disc Two [Butter Sessions]
- Omer – It Won’t Be Long Now [Cocktail d’Amore]
- Shadowdrum – Liquid Enterprises [Mountain People]
- Jonathan Kusuma – Edit Works 1 [Self]
LPs:
- Various Artists – 10 Years of Acid Test [Acid Test]
- Various Artists – Tresor 30 [Tresor Records]
- Jan Jelinek – The Raw and the Cooked [Faitiche]
Nasty King Kurl
EPs:
- Samurai Breaks – Turbo Rave Artiellery [Hoover Sounds]
- Nova Cheq – Get Naked [Das Booty]
- Regal86 – Hydraulic Booty Vol. IV [Self]
- LUZ1E & DJ Swagger pres. DJ DOOM – WAR2101 [Warning]
- Late Night Approach – L’Ultimo Ritmo [Mechatronica]
- DJ Godfather X DJ Mell G & – Cops Can’t Dance [Juicy Gang Records]
- Yarn Init – Ill Compound [Mind Controlled Rectifier]
- Shawn Cartier – Alien Floppy Disk Embargo [Childsplay]
- DJ Freelancer – ACG [Urban]
- Ghost Phone 005 – VA [Ghost Phone]
LPs:
- Various Artists – Nasty Tales [Nasty Enterprises]
- Dogpatrol – Soapland [AVA. Records]
- Operant – Traumkörper [Instruments Of Discipline]
Parrish Smith
EPs:
- Ssiege – Meteora [Knekelhuis]
- E-Saggila – Anima Bulldozer [Northern Electronics]
- Daboor – El Gad3ana [BLTNM]
- Rozzma – Khatar Sayeb [XL Recordings]
- Mehen – Imperfections In The Sun [Amniote Editions]
- Distorted Noise Architect – Positive Intention Ep [Gentle Weapons]
- Nkisi – When The Smoke Clears [Self]
- Cynthia Spiering – Neni [De Missie]
- Giant Swan – Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness [Keck]
- Rerekat – Balance Through Imbalance [Opal Tapes]
LPs:
- Various Artists – And Felt Like… [Knekelhuis]
- JEMAPUR – Mode Cleaner [Omen Wapta]
- Nene H – Ali علي [Incienso]
Session Victim
EPs:
- Various Artists – Popcorn Diary Vol1. [Popcorn]
- Sweely – You Can Trust This [Distant Hawaii]
- Woody / S.A.M. – You Must Be Trippin [Heideglühen]
- Nebraska – Your Love Is True [Friends and Relations]
- Kyle Hall – MPC Dreams [Forget The Clock]
- Chaos In The CBD – Te Puke Thunder [In Dust We Trust]
- Lee Alfred – Poppin And Rockin [Cancer]
- Mato – Summer Sadness [Stix]
- Session Victim / Erobique – The City [Not on Label]
- Session Victim – 10.000 Hours EP [Toy Tonics]
LPs:
- Th1rt3en – A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism [Fat Beats]
- Gladstone Anderson – Peace Pipe [Seven Leaves Records]
- Kali Malone – The Sacrificial Code [Ideal Recordings]
Skydiver Record Store
EPs:
- Tara Clerkin Trio – In Spring [World Of Echo]
- Hashman Deejay – Drum Star EP [Counter]
- Ben Fester – Lock Box [Paper-Cuts]
- Plush Managements Inc. – Free Britney [Plush Records Inc]
- Junes – Shifting Sands [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
- Cousin – Drumtalk [Toad Moonshoe Records]
- Ike – Stone Diviner [Die Orakel]
- Various – Mystic Minds Vol 1 [Mind Dance]
- bassæ – Untitled [Few Crackles]
- Emissive – Wave Science [Pacific Rhythm]
LPs:
- HTRK – Rhinestones [Heavy Machinery Records]
- Sean La’Brooy – Out Moving Windows [Analogue Attic]
- He Dark Age – Ecce Homo [Purely Physical Teeny Tapes]