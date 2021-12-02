Bergsonist

Premiere: Bergsonist 'Tentation' | DJMag.com
Bergsonist (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Antwon Faulkner – Revenge [Hijackedrecords Detroit]
  2. K-Hand feat Marie Divine – Can’t Live Without Your Love [ACACIA RECORDS]
  3. Buttechno – Big D Acid [PSYX]
  4. Musclecars – Push [Coloring Lessons]
  5. DJ Haram – Allure [Self]
  6. Bookworms – CPT Symmetric Universe [3AFAK]
  7. Pent – Plastic Discharge [THANKS FOR ENLIGHTENING ME]
  8. ISAbella- Friendcess [BORFT REC]
  9. Sspurgee – November: Raise Your Hand If [ETO ANO]
  10. G. Zifcak – Antonym [BIZAARBAZAAR]

LPs:

  1. MUQATA’A – Kamil Manqus كَامِل مَنْقوص [Hundebiss Records]
  2. L’Rain – Fatigue [Mexican Summer]
  3. 食中毒センター/Shokuchudoku Center (Food Poison Center) – Hakimakuri Olympic [Will Records]

Iron Curtis

Iron Curtis (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Morten B. – Handlung 002 [Wandlung]
  2. Delphi – Clutch Play [Skylax Records]
  3. Achterbahn D’Amour – 7 [Acid Test]
  4. Shawn Cartier – Alien Floppy Disk Embargo [Childsplay Records]
  5. Unknown – Hcsvntdracones [HCSVNTDRACONES-000]
  6. The Mafia Sauce Killers – Supremacy [Superfunk Music]
  7. Various Artists – 10 Years of Butter Sessions Disc Two [Butter Sessions]
  8. Omer – It Won’t Be Long Now [Cocktail d’Amore]
  9. Shadowdrum – Liquid Enterprises [Mountain People]
  10. Jonathan Kusuma – Edit Works 1 [Self]

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – 10 Years of Acid Test [Acid Test]
  2. Various Artists – Tresor 30 [Tresor Records]
  3. Jan Jelinek – The Raw and the Cooked [Faitiche]

Nasty King Kurl

Nasty King Kurl (Foto: Anna Ehrenstein)

EPs:

  1. Samurai Breaks – Turbo Rave Artiellery [Hoover Sounds]
  2. Nova Cheq – Get Naked [Das Booty]
  3. Regal86 – Hydraulic Booty Vol. IV [Self]
  4. LUZ1E & DJ Swagger pres. DJ DOOM – WAR2101 [Warning]
  5. Late Night Approach – L’Ultimo Ritmo [Mechatronica]
  6. DJ Godfather X DJ Mell G & – Cops Can’t Dance [Juicy Gang Records]
  7. Yarn Init – Ill Compound [Mind Controlled Rectifier]
  8. Shawn Cartier – Alien Floppy Disk Embargo [Childsplay]
  9. DJ Freelancer – ACG [Urban]
  10. Ghost Phone 005 – VA [Ghost Phone]

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – Nasty Tales [Nasty Enterprises]
  2. Dogpatrol – Soapland [AVA. Records]
  3. Operant – Traumkörper [Instruments Of Discipline]

Parrish Smith

Parrish Smith (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Ssiege – Meteora [Knekelhuis]
  2. E-Saggila – Anima Bulldozer [Northern Electronics]
  3. Daboor – El Gad3ana [BLTNM]
  4. Rozzma – Khatar Sayeb [XL Recordings]
  5. Mehen – Imperfections In The Sun [Amniote Editions]
  6. Distorted Noise Architect – Positive Intention Ep [Gentle Weapons]
  7. Nkisi – When The Smoke Clears [Self]
  8. Cynthia Spiering – Neni [De Missie]
  9. Giant Swan – Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness [Keck]
  10. Rerekat – Balance Through Imbalance [Opal Tapes]

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – And Felt Like… [Knekelhuis]
  2. JEMAPUR – Mode Cleaner [Omen Wapta]
  3. Nene H – Ali علي [Incienso]

Session Victim

Session Victim (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Various Artists – Popcorn Diary Vol1. [Popcorn]
  2. Sweely – You Can Trust This [Distant Hawaii]
  3. Woody / S.A.M. – You Must Be Trippin [Heideglühen]
  4. Nebraska – Your Love Is True [Friends and Relations]
  5. Kyle Hall – MPC Dreams [Forget The Clock]
  6. Chaos In The CBD – Te Puke Thunder [In Dust We Trust]
  7. Lee Alfred – Poppin And Rockin [Cancer]
  8. Mato – Summer Sadness [Stix]
  9. Session Victim / Erobique – The City [Not on Label]
  10. Session Victim – 10.000 Hours EP [Toy Tonics]

LPs:

  1. Th1rt3en – A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism [Fat Beats]
  2. Gladstone Anderson – Peace Pipe [Seven Leaves Records]
  3. Kali Malone – The Sacrificial Code [Ideal Recordings]

Skydiver Record Store

Skydiver Record Store (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Tara Clerkin Trio – In Spring [World Of Echo]
  2. Hashman Deejay – Drum Star EP [Counter]
  3. Ben Fester – Lock Box [Paper-Cuts]
  4. Plush Managements Inc. – Free Britney [Plush Records Inc]
  5. Junes – Shifting Sands [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
  6. Cousin – Drumtalk [Toad Moonshoe Records]
  7. Ike – Stone Diviner [Die Orakel]
  8. Various – Mystic Minds Vol 1 [Mind Dance]
  9. bassæ – Untitled [Few Crackles]
  10. Emissive – Wave Science [Pacific Rhythm]

LPs:

  1. HTRK – Rhinestones [Heavy Machinery Records]
  2. Sean La’Brooy – Out Moving Windows [Analogue Attic]
  3. He Dark Age – Ecce Homo [Purely Physical Teeny Tapes]
