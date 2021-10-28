Efdemin
EPs:
- Donato Dozzy – 124 [Tresor]
- Anthony Linell – Outlines [Repurposed]
- Blawan – Soft Waahls EP [Ternesc]
- Wandlung – Handlung 002 [Handlung]
- Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]
- Rosati – Polymath EP [Sungate]
- Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever FM]
- Gotshell – Open and Close your Eyes [Self|
- Markus Suckut – Tube [Self]
- Efdemin – Endless [Sun Sad]
LPs:
- Various Artists – Ostgut Ton 15+1 [Ostgut Ton]
- MMM – On The Edge [MMM]
- Various Artists – Tresor 30 [Tresor Records]
upsammy
EPs:
- Bassae – Untitled [Few Crackles]
- Jlin – Embryo [Planet-Mu]
- Vector Trancer – Hypertribe [Mirror Zone]
- Notte Infinita – I Lost All My Data [Index Records]
- Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]
- Church Andrews & Matt Davies – Pollen [Health]
- Amazondotcom – War Bride [Subreal]
- PPC – Ungenerous [Dill Dodos Recife]
- Sputnik One – Love From Above [Wisdom Teeth]
- xpresh – xephon [3XL]
LPs:
- Ziur – Antifate [PAN]
- Yab; Yvanko – Biome [OOH-Sounds]
- Leo – A Buried River [YOUTH]
Levon Vincent
EPs:
- John Beltran – Back To Bahia Vol 2 [MOTORCITY WINE]
- Jai Dee – Timeless Fantasies Of An Altered State [Lobster Theremin]
- Fluxion – Parallel Moves LP [Vibrant Music]
- Fred P. – Onward And Upward EP [Synchrophone]
- Dustin Zahn – Feed The Fire EP [Rekids]
- Kim Ann Foxman – Connection [Firehouse Records]
- John Beltran – The Cycles EP [Eufonic]
- Levon Vincent – Enchanted Cosmos [Novel Sound]
- Soichi Terada / Nami Shimada – Sunshower [Creme Organization]
- Levon Vincent – We Will all Dance Together Again [Novel Sound]
LPs:
- Terrence Dixon – Reporting From Detroit [Rush Hour]
- Ratsnake – Just A Genesis [Place No Blame]
- Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]
Khotin
EPs:
- Jex Opolis – Bad Timin Vol II [Bad Timin’]
- Anthony Naples – Club Pez [ANS]
- Priori – Your Own Power [NAFF]
- Suzanne Kraft – On Our Hands / Waiting [Melody As Truth]
- Aksel & Aino – Remixed [Live At Robert Johnson]
- CiM – Best Of Delsin Records 2020 [Delsin]
- Psychedelic Digestion Therapy – 日帰り旅行 [Strangelove Music]
- Antenna – Timbales [Clone Royal Oak]
- XVARR – Transitional Beeing [Aural Medium]
- Guy Contact – Coy003 [Coymix]
LPs:
- Jex Opolis – It’s Me, Jexy [Good Timin’]
- Anthony Naples – Chameleon [ANS]
- Suzanne Kraft – About You [Melody As Truth]
Konduku
EPs:
- Varuna – Genesis [Amenthia]
- Mafou – Khezu [Somatic Rituals]
- Sa Pa – Vessel [Rosa]
- Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]
- Jemapur – Mode Cleaner [Omen Wapta]
- Lemna – Mantis 05 [Delsin]
- Oceanic – Total Comfort [Rush Hour]
- CZN – Luxury Variations [Trilogy Tapes]
- JakoJako – Lux [Leisure System]
- Geza – Dialoge 1 [Avian]
LPs:
- Shackleton – Departing Like Rivers [Woe To The Septic Heart!]
- Delusive Tongue Shifts – Situation Based Composition [Sferic]
- Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incensio]
Rush Hour
EPs:
- Various Artists – V4 Visions Label Sampler [Numero Group]
- Oneness – Watching You [Backatcha Records]
- Patience Africa – Isilingo Sendoda / Let’s Groove Tonight [Unknownunknown]
- Trans-4M – Dencity Remixes [Safe Trip]
- Cloud – All Night Long Ge-Ology Remix [Backatcha Records]
- Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
- A Guy Called Gerald – Trip City 12” [Velocity Press]
- The Jak – Sequential Sleaze [Dirty Blends]
- Soichi Terada / Masalo – Diving Into Minds [Rush Hour]
- Soichi Terada Presents – Sounds From The Far East [Rush Hour RSS]