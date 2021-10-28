Efdemin

EPs:

  1. Donato Dozzy – 124 [Tresor]
  2. Anthony Linell – Outlines [Repurposed]
  3. Blawan – Soft Waahls EP [Ternesc]
  4. Wandlung – Handlung 002 [Handlung]
  5. Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]
  6. Rosati – Polymath EP [Sungate]
  7. Rhyw – The Devil’s in the Dlzlzlz [Fever FM]
  8. Gotshell – Open and Close your Eyes [Self|
  9. Markus Suckut – Tube [Self]
  10. Efdemin – Endless [Sun Sad]

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – Ostgut Ton 15+1 [Ostgut Ton]
  2. MMM – On The Edge [MMM]
  3. Various Artists – Tresor 30 [Tresor Records]

upsammy

EPs:

  1. Bassae – Untitled [Few Crackles]
  2. Jlin – Embryo [Planet-Mu]
  3. Vector Trancer – Hypertribe [Mirror Zone]
  4. Notte Infinita – I Lost All My Data [Index Records]
  5. Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]
  6. Church Andrews & Matt Davies – Pollen [Health]
  7. Amazondotcom – War Bride [Subreal]
  8. PPC – Ungenerous [Dill Dodos Recife]
  9. Sputnik One – Love From Above [Wisdom Teeth]
  10. xpresh – xephon [3XL]

LPs:

  1. Ziur – Antifate [PAN]
  2. Yab; Yvanko – Biome [OOH-Sounds]
  3. Leo – A Buried River [YOUTH]

Levon Vincent

EPs:

  1. John Beltran – Back To Bahia Vol 2 [MOTORCITY WINE]
  2. Jai Dee – Timeless Fantasies Of An Altered State [Lobster Theremin]
  3. Fluxion – Parallel Moves LP [Vibrant Music]
  4. Fred P. – Onward And Upward EP [Synchrophone]
  5. Dustin Zahn – Feed The Fire EP [Rekids]
  6. Kim Ann Foxman – Connection [Firehouse Records]
  7. John Beltran – The Cycles EP [Eufonic]
  8. Levon Vincent – Enchanted Cosmos [Novel Sound]
  9. Soichi Terada / Nami Shimada – Sunshower [Creme Organization]
  10. Levon Vincent – We Will all Dance Together Again [Novel Sound]

LPs:

  1. Terrence Dixon – Reporting From Detroit [Rush Hour]
  2. Ratsnake – Just A Genesis [Place No Blame]
  3. Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incienso]

Khotin

Khotin – Digital in Berlin
EPs:

  1. Jex Opolis – Bad Timin Vol II [Bad Timin’]
  2. Anthony Naples – Club Pez [ANS]
  3. Priori – Your Own Power [NAFF]
  4. Suzanne Kraft – On Our Hands / Waiting [Melody As Truth]
  5. Aksel & Aino – Remixed [Live At Robert Johnson]
  6. CiM – Best Of Delsin Records 2020 [Delsin]
  7. Psychedelic Digestion Therapy – 日帰り旅行 [Strangelove Music]
  8. Antenna – Timbales [Clone Royal Oak]
  9. XVARR – Transitional Beeing [Aural Medium]
  10. Guy Contact – Coy003 [Coymix]

LPs:

  1. Jex Opolis – It’s Me, Jexy [Good Timin’]
  2. Anthony Naples – Chameleon [ANS]
  3. Suzanne Kraft – About You [Melody As Truth]

Konduku

EPs:

  1. Varuna – Genesis [Amenthia]
  2. Mafou – Khezu [Somatic Rituals]
  3. Sa Pa  – Vessel [Rosa]
  4. Ko-Ta – Shiza EP [Bitta]
  5. Jemapur – Mode Cleaner [Omen Wapta]
  6. Lemna – Mantis 05 [Delsin]
  7. Oceanic – Total Comfort [Rush Hour]
  8. CZN – Luxury Variations [Trilogy Tapes]
  9. JakoJako – Lux [Leisure System]
  10. Geza – Dialoge 1 [Avian]

LPs:

  1. Shackleton – Departing Like Rivers [Woe To The Septic Heart!]
  2. Delusive Tongue Shifts – Situation Based Composition [Sferic]
  3. Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis [Incensio]

Rush Hour

Rush Hour
EPs:

  1. Various Artists – V4 Visions Label Sampler [Numero Group]
  2. Oneness – Watching You [Backatcha Records]
  3. Patience Africa – Isilingo Sendoda / Let’s Groove Tonight [Unknownunknown]
  4. Trans-4M – Dencity Remixes [Safe Trip]
  5. Cloud – All Night Long Ge-Ology Remix [Backatcha Records]
  6. Theo Parrish – In Motion [Sound Signature]
  7. A Guy Called Gerald – Trip City 12” [Velocity Press]
  8. The Jak – Sequential Sleaze [Dirty Blends]
  9. Soichi Terada / Masalo – Diving Into Minds [Rush Hour]
  10. Soichi Terada Presents – Sounds From The Far East [Rush Hour RSS]
