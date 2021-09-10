Africaine 808
EP’s:
- Little Howie – Original Love me (Look to Africa Records)
- Alton Irie + Dickie Rankin – Funky Reggae Music (Mr.O Production)
- Shortie Ranks – Dance in a Skateland (Ffrench Records)
- Ranking Mandey – Conflict + War (Hibiscus Records)
- Mikey General – Parring P (Digikal Rec)
- Horace Martin – Talk dem a talk (Harmodio rec)
- Bunny Lie Lie – Hot Loving (Rockfort rec)
- Bim Sherman meets F&F – You’re too hot (century Records)
- Tony Starr – Angel (Wild Adventure rec.)
- Boombastic crew – Automatic Sound Killer (Partial Records)
LP’s:
- Milton Henry – Babylon Loot (Tachyon rec.)
- Aisha – High Priestess (Ariwa)
- Sister Netifa – I am a Poem (Aluta Records)
CYRK
EP’s:
- Kerrie – Respect To The Drex (Cultivated Electronics)
- CYRK – Out Of The Pink (Prins Thomas Remix) (Folklor Nation)
- Kai Van Dongen – Losing Power (Cyberdome)
- Carlton Doome – I am the creator (Lobster Theremin)
- Cignol – Managed Devices (Craigie Knowes)
- Nitefleit – Effe Bee Eye (International Chrome)
- PRZ – The Zone (Clone West Coast)
- Tag & Wandrach – Zusammenkunft (Legowelt Remix) (Burial Soil)
- CYRK – Final Test (Discos Atonicos)
LP’s:
- Mr G – The Forced force is not the True Force (Childhood)
- Fabrice Lig – The Mental Bandwith (Elypsia)
- CYRK – Escaping Earth (Childhood)
Introversion
EP’s:
- Mørbeck – Teenage Nights [Code Is Law]
- AADJA – Falling In A Dream (D.Dan Remix) [Pushmaster Discs]
- Tafkamp – Give U My Body [Paling Trax]
- Utroit & K.O.S – All Claps Are Beautiful [Mitsubasa]
- Alexandre Laeddis – Pista [Front Left Records]
- Temudo – Torres Vedras 8am [SOMA Records]
- Alarico – Shook Ones [Death Bell Records]
- Stef Mendesidis – Chroma [Clergy]
- Max Watts – Direct Drive [Max Watts Self-released]
- Introversion – Inosensu To Bāto [Emerald]
LP’s
- Earth Trax – LP1 (Shall Not Fade)
- King Krule – 6 Feet Beneath the Moon (XL Recordings)
- Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway – Dictator (Scarred for Live)
Lauren Flax
EPs:
- MATRiXXMAN, MCR-T – Just Run (Matrixxman Kaotic 95 Mix) (Record Jet)
- Alinka – Wild Calling (Balkan Vinyl)
- Mark Broom – EFX (Rekids)
- Cumhur Jay – Courage International (Riverette)
- M.A.S.C – Rise Up (with Fast Eddie) (extended mix) (Food Music)
- Tom Carruthers – Separate Ways (Nonstop Rhythms)
- Andrew Soul – STFU Bitch (Follow Da Groove)
- Reggie R – GET-UP (MR. HO EDIT) (Klasse Wrecks)
- Black Rave Culture – 4 Matic (Amal x JamesBangura) (Haus of Altr)
- Lauren Flax feat. Alejandra Deheza – Out of Reality (Skream Remix) (2MR)
LPs:
- Anika – Change (Sacred Bones)
- Yseult – New Opera (Colors)
- Sevdaliza – Shabrang (Twisted Elegance)
Locked Groove
EPs:
- Ike – Stone Divinver (Die Orakel)
- Mks – Musical keyboard System (Stroom)
- Dollkraut – Vuile Leugenaar (Viewlexx)
- Various Artists – Insomnia Ep (Superlumincal records)
- Bambounou/Bruce – Final conference (Bambe)
- Kyle Hall – The polychronic ep (Forget the clock)
- Means & 3d – Thought contortion (unveiled nuance)
- Amos Bellot – DRB15 (Dr banana)
- Celestial being – Love frequency ep (Celestial being)
- Sea of dillusions – part1 (Bless you)
LPs:
- Drissi El abbasi – Rai sidi el abbes (nashazphone)
- Henry Franklin – The Skipper at home (Real gone music)
- Cv & Jab – Landschape architecture (Editions Basilic)
Volcov
- Fred P – Journey On (Private Society 01)
- The Abstract Eye – Kinda Dreamlike (Neroli)
- Kaidi Tatham – Sooner or Later (Sound Familiar)
- Kyle Hall – Polychronic EP (Forget the clock)
- EDB – This can’t be life (Mother Tongue)
- Theo Parrish – Special Versions (Sound Signature)
- Jeff Mills and the Zanza 31 – When the time is right (Axis)
- Gene Hunt – The Voice (Contrafact)
- Life Recorder – Time Moods EP (Visions)
- Nicola Kramer – All the times (Neroli from the Archive 01)
LP’s:
- The Paradox – Counter Active (Axis)
- V.A. – Madre Lingua (Mother Tongue)
- Lord & Dego – Lord & Dego (2000 Black)