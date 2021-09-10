Africaine 808

Africaine 808 (Foto Anna Lorbeer)

EP’s:

  1. Little Howie – Original Love me (Look to Africa Records)
  2. Alton Irie + Dickie Rankin – Funky Reggae Music (Mr.O Production)
  3. Shortie Ranks – Dance in a Skateland (Ffrench Records)
  4. Ranking Mandey – Conflict + War (Hibiscus Records)
  5. Mikey General – Parring P (Digikal Rec)
  6. Horace Martin – Talk dem a talk (Harmodio rec)
  7. Bunny Lie Lie – Hot Loving (Rockfort rec)
  8. Bim Sherman meets F&F – You’re too hot (century Records)
  9. Tony Starr – Angel (Wild Adventure rec.)
  10. Boombastic crew – Automatic Sound Killer (Partial Records)

LP’s:

  1. Milton Henry – Babylon Loot (Tachyon rec.)
  2. Aisha – High Priestess (Ariwa)
  3. Sister Netifa – I am a Poem (Aluta Records)

CYRK

CYRK (Foto: Kasia Zacharko)

EP’s:

  1. Kerrie – Respect To The Drex (Cultivated Electronics)
  2. CYRK – Out Of The Pink (Prins Thomas Remix) (Folklor Nation)
  3. Kai Van Dongen – Losing Power (Cyberdome)
  4. Carlton Doome – I am the creator (Lobster Theremin)
  5. Cignol – Managed Devices (Craigie Knowes)
  6. Nitefleit – Effe Bee Eye (International Chrome)
  7. PRZ – The Zone (Clone West Coast)
  8. Tag & Wandrach – Zusammenkunft (Legowelt Remix) (Burial Soil)
  9. CYRK – Final Test (Discos Atonicos)

LP’s:

  1. Mr G – The Forced force is not the True Force (Childhood)
  2. Fabrice Lig – The Mental Bandwith (Elypsia)
  3. CYRK – Escaping Earth (Childhood)

Introversion

Introversion (Foto: Presse)

EP’s:

  1. Mørbeck – Teenage Nights [Code Is Law]
  2. AADJA – Falling In A Dream (D.Dan Remix) [Pushmaster Discs]
  3. Tafkamp – Give U My Body [Paling Trax]
  4. Utroit & K.O.S – All Claps Are Beautiful [Mitsubasa]
  5. Alexandre Laeddis – Pista [Front Left Records]
  6. Temudo – Torres Vedras 8am [SOMA Records]
  7. Alarico – Shook Ones [Death Bell Records]
  8. Stef Mendesidis – Chroma [Clergy]
  9. Max Watts – Direct Drive [Max Watts Self-released]
  10. Introversion – Inosensu To Bāto [Emerald]

LP’s

  1. Earth Trax – LP1 (Shall Not Fade)
  2. King Krule – 6 Feet Beneath the Moon (XL Recordings)
  3. Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway – Dictator (Scarred for Live)

Lauren Flax

Lauren Flax (Foto: Mats Bakken)

EPs:

  1. MATRiXXMAN, MCR-T – Just Run (Matrixxman Kaotic 95 Mix) (Record Jet)
  2. Alinka – Wild Calling (Balkan Vinyl)
  3. Mark Broom – EFX (Rekids)
  4. Cumhur Jay – Courage International (Riverette)
  5. M.A.S.C – Rise Up (with Fast Eddie) (extended mix) (Food Music)
  6. Tom Carruthers – Separate Ways (Nonstop Rhythms)
  7. Andrew Soul – STFU Bitch (Follow Da Groove)
  8. Reggie R – GET-UP (MR. HO EDIT) (Klasse Wrecks)
  9. Black Rave Culture – 4 Matic (Amal x JamesBangura) (Haus of Altr)
  10. Lauren Flax feat. Alejandra Deheza – Out of Reality (Skream Remix) (2MR)

LPs:

  1. Anika – Change (Sacred Bones)
  2. Yseult – New Opera (Colors)
  3. Sevdaliza – Shabrang (Twisted Elegance)

Locked Groove

Locked Groove (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Ike – Stone Divinver (Die Orakel)
  2. Mks – Musical keyboard System (Stroom)
  3. Dollkraut – Vuile Leugenaar (Viewlexx)
  4. Various Artists – Insomnia Ep (Superlumincal records)
  5. Bambounou/Bruce – Final conference (Bambe)
  6. Kyle Hall – The polychronic ep (Forget the clock)
  7. Means & 3d – Thought contortion (unveiled nuance)
  8. Amos Bellot – DRB15 (Dr banana)
  9. Celestial being – Love frequency ep (Celestial being)
  10. Sea of dillusions – part1 (Bless you)

LPs:

  1. Drissi El abbasi – Rai sidi el abbes (nashazphone)
  2. Henry Franklin – The Skipper at home (Real gone music)
  3. Cv & Jab – Landschape architecture (Editions Basilic)
Volcov

Volcov (Foto: Dekmantel Soundcloud)
  1. Fred P – Journey On (Private Society 01)
  2. The Abstract Eye – Kinda Dreamlike (Neroli)
  3. Kaidi Tatham – Sooner or Later (Sound Familiar)
  4. Kyle Hall – Polychronic EP (Forget the clock)
  5. EDB – This can’t be life (Mother Tongue)
  6. Theo Parrish – Special Versions (Sound Signature)
  7. Jeff Mills and the Zanza 31 – When the time is right (Axis)
  8. Gene Hunt – The Voice (Contrafact)
  9. Life Recorder – Time Moods EP (Visions)
  10. Nicola Kramer – All the times (Neroli from the Archive 01)

LP’s:

  1. The Paradox – Counter Active (Axis)
  2. V.A. – Madre Lingua (Mother Tongue)
  3. Lord & Dego – Lord & Dego (2000 Black)

