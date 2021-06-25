Bloody Mary
EPs:
- Black Light Smoke – Lines (The Hacker Remix) (Death Decay Magic)
- Bloody Mary – Snatch (Dame-Music)
- Years Of Denial – Broken Memories (Intervision)
- NX1 – Wound Mark (Bite)
- Bloody Mary – They Come For Us At Night (Gegen)
- Millimetric – Body Alert (Dame-Music)
- The Bleak Engineers – The Illusion (David Carretta Remix) (Mosaique Records)
- Gamma Intel – Effortless Imagination (Mechatronica)
- Paulitical – Acidic Fire (Nu Body Records)
- David Vunk – Bahn 74 (Bunker Records)
LPs:
- Curses – Next Wave Acid Punx (Eskimo Recording)
- Half Mortal – Cut Off The World (Hospital Productions)
- Nghtly – Preludio Della Fine (X-IMG)
DJ Pete
EPs:
- EQD – #009A (Equalized)
- Jonas Kopp – Frequency Red (Emphatic Records)
- Calibre & DRS v Mark Ernestus – Bad/Badder (Signature)
- Monrella – Abrasion Resistant (Avalance Recordings)
- Mystics – Temporal Paradox (Divide Remix) (SRIE Records)
- Skee Mask – Collapse_Casual (Ilian Tape)
- Kool Keith + Scorn + Submerged – Distortion (Scorn Remix) (Ohm Resistance)
- Martyn & Om Unit – Tracksuit Dub (3024)
- Monolith – Take Control (Sonic Groove)
- Stanislav Tolkachev – Everyone In Between (Dystant Recordings)
LPs:
- Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)
- Ploy – Unlit Signals (L.I.E.S. Records)
- The Chosen Brothers – Sing & Shout (Wackies)
JAMIIE
EPs:
- Da Mike, Kawtar Sadik – Malayou (Connected Frontline)
- Shimza – Kimberley (Mehari Remix) (Cadenza)
- Dow Pow – Morna (DM.Recordings)
- Parra for Cuva – Her Entrance (Innellea’s Interstellar Remix) (Parra for Cuva)
- UNDERHER, Johanson – Dark Fantasy (Super Flu Remix) (IAMHER)
- Kususa – Inkinga (Extended Mix) (Sondela Recordings)
- JAMIIE – Eshe (Harabe)
- Cornelius SA, Sebee – Silhouette (Extended Mix) (Anjunadeep)
- Afriquoi – Sam Sam (Village Cuts Remix) (Mawimbi)
- Solomun – Wadim (NINL)
LPs:
- Blanka Mazimela – Votile (Get Physical)
- Onur Ozman – Only Human (ISOLATE)
- Matto Cole – Nabay (Afrocentric Records)
Jennifer Cardini
EPs:
- Chinaski – Energy 2 (Nadia Struiwigh Remix) (Dischi Autunno Records)
- Curved Needle – Rain of Molten Iron (Artificial Dance)
- Ground – Stone Bridge – (Mogambo 4am Psy Dub) (Jin Records)
- Peter Invasion & Gabriel Habicht – Bowery (Each Other Remix) (Correspondant Records)
- The Juan Mac Lean – Connected (Terr Remix) (Correspondant Records)
- Pablo Bozzi – Riding Through Kyoto (Dischi Autunno Records)
- Rafa – Transform (Schrödinger’s Box Records)
- Der Panther Und Die Gestalten – Ein Machine (Panther Schallplatten)
- Perill – Sumatripta (Plata Morgana Records)
- Whitesquare – Lux Interior (Life and Death)
Rødhåd
EPs:
- Arthur Robert – Volatile (Figure)
- Barker & JakoJako – Duality (Unrush)
- Dino Sabatini – Lewa (Delsin Records)
- Function – Compulsive Thinking – Repetive and Pointless (Tresor)
- Luca La Rocca – Ologram (ANAOH)
- Nørbak – Es Wird Wieder Passieren (Mord)
- Planetary Assault Systems – Say it Loud (Token)
- Ritzi Lee – Automation (Mord)
- Sebastian Kramer – Love (Reverse) (Content)
- Stave & Karim Maas – False Architecture (Distant)
LPs:
- Khotin – Finds You Well (Ghostly International)
- Simon Stålenhag – Music For Satanic Children
- Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)
Optimal Records
EPs:
- Katatonic Silentio – Prisoner Of The Self Remixed (Normcore Bristol)
- Konrad Wehrmeister – Unknown (Ilian Tape)
- Pessimist – All Hope Lost (Berceuse Heroique)
- Calibre, Mark Ernestus – Bad/Badder (Signature Recordings)
- Alister – Matador Beach (AF-13 Records)
- Burial – Chemz/Dolphins (Hyperdub)
- Norm Talley, Moodymann – DET-313 EP (Upstairs Asylum Recordings)
- CS + Kreme – Howwouldyoufeelwithoutthatthought (The Trilogy Tapes)
- Duplex – Sunbeam (Clone Records)
- Mosca – Done Me Wrong/Bax (Numbers)
LPs:
- Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)
- Rhode & Brown – Cruise (Permanent Vacation)
- Seefeel – Reissues 2021 (Warp)