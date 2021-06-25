Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary (Foto: F. Mattos)

EPs:

  1. Black Light Smoke – Lines (The Hacker Remix) (Death Decay Magic)
  2. Bloody Mary – Snatch (Dame-Music)
  3. Years Of Denial – Broken Memories (Intervision)
  4. NX1 – Wound Mark (Bite)
  5. Bloody Mary – They Come For Us At Night (Gegen)
  6. Millimetric – Body Alert (Dame-Music)
  7. The Bleak Engineers – The Illusion (David Carretta Remix) (Mosaique Records)
  8. Gamma Intel – Effortless Imagination (Mechatronica)
  9. Paulitical – Acidic Fire (Nu Body Records)
  10. David Vunk – Bahn 74 (Bunker Records)

LPs:

  1. Curses – Next Wave Acid Punx (Eskimo Recording)
  2. Half Mortal – Cut Off The World (Hospital Productions)
  3. Nghtly – Preludio Della Fine (X-IMG)

DJ Pete

DJ Pete (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. EQD – #009A (Equalized)
  2. Jonas Kopp – Frequency Red (Emphatic Records)
  3. Calibre & DRS v Mark Ernestus – Bad/Badder (Signature)
  4. Monrella – Abrasion Resistant (Avalance Recordings)
  5. Mystics – Temporal Paradox (Divide Remix) (SRIE Records)
  6. Skee Mask – Collapse_Casual (Ilian Tape)
  7. Kool Keith + Scorn + Submerged – Distortion (Scorn Remix) (Ohm Resistance)
  8. Martyn & Om Unit – Tracksuit Dub (3024)
  9. Monolith – Take Control (Sonic Groove)
  10. Stanislav Tolkachev – Everyone In Between (Dystant Recordings)

LPs:

  1. Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)
  2. Ploy – Unlit Signals (L.I.E.S. Records)
  3. The Chosen Brothers – Sing & Shout (Wackies)

JAMIIE

JAMIIE (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Da Mike, Kawtar Sadik – Malayou (Connected Frontline)
  2. Shimza – Kimberley (Mehari Remix) (Cadenza)
  3. Dow Pow – Morna (DM.Recordings)
  4. Parra for Cuva – Her Entrance (Innellea’s Interstellar Remix) (Parra for Cuva)
  5. UNDERHER, Johanson – Dark Fantasy (Super Flu Remix) (IAMHER)
  6. Kususa – Inkinga (Extended Mix) (Sondela Recordings)
  7. JAMIIE – Eshe (Harabe)
  8. Cornelius SA, Sebee – Silhouette (Extended Mix) (Anjunadeep)
  9. Afriquoi – Sam Sam (Village Cuts Remix) (Mawimbi)
  10. Solomun – Wadim (NINL)

LPs:

  1. Blanka Mazimela – Votile (Get Physical)
  2. Onur Ozman – Only Human (ISOLATE)
  3. Matto Cole – Nabay (Afrocentric Records)

Jennifer Cardini

Jennifer Cardini (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Chinaski – Energy 2 (Nadia Struiwigh Remix) (Dischi Autunno Records)
  2. Curved Needle – Rain of Molten Iron (Artificial Dance)
  3. Ground – Stone Bridge – (Mogambo 4am Psy Dub) (Jin Records)
  4. Peter Invasion & Gabriel Habicht – Bowery (Each Other Remix) (Correspondant Records)
  5. The Juan Mac Lean – Connected (Terr Remix) (Correspondant Records)
  6. Pablo Bozzi – Riding Through Kyoto (Dischi Autunno Records)
  7. Rafa – Transform (Schrödinger’s Box Records)
  8. Der Panther Und Die Gestalten – Ein Machine (Panther Schallplatten)
  9. Perill – Sumatripta (Plata Morgana Records)
  10. Whitesquare – Lux Interior (Life and Death)

Rødhåd

Rødhåd (Foto: Matthias Wehofsky)

EPs:

  1. Arthur Robert – Volatile (Figure)
  2. Barker & JakoJako – Duality (Unrush)
  3. Dino Sabatini – Lewa (Delsin Records)
  4. Function – Compulsive Thinking – Repetive and Pointless (Tresor)
  5. Luca La Rocca – Ologram (ANAOH)
  6. Nørbak – Es Wird Wieder Passieren (Mord)
  7. Planetary Assault Systems – Say it Loud (Token)
  8. Ritzi Lee –  Automation (Mord)
  9. Sebastian Kramer – Love (Reverse) (Content)
  10. Stave & Karim Maas – False Architecture (Distant)

LPs:

  1. Khotin – Finds You Well (Ghostly International)
  2. Simon Stålenhag – Music For Satanic Children
  3. Skee Mask – Pool (Ilian Tape)

Optimal Records

Optimal Records in München (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Katatonic Silentio – Prisoner Of The Self Remixed (Normcore Bristol)
  2. Konrad Wehrmeister – Unknown (Ilian Tape)
  3. Pessimist – All Hope Lost (Berceuse Heroique)
  4. Calibre, Mark Ernestus – Bad/Badder (Signature Recordings)
  5. Alister – Matador Beach (AF-13 Records)
  6. Burial – Chemz/Dolphins (Hyperdub)
  7. Norm Talley, Moodymann – DET-313 EP (Upstairs Asylum Recordings)
  8. CS + Kreme – Howwouldyoufeelwithoutthatthought (The Trilogy Tapes)
  9. Duplex – Sunbeam (Clone Records)
  10. Mosca – Done Me Wrong/Bax (Numbers)

LPs:

  1. Skee Mask –  Pool (Ilian Tape)
  2. Rhode & Brown – Cruise (Permanent Vacation)
  3. Seefeel – Reissues 2021 (Warp)
Vorheriger ArtikelJuni 2021: Die essenziellen Alben (Teil 2)

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR