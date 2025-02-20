Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Bloody Mary, Groove Attack Records, Insolate, Miran N, Nicolas Bougaïeff und Rødig

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary (Foto: TBD)

EPs

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 1 [Dame-Music]
Code 90 – Local Motion 6021 [Orange Wedge]
Bloody Mary – Alternate States Of Reality (Incl. Slam Remix) [Dame-Music]
DEAS – Basics EP [BAU MUZIK]
Lenson & 543ff – Pleistocene Future 8 [Pleistocene Future]
Dave N.A. – XL Soundwaves [Uppers & Downers]
Dynamic Forces – Energy Education [ARTS]
STIPP & Genex – Overcall EP [Planet Rhythm]
E BONY – System Error [Dame-Music]
Public Energy – Three O Three [Roots (ROO003)]

Alben/Compilations

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol.1 [Dame-Music]
VA – 303 Sixth Pattern [Zodiac Commune Records]
VA – Mellow Bangers [Italo Moderni]

Groove Attack Records

Groove Attack Records in Köln (Foto: Elastique)
Groove Attack Records in Köln (Foto: Elastique)

EPs

Whirlpool Productions – Fly Hi / Gimme [Running Back]
DJ Koze – Wie Schön Du Bist [Pampa Records]
Opal Sunn – Elastic (Phases I – III) [Test Pressing Recordings]
Cody Currie – Touch EP [Toy Tonics]
Ricardo Villalobos – RV-03 – Heike [dbh-music]
Dusty – As Above So Below [Jazz and Milk]
DJ Absolutely Shit – ‚Gross Misconduct In The Workplace‘ EP [Klasse Wrecks]
D.D. Mirage – Feel It / So Hot [Isle Of Jura]
SE62 – RAWSOUL008 I SE62 – Moon Light Dance EP [RAW SOUL]
Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Gomma Dancefloor Gems Vol. 3 [Toy Tonics]
Jack J – Blue Desert [Mood Hut]
Nourished By Time – Erotic Probiotic 2 [XL Recordings]

Insolate

Insolate (Foto: Marie Staggat)

EPs

VA – Falling Ethics Eleven Years [Falling Ethics]
Red Rooms & Rocko Garoni – Surge EP [Soma Records]
VA – VS10YRS [Vault Records]
Rebecca Delle Piane – EXTRASENSO [EXTRASENSO Records]
Lady Starlight – Capricorn Rising [Tresor Records]
Keanu Raves – Repetitive Music To Grind To [Mood Supplier Records]
R.M.K. – NECH028 [NECHTO Records]
VA – INHERIT SELECTION 03 [INHERIT 03]
VA – SMILE SESSIONS 007 | Various Artists – Workout Sessions Vol. 2 [SMILE SESSIONS]
VA – Spektrum II [Life In Patterns]

Alben/Compilations

Insolate – Full Disclosure [Out Of Place]
Chlär – The Architects of Shadows [Primal Instinct]
VA – Sounds of Freedom – Support Georgia Compilation [DifferentSound]

Miran N

Miran N (Foto: filmraider_)

EPs

ALVAR – Moon Ritual [Junction Forest Korea]
MAMA – Demo In Progress [Opal]
Romina Cohn – Non Stop EP [International Deejay Gigolo Records]
UVX – Elevator [Sound Migration Germany]
Necton – Rumpfunk [Spirit Zone Recordings]
Atlantis – Awakenings [Data Records]
Sindh – Komudo Series Vol 2 [Sindh]
Aedis – Zevar [Spectral Bounce]
INNER LAKES – Dark Energy [Junction Forest Korea]
Alan Backdrop & First Order Approximation – SENSE002 [Sense Code]

Alben/Compilations

Matthew DEXTER – Year After Lightyear [Subplanet]
Matthias – The Edge Of Night [Superluminal]
VA – WARIOUS2 [Warning]

Nicolas Bougaïeff

Nicolas Bougaïff (Foto: Barbara Mühlstädt)

EPs

VA – BCCOVA10 [BCCO]
Pablo Carrascosa – NLZ012 [NNULLZ]
Johannes Astrup – Extra Medium [PRX RECORDS]
Björn Torwellen – Binary Fate EP [CLR]
Aja Ireland – Cryptid [Infinite Machine]
Vertical Spectrum – Wernyhora Nadchodzi [mord]
TWR72 – ID34S [HAYES]
Richie Culver – Scream If You Don’t Exist [Participant]
Sciama – Pixels Densely Packed*** [A Walking Contradiction]
Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]

Alben/Compilations

Decoder – Existentialist Mentality ASR 069 [Analog Solutions]
Ø (Mika Vainio) – Olento [Sähkö Recordings]
Stacey Barelos, Henry Cowell – Piano Music [Centaur Records]

Rødig

Rødig (Foto: Eva Attias)

EPs

Justin Berkovi – Dusk Settles, Things Happen [Nightrax]
Hertz & Johan Bacto – New Life – Part 4 [SWAY]
Wittgenstein – Fictions [Entkunstung]
Stenny – IT030 – Consume IV [ILIAN TAPE]
Zenker Brothers – IT033 – The Schyren [ILIAN TAPE]
VA – Bavarian Stallion Remix Series 3 – RFR 012 [RFR Records]
Stef Mendesidis – Cyborg [Projekts]
DJ Misjah – Inca Trail EP [Jericho]
Steve Stoll – Proper Thirty [Proper N.Y.C.]
Electric Soul – X² [Direct Beat]

Alben/Compilations

Skee Mask – ITLP04 – Compro [ILIAN TAPE]
Robert Hood – Paradygm Shift [Dekmantel]
Zenker Brothers – ITLP01 Immersion [ILIAN TAPE]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cari Lekebusch, Deepak Sharma, Irakli, Mary Yuzovskaya, Mathias Schaffhäuser und den WARM Radio Charts

Was dreht sich im tiefsten Winter auf den Plattentellern? Wir starten eine neue Runde der GROOVE DJ Charts, um genau das herauszufinden.
Jacob Hession -

Features

Posh Isolation: 10 Tracks, die den Sound des Labels definiert haben

Feature
Posh Isolation stellt den Betrieb nach 16 Jahren ein – diese Tracks haben die Grenzen der Electronica verschoben.

Alessandro Adriani & Franz Scala: 10 prägende Tracks ihrer Sameheads-Residency

Feature
Von Italo Disco bis Industrial: 10 Tracks, die Alessandro Adrianis und Franz Scalas Residency im Berliner Sameheads prägen.

Alessandro Adriani und Franz Scala über ihre Residency im Berliner Sameheads: „Alt ist das neue Neu”

Feature
Gibt es ein Italo-Disco-Revival? Unser Autor besuchte die Residency von Franz Scala und Alessandro Adriani, um genau das herauszufinden.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv