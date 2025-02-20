Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Bloody Mary, Groove Attack Records, Insolate, Miran N, Nicolas Bougaïeff und Rødig

Bloody Mary
EPs
VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 1 [Dame-Music]
Code 90 – Local Motion 6021 [Orange Wedge]
Bloody Mary – Alternate States Of Reality (Incl. Slam Remix) [Dame-Music]
DEAS – Basics EP [BAU MUZIK]
Lenson & 543ff – Pleistocene Future 8 [Pleistocene Future]
Dave N.A. – XL Soundwaves [Uppers & Downers]
Dynamic Forces – Energy Education [ARTS]
STIPP & Genex – Overcall EP [Planet Rhythm]
E BONY – System Error [Dame-Music]
Public Energy – Three O Three [Roots (ROO003)]
Alben/Compilations
VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol.1 [Dame-Music]
VA – 303 Sixth Pattern [Zodiac Commune Records]
VA – Mellow Bangers [Italo Moderni]
Groove Attack Records
EPs
Whirlpool Productions – Fly Hi / Gimme [Running Back]
DJ Koze – Wie Schön Du Bist [Pampa Records]
Opal Sunn – Elastic (Phases I – III) [Test Pressing Recordings]
Cody Currie – Touch EP [Toy Tonics]
Ricardo Villalobos – RV-03 – Heike [dbh-music]
Dusty – As Above So Below [Jazz and Milk]
DJ Absolutely Shit – ‚Gross Misconduct In The Workplace‘ EP [Klasse Wrecks]
D.D. Mirage – Feel It / So Hot [Isle Of Jura]
SE62 – RAWSOUL008 I SE62 – Moon Light Dance EP [RAW SOUL]
Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Gomma Dancefloor Gems Vol. 3 [Toy Tonics]
Jack J – Blue Desert [Mood Hut]
Nourished By Time – Erotic Probiotic 2 [XL Recordings]
Insolate
EPs
VA – Falling Ethics Eleven Years [Falling Ethics]
Red Rooms & Rocko Garoni – Surge EP [Soma Records]
VA – VS10YRS [Vault Records]
Rebecca Delle Piane – EXTRASENSO [EXTRASENSO Records]
Lady Starlight – Capricorn Rising [Tresor Records]
Keanu Raves – Repetitive Music To Grind To [Mood Supplier Records]
R.M.K. – NECH028 [NECHTO Records]
VA – INHERIT SELECTION 03 [INHERIT 03]
VA – SMILE SESSIONS 007 | Various Artists – Workout Sessions Vol. 2 [SMILE SESSIONS]
VA – Spektrum II [Life In Patterns]
Alben/Compilations
Insolate – Full Disclosure [Out Of Place]
Chlär – The Architects of Shadows [Primal Instinct]
VA – Sounds of Freedom – Support Georgia Compilation [DifferentSound]
Miran N
EPs
ALVAR – Moon Ritual [Junction Forest Korea]
MAMA – Demo In Progress [Opal]
Romina Cohn – Non Stop EP [International Deejay Gigolo Records]
UVX – Elevator [Sound Migration Germany]
Necton – Rumpfunk [Spirit Zone Recordings]
Atlantis – Awakenings [Data Records]
Sindh – Komudo Series Vol 2 [Sindh]
Aedis – Zevar [Spectral Bounce]
INNER LAKES – Dark Energy [Junction Forest Korea]
Alan Backdrop & First Order Approximation – SENSE002 [Sense Code]
Alben/Compilations
Matthew DEXTER – Year After Lightyear [Subplanet]
Matthias – The Edge Of Night [Superluminal]
VA – WARIOUS2 [Warning]
Nicolas Bougaïeff
EPs
VA – BCCOVA10 [BCCO]
Pablo Carrascosa – NLZ012 [NNULLZ]
Johannes Astrup – Extra Medium [PRX RECORDS]
Björn Torwellen – Binary Fate EP [CLR]
Aja Ireland – Cryptid [Infinite Machine]
Vertical Spectrum – Wernyhora Nadchodzi [mord]
TWR72 – ID34S [HAYES]
Richie Culver – Scream If You Don’t Exist [Participant]
Sciama – Pixels Densely Packed*** [A Walking Contradiction]
Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]
Alben/Compilations
Decoder – Existentialist Mentality ASR 069 [Analog Solutions]
Ø (Mika Vainio) – Olento [Sähkö Recordings]
Stacey Barelos, Henry Cowell – Piano Music [Centaur Records]
Rødig
EPs
Justin Berkovi – Dusk Settles, Things Happen [Nightrax]
Hertz & Johan Bacto – New Life – Part 4 [SWAY]
Wittgenstein – Fictions [Entkunstung]
Stenny – IT030 – Consume IV [ILIAN TAPE]
Zenker Brothers – IT033 – The Schyren [ILIAN TAPE]
VA – Bavarian Stallion Remix Series 3 – RFR 012 [RFR Records]
Stef Mendesidis – Cyborg [Projekts]
DJ Misjah – Inca Trail EP [Jericho]
Steve Stoll – Proper Thirty [Proper N.Y.C.]
Electric Soul – X² [Direct Beat]
Alben/Compilations
Skee Mask – ITLP04 – Compro [ILIAN TAPE]
Robert Hood – Paradygm Shift [Dekmantel]
Zenker Brothers – ITLP01 Immersion [ILIAN TAPE]