Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Bloody Mary, Groove Attack Records, Insolate, Miran N, Nicolas Bougaïeff und Rødig

Bloody Mary

EPs

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol. 1 [Dame-Music]

Code 90 – Local Motion 6021 [Orange Wedge]

Bloody Mary – Alternate States Of Reality (Incl. Slam Remix) [Dame-Music]

DEAS – Basics EP [BAU MUZIK]

Lenson & 543ff – Pleistocene Future 8 [Pleistocene Future]

Dave N.A. – XL Soundwaves [Uppers & Downers]

Dynamic Forces – Energy Education [ARTS]

STIPP & Genex – Overcall EP [Planet Rhythm]

E BONY – System Error [Dame-Music]

Public Energy – Three O Three [Roots (ROO003)]

Alben/Compilations

VA – 15 Years Of Dame-Music Vol.1 [Dame-Music]

VA – 303 Sixth Pattern [Zodiac Commune Records]

VA – Mellow Bangers [Italo Moderni]

Groove Attack Records

EPs

Whirlpool Productions – Fly Hi / Gimme [Running Back]

DJ Koze – Wie Schön Du Bist [Pampa Records]

Opal Sunn – Elastic (Phases I – III) [Test Pressing Recordings]

Cody Currie – Touch EP [Toy Tonics]

Ricardo Villalobos – RV-03 – Heike [dbh-music]

Dusty – As Above So Below [Jazz and Milk]

DJ Absolutely Shit – ‚Gross Misconduct In The Workplace‘ EP [Klasse Wrecks]

D.D. Mirage – Feel It / So Hot [Isle Of Jura]

SE62 – RAWSOUL008 I SE62 – Moon Light Dance EP [RAW SOUL]

Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Gomma Dancefloor Gems Vol. 3 [Toy Tonics]

Jack J – Blue Desert [Mood Hut]

Nourished By Time – Erotic Probiotic 2 [XL Recordings]

Insolate

EPs

VA – Falling Ethics Eleven Years [Falling Ethics]

Red Rooms & Rocko Garoni – Surge EP [Soma Records]

VA – VS10YRS [Vault Records]

Rebecca Delle Piane – EXTRASENSO [EXTRASENSO Records]

Lady Starlight – Capricorn Rising [Tresor Records]

Keanu Raves – Repetitive Music To Grind To [Mood Supplier Records]

R.M.K. – NECH028 [NECHTO Records]

VA – INHERIT SELECTION 03 [INHERIT 03]

VA – SMILE SESSIONS 007 | Various Artists – Workout Sessions Vol. 2 [SMILE SESSIONS]

VA – Spektrum II [Life In Patterns]

Alben/Compilations

Insolate – Full Disclosure [Out Of Place]

Chlär – The Architects of Shadows [Primal Instinct]

VA – Sounds of Freedom – Support Georgia Compilation [DifferentSound]

Miran N

EPs

ALVAR – Moon Ritual [Junction Forest Korea]

MAMA – Demo In Progress [Opal]

Romina Cohn – Non Stop EP [International Deejay Gigolo Records]

UVX – Elevator [Sound Migration Germany]

Necton – Rumpfunk [Spirit Zone Recordings]

Atlantis – Awakenings [Data Records]

Sindh – Komudo Series Vol 2 [Sindh]

Aedis – Zevar [Spectral Bounce]

INNER LAKES – Dark Energy [Junction Forest Korea]

Alan Backdrop & First Order Approximation – SENSE002 [Sense Code]

Alben/Compilations

Matthew DEXTER – Year After Lightyear [Subplanet]

Matthias – The Edge Of Night [Superluminal]

VA – WARIOUS2 [Warning]

Nicolas Bougaïeff

EPs

VA – BCCOVA10 [BCCO]

Pablo Carrascosa – NLZ012 [NNULLZ]

Johannes Astrup – Extra Medium [PRX RECORDS]

Björn Torwellen – Binary Fate EP [CLR]

Aja Ireland – Cryptid [Infinite Machine]

Vertical Spectrum – Wernyhora Nadchodzi [mord]

TWR72 – ID34S [HAYES]

Richie Culver – Scream If You Don’t Exist [Participant]

Sciama – Pixels Densely Packed*** [A Walking Contradiction]

Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]

Alben/Compilations

Decoder – Existentialist Mentality ASR 069 [Analog Solutions]

Ø (Mika Vainio) – Olento [Sähkö Recordings]

Stacey Barelos, Henry Cowell – Piano Music [Centaur Records]

Rødig

EPs

Justin Berkovi – Dusk Settles, Things Happen [Nightrax]

Hertz & Johan Bacto – New Life – Part 4 [SWAY]

Wittgenstein – Fictions [Entkunstung]

Stenny – IT030 – Consume IV [ILIAN TAPE]

Zenker Brothers – IT033 – The Schyren [ILIAN TAPE]

VA – Bavarian Stallion Remix Series 3 – RFR 012 [RFR Records]

Stef Mendesidis – Cyborg [Projekts]

DJ Misjah – Inca Trail EP [Jericho]

Steve Stoll – Proper Thirty [Proper N.Y.C.]

Electric Soul – X² [Direct Beat]

Alben/Compilations

Skee Mask – ITLP04 – Compro [ILIAN TAPE]

Robert Hood – Paradygm Shift [Dekmantel]

Zenker Brothers – ITLP01 Immersion [ILIAN TAPE]