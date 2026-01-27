Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Baldo, Bloody Mary, David Elimelech, Hannie Phi, Mademoisel und Npoint_O

Michael Sarvi

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Baldo

Baldo (Foto: Palma Llopis)
Baldo (Foto: Palma Llopis)

EPs

Skyline Systems – Escape Vector [Physical Education]
Haris – Fourtrack EP [Shimmy] [Reissue]
iO (Mulen) – Hyperspace EP [Partisan]
Malin Genie & Frits Wentink – Demiurge [SlapFunk]
Spincycle – Coin-Op / Cold Sweet Beer [Coin-Op Records] [Reissue]
Paolo Mosca – La Teoria Delle Stringhe Vol. 3 [Slow Life]
Al Jones – Grab My Love (Incl. Massimiliano Pagliara & Mr. Ties Remixes) [Move Trax]
Sweely – Le Son Dancefloor [Limousine Dream]
Brennan & Ferg – Dubble 005 [Dubble]
Böhm – Infinity Is Over [Sakskøbing]

Alben/Compilations

Henry Hodson – Coado [Long Vehicle]
Pancratio – Automatic House [Faith Beat]
VA – Mindhelmet 23 [Mindhelmet]

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary (Foto: Keyi Studio)
Bloody Mary (Foto: Keyi Studio)

EPs

Bloody Mary – Warpet Circuit [Acid Avengers]
Dopplereffekt – Metasymmetry [Tresor]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One Remixes [Layer]
Jeff Mills – Live At Liquid Room [Axis]
Gene Hunt – Cosmic Destiny [Sudd Wax]
Marco Bailey – Twilight Abbys [Materia]
Steve Rachmad & Heiko Laux – Accelerate [Kanzleramt]
Skudge – Soundworks [Skudge]
Regent – Arcane EP [Phorum]
Altinbas – Nebula [Observer Station]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Fabric presents Floorpan [Fabric]
Acid Jesus – Acid Jesus [Rawax]
CoLD SToRAGE – wipE’out“ – The Zero Gravity Soundtrack Vol. 2 [Lapsus]

David Elimelech

David Elimelech (Foto: Ayala Pavo)
David Elimelech (Foto: Ayala Pavo)

EPs

Gene Hunt – Cosmic Destiny [Sudd WAX]
Tomorrow Comes The Harvest – The Happening [Axis]
Abacus – The Relics E.P. [Clone Classic Cuts]
Sister Zo – Marusa Drum [Major Records]
Shin Watanabe – Album 1987 [Hot Street Records]
Larry Heard – Vault Sessions 3 [Alleviated Records]
DJ Split – Kiss Revenge EP [Shadow Pressings]
Patrick Gibin – Let It Go / Joint Purpose / In This Together (The Joaquin „Joe“ Claussell Remixes) [Mother Tongue Records]
Posthuman – Midnight Weapons [Balkan Vinyl]
Theo Parrish – Organic Hardware Pt. 2 [Sound Signature]

Alben/Compilations

Mark Grusane – Night Tracks [Disctechno]
VA – Vega Records 5 Pack Unreleased VI [Vega Records]
Kyoko Koizumi – Koizumi In The House [Sound Metaphors]

Hannie Phi

Hannie Phi (Foto: Elisabeth Schrödter)
Hannie Phi (Foto: Elisabeth Schrödter)

EPs

D Stone – Banggg [Semi Delicious]
Running Hot – Bad For The Body, Good For The Soul [self-released]
Subb-an – Conscious EP [Sub Series]
Breezy S – Intuition [Liquid Palms]
DJ Split – Dummy Boi [Foresight]
Cosenza – Break Me Down [Key Records]
Burnski – Where Are You? [Constant Sound]
Eira Haul – Rm12033 [R.A.N.D. Muzik]
Reflex Blue – Fragments [Fuse London]
trickpony – 24/7 Heaven [Step Ball Chain]

Alben/Compilations

Terry Lee Brown Junior – From Dub Til Dawn [Plastic City]
Vision & Canedy – Another Life [Hadshot Haheizar]
Route 8 – Rewind The Days Of Youth [Lobster Theremin]

Mademoisel

Madmoisel (Foto: William Lynch)
Madmoisel (Foto: William Lynch)

EPs

djfix – a soft place to land [Earth Dog Records]
My Gander & Jidder – CPE003 [CPE]
S.O.N.S / Alvar – Quartz Visions E.P. [Peak Experience]
Claude B – Cliché EP [FLASH Recordings]
VA – X pt. 1 & pt. 2 [Harmony Records]
Praecox – prima sort [trip recordings]
Dolomea, Rupert Marnie, Transparent Sound, Finona Rider – Phantasia 001 [Phantasia]
Eoin DJ – Second Sky [A7A]
Roy Sason – Scandinavium Side A [Matsuri Digital]
VA – 127VA003 [area127]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Sumpfmeister & Waldfunk [Astral Lab]
VA – SPTVA05 [Space Trax]
VA – Jane Fitz / David Fogarty – Mysterious Vastness [Transmigration]

Npoint_O

Npoint_O (Foto: Laia Flynn)
Npoint_O (Foto: Laia Flynn)

EPs

Red Rooms – Katana [Key Vinyl]
Henry Greenleaf – Ghost Town [DIMESHIFT]
FForm – Plasmic EP [Self-released]
Symbolism – The Path EP [PHTM]
Stuart Moir – Nothing Gold Can Stay [Self-released]
Ben Reyman – Phase Shift EP [RHYTHM WERK]
Peryl – Vibraform EP [THE THIRD ROOM]
HIGHLIMITER – KYSH EP06 [KYSH]
Alex Kassian x Spooky – Orange Coloured Liquid (Part I) [Test Pressing Recordings]
Arthur Robert – Hydrostatic Equilibrium [HEREANDTHERE]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Técnica V/A 003 „Continuum“ [Técnica]
Offtrack – OFK 002 [Circuit Structure Records]
VA – GTG COMP 001 [Grab the Groove]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Beryll, JANEIN, Kat Davids, Philipp Drube, Robin Tasi und súz

Die Charts im Winter gehen in die nächste Runde – mit Beryll, JANEIN, Kat Davids, Philipp Drube, Robin Tasi und súz.
Michael Sarvi -

Features

Elninodiablo über seine Partyreihe Lunchbox Candy: „Ein Schlag ins Gesicht, der sich wie eine liebevolle Umarmung anfühlt”

Feature
Warum Berliner Queer-Partys auch ohne den Berliner Black-Look auskommen können, erklärt der Mitgründer von Lunchbox Candy im Porträt.

Humboldthain-Macher Ludwig Eben über seinen Kampf gegen die Mikroapartments: „Ein Club braucht Luft”

Feature
Das „Kunsthotel” Stuttgarter Hof im Westberlin der Mauerzeit, das Café Zapata im Tacheles oder aktuell der Humboldthain: Ludwig Eben ist seit fast 40 Jahren im Berliner Nachtleben aktiv. In unserem Interview erklärt er, warum wir den Kampf um Freiräume nicht aufgeben dürfen.

Aphex Twin: Darum ist der Warp-Künstler auf YouTube erfolgreicher als Taylor Swift

Feature
Warum ein 25 Jahre altes Piano-Stück von Aphex Twin zum Soundtrack der Gen-Z-Leere wurde und Taylor Swift gegen einen dicken Hamster verliert.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Schätzelbergstr. 1-3
12099 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Schätzelbergstr. 1-3
12099 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv