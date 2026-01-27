Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Baldo, Bloody Mary, David Elimelech, Hannie Phi, Mademoisel und Npoint_O

Baldo
EPs
Skyline Systems – Escape Vector [Physical Education]
Haris – Fourtrack EP [Shimmy] [Reissue]
iO (Mulen) – Hyperspace EP [Partisan]
Malin Genie & Frits Wentink – Demiurge [SlapFunk]
Spincycle – Coin-Op / Cold Sweet Beer [Coin-Op Records] [Reissue]
Paolo Mosca – La Teoria Delle Stringhe Vol. 3 [Slow Life]
Al Jones – Grab My Love (Incl. Massimiliano Pagliara & Mr. Ties Remixes) [Move Trax]
Sweely – Le Son Dancefloor [Limousine Dream]
Brennan & Ferg – Dubble 005 [Dubble]
Böhm – Infinity Is Over [Sakskøbing]
Alben/Compilations
Henry Hodson – Coado [Long Vehicle]
Pancratio – Automatic House [Faith Beat]
VA – Mindhelmet 23 [Mindhelmet]
Bloody Mary
EPs
Bloody Mary – Warpet Circuit [Acid Avengers]
Dopplereffekt – Metasymmetry [Tresor]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One Remixes [Layer]
Jeff Mills – Live At Liquid Room [Axis]
Gene Hunt – Cosmic Destiny [Sudd Wax]
Marco Bailey – Twilight Abbys [Materia]
Steve Rachmad & Heiko Laux – Accelerate [Kanzleramt]
Skudge – Soundworks [Skudge]
Regent – Arcane EP [Phorum]
Altinbas – Nebula [Observer Station]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Fabric presents Floorpan [Fabric]
Acid Jesus – Acid Jesus [Rawax]
CoLD SToRAGE – wipE’out“ – The Zero Gravity Soundtrack Vol. 2 [Lapsus]
David Elimelech
EPs
Tomorrow Comes The Harvest – The Happening [Axis]
Abacus – The Relics E.P. [Clone Classic Cuts]
Sister Zo – Marusa Drum [Major Records]
Shin Watanabe – Album 1987 [Hot Street Records]
Larry Heard – Vault Sessions 3 [Alleviated Records]
DJ Split – Kiss Revenge EP [Shadow Pressings]
Patrick Gibin – Let It Go / Joint Purpose / In This Together (The Joaquin „Joe“ Claussell Remixes) [Mother Tongue Records]
Posthuman – Midnight Weapons [Balkan Vinyl]
Theo Parrish – Organic Hardware Pt. 2 [Sound Signature]
Alben/Compilations
Mark Grusane – Night Tracks [Disctechno]
VA – Vega Records 5 Pack Unreleased VI [Vega Records]
Kyoko Koizumi – Koizumi In The House [Sound Metaphors]
Hannie Phi
EPs
D Stone – Banggg [Semi Delicious]
Running Hot – Bad For The Body, Good For The Soul [self-released]
Subb-an – Conscious EP [Sub Series]
Breezy S – Intuition [Liquid Palms]
DJ Split – Dummy Boi [Foresight]
Cosenza – Break Me Down [Key Records]
Burnski – Where Are You? [Constant Sound]
Eira Haul – Rm12033 [R.A.N.D. Muzik]
Reflex Blue – Fragments [Fuse London]
trickpony – 24/7 Heaven [Step Ball Chain]
Alben/Compilations
Terry Lee Brown Junior – From Dub Til Dawn [Plastic City]
Vision & Canedy – Another Life [Hadshot Haheizar]
Route 8 – Rewind The Days Of Youth [Lobster Theremin]
Mademoisel
EPs
djfix – a soft place to land [Earth Dog Records]
My Gander & Jidder – CPE003 [CPE]
S.O.N.S / Alvar – Quartz Visions E.P. [Peak Experience]
Claude B – Cliché EP [FLASH Recordings]
VA – X pt. 1 & pt. 2 [Harmony Records]
Praecox – prima sort [trip recordings]
Dolomea, Rupert Marnie, Transparent Sound, Finona Rider – Phantasia 001 [Phantasia]
Eoin DJ – Second Sky [A7A]
Roy Sason – Scandinavium Side A [Matsuri Digital]
VA – 127VA003 [area127]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Sumpfmeister & Waldfunk [Astral Lab]
VA – SPTVA05 [Space Trax]
VA – Jane Fitz / David Fogarty – Mysterious Vastness [Transmigration]
Npoint_O
EPs
Red Rooms – Katana [Key Vinyl]
Henry Greenleaf – Ghost Town [DIMESHIFT]
FForm – Plasmic EP [Self-released]
Symbolism – The Path EP [PHTM]
Stuart Moir – Nothing Gold Can Stay [Self-released]
Ben Reyman – Phase Shift EP [RHYTHM WERK]
Peryl – Vibraform EP [THE THIRD ROOM]
HIGHLIMITER – KYSH EP06 [KYSH]
Alex Kassian x Spooky – Orange Coloured Liquid (Part I) [Test Pressing Recordings]
Arthur Robert – Hydrostatic Equilibrium [HEREANDTHERE]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Técnica V/A 003 „Continuum“ [Técnica]
Offtrack – OFK 002 [Circuit Structure Records]
VA – GTG COMP 001 [Grab the Groove]