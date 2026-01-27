Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Baldo, Bloody Mary, David Elimelech, Hannie Phi, Mademoisel und Npoint_O

Baldo

Baldo (Foto: Palma Llopis)

EPs

Skyline Systems – Escape Vector [Physical Education]

Haris – Fourtrack EP [Shimmy] [Reissue]

iO (Mulen) – Hyperspace EP [Partisan]

Malin Genie & Frits Wentink – Demiurge [SlapFunk]

Spincycle – Coin-Op / Cold Sweet Beer [Coin-Op Records] [Reissue]

Paolo Mosca – La Teoria Delle Stringhe Vol. 3 [Slow Life]

Al Jones – Grab My Love (Incl. Massimiliano Pagliara & Mr. Ties Remixes) [Move Trax]

Sweely – Le Son Dancefloor [Limousine Dream]

Brennan & Ferg – Dubble 005 [Dubble]

Böhm – Infinity Is Over [Sakskøbing]

Alben/Compilations

Henry Hodson – Coado [Long Vehicle]

Pancratio – Automatic House [Faith Beat]

VA – Mindhelmet 23 [Mindhelmet]

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary (Foto: Keyi Studio)

EPs

Bloody Mary – Warpet Circuit [Acid Avengers]

Dopplereffekt – Metasymmetry [Tresor]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One Remixes [Layer]

Jeff Mills – Live At Liquid Room [Axis]

Gene Hunt – Cosmic Destiny [Sudd Wax]

Marco Bailey – Twilight Abbys [Materia]

Steve Rachmad & Heiko Laux – Accelerate [Kanzleramt]

Skudge – Soundworks [Skudge]

Regent – Arcane EP [Phorum]

Altinbas – Nebula [Observer Station]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Fabric presents Floorpan [Fabric]

Acid Jesus – Acid Jesus [Rawax]

CoLD SToRAGE – wipE’out“ – The Zero Gravity Soundtrack Vol. 2 [Lapsus]

David Elimelech

David Elimelech (Foto: Ayala Pavo)

EPs

Gene Hunt – Cosmic Destiny [Sudd WAX]

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest – The Happening [Axis]

Abacus – The Relics E.P. [Clone Classic Cuts]

Sister Zo – Marusa Drum [Major Records]

Shin Watanabe – Album 1987 [Hot Street Records]

Larry Heard – Vault Sessions 3 [Alleviated Records]

DJ Split – Kiss Revenge EP [Shadow Pressings]

Patrick Gibin – Let It Go / Joint Purpose / In This Together (The Joaquin „Joe“ Claussell Remixes) [Mother Tongue Records]

Posthuman – Midnight Weapons [Balkan Vinyl]

Theo Parrish – Organic Hardware Pt. 2 [Sound Signature]

Alben/Compilations

Mark Grusane – Night Tracks [Disctechno]

VA – Vega Records 5 Pack Unreleased VI [Vega Records]

Kyoko Koizumi – Koizumi In The House [Sound Metaphors]

Hannie Phi

Hannie Phi (Foto: Elisabeth Schrödter)

EPs

D Stone – Banggg [Semi Delicious]

Running Hot – Bad For The Body, Good For The Soul [self-released]

Subb-an – Conscious EP [Sub Series]

Breezy S – Intuition [Liquid Palms]

DJ Split – Dummy Boi [Foresight]

Cosenza – Break Me Down [Key Records]

Burnski – Where Are You? [Constant Sound]

Eira Haul – Rm12033 [R.A.N.D. Muzik]

Reflex Blue – Fragments [Fuse London]

trickpony – 24/7 Heaven [Step Ball Chain]

Alben/Compilations

Terry Lee Brown Junior – From Dub Til Dawn [Plastic City]

Vision & Canedy – Another Life [Hadshot Haheizar]

Route 8 – Rewind The Days Of Youth [Lobster Theremin]

Mademoisel

Madmoisel (Foto: William Lynch)

EPs

djfix – a soft place to land [Earth Dog Records]

My Gander & Jidder – CPE003 [CPE]

S.O.N.S / Alvar – Quartz Visions E.P. [Peak Experience]

Claude B – Cliché EP [FLASH Recordings]

VA – X pt. 1 & pt. 2 [Harmony Records]

Praecox – prima sort [trip recordings]

Dolomea, Rupert Marnie, Transparent Sound, Finona Rider – Phantasia 001 [Phantasia]

Eoin DJ – Second Sky [A7A]

Roy Sason – Scandinavium Side A [Matsuri Digital]

VA – 127VA003 [area127]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Sumpfmeister & Waldfunk [Astral Lab]

VA – SPTVA05 [Space Trax]

VA – Jane Fitz / David Fogarty – Mysterious Vastness [Transmigration]

Npoint_O

Npoint_O (Foto: Laia Flynn)

EPs

Red Rooms – Katana [Key Vinyl]

Henry Greenleaf – Ghost Town [DIMESHIFT]

FForm – Plasmic EP [Self-released]

Symbolism – The Path EP [PHTM]

Stuart Moir – Nothing Gold Can Stay [Self-released]

Ben Reyman – Phase Shift EP [RHYTHM WERK]

Peryl – Vibraform EP [THE THIRD ROOM]

HIGHLIMITER – KYSH EP06 [KYSH]

Alex Kassian x Spooky – Orange Coloured Liquid (Part I) [Test Pressing Recordings]

Arthur Robert – Hydrostatic Equilibrium [HEREANDTHERE]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Técnica V/A 003 „Continuum“ [Técnica]

Offtrack – OFK 002 [Circuit Structure Records]

VA – GTG COMP 001 [Grab the Groove]