Perc
EPs:
- Bad Boy Pete – Hardcore Power (Stay Up Forever)
- Furfriend – Fist Fuck (Perc Remix) (Perc Trax)
- Mickey Nox – Pale Nimbus (Manni Dee Remix) (Green Fetish)
- SC-164 – Generator #2 (Modal Analysis)
- Paul ‘Damage’ Bailey – Saturday Boy (Surgeon Remix) (1881 Records)
- Perc – Melter (RAW)
- SHXCXCHCXSH – EAUOAI (Mord)
- Play Insane – Chemical Warfare (Hydraulix Records)
- New Frames – Byronic Hero (HAVEN)
- Hioll – Pain And Sorrow (Hioll)
LPs:
- Youth Code & King Yosef – A Skeleton Key In The Doors Of Depression (Youth Code)
- William Basinski – Lamentations (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Trax-X – Warping (Re-load Records)
Inhalt der Nacht
EPs:
- Surgeon – Electronically Tested (Downwards)
- Reeko – Dogma EP (Semantica)
- Lewis Fautzi – Controlled Processes EP (Mord)
- Blawan – Make A Goose EP (TESC)
- Oscar Mulero – Tormenta EP (PoleGroup)
- Temudo – 2023 (Klockworks)
- Yant – Contravention EP (SK11)
- James Ruskin – Into Submission EP (Tresor)
- The 65D Mavericks – Defining The Symptom EP (Blueprint)
- Troy – Kindled Flame EP (Key Vinyl)
LPs:
- Regis – Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss (Downwards)
- Marcel Dettmann – Dettmann (Ostgut Ton)
- Ancient Methods – The Loud Age – The Second Siren (Persephonic Sirens)
Michelle Manetti
EPs:
- Super Drama – 9:37 PM (Les Yeux Orange)
- Demi Riquisimo – Noisey Kricket (10 Questions)
- Alinka – Sunday Morning (Original Mix) (Sound of Berlin)
- Bicep – Apricots (Original Mix) (Ninja Tune)
- Cromby – Vortex (Original Mix) (Rekids)
- Hammer – Vox Cycle (Unknown To The Unknown)
- Chrissy – Give U XTC (Cool Ranch)
- Gettoblaster & Lauren Flax – Power Chord (Jack Trax Records)
- ABSOLUTE. – Piano Theory (Club Mix) (Skint Records)
- Alan Dixon – Night Time Melodies (Kiko Navarro Those Days Remix) (Love Attack)
LPs:
- Family Drama – Vol. 1-3 (Super Drama Records)
- Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)
Johannes Volk
EPs:
- O-Wells – Subfriction EP (A.R.T.Less)
- Subradeon – We Are Resilient (Subradeon Records)
- Federico Gandin – Citizen Of The World (Opilec Music)
- Orlando Voorn – Internal Destination (Kompakt)
- Jonas Kopp – Concrete Tools (Affekt Recordings)
- Rove Ranger – Rolling Dices E.P. (Knotweed)
- Fastgraph – Rotoc (Klakson Records)
- Ancestral Revolt – Changa Maranga (Ancestral)
- Kaiser – Towards The Mess EP (Mord)
- Stefan Weise – The Times (MÉTIER)
LPs:
- Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis Records)
- Johannes Volk – A New Biosphere (Axis Records)
- RVDS – Moods And Dances (Bureau B)
Lindsey Herbert
EPs:
- The Plant Worker – New Love (Android Muziq)
- Regent – Anti Depress (Original Mix) (Planet Rhythm)
- Kota Kira ft. Zirii – Candlelight (Lindsey Herbert Remix) (Re:Mission Entertainment)
- STNDRD – Neuroplasticity (Selected Records)
- Phase [Øbjekt] – Proxima Centauri b (Original Mix) (Unknown Territory)
- DJ Dextro – Exotic Life Forms (Original Mix) (Korpus 9)
- Secus – Selenium (Original Mix) (Vexed Sphere)
- Milo Raad – Intruder (Original Mix) (Faut Section)
- Motion Symmetry – Aquarius (Lindsey Herbert Remix) (No Way Records)
- Franz Jager – Lynchian textur (Original Mix) (Diffuse Reality Records)
LPs:
- Oscar Mulero – Tormenta (PoleGroup)
- Arthur Robert – Transition Part 1 (Figure)
- PWCCA – Path of The Abyss (Inducted waves)
Otaku Records
EPs:
- Fjaak – SYS02 (SPANDAU20)
- Mall Grab – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 20
- Various Artists – Time Is Now Allstars Vol.2
- Rave 2 the Grave – Anthem (Rave-R8)
- Robert Hood – Underestimated EP (MPM36)
- DMX Krew – Overseer (CE037)
- Source Direct – Dangerous Curves (Tempo Records)
- Martyn X Om Unit – The Passenger EP (3024)
- L.F.T. – Träume Von Gabriel (MTRONW008)
- Walton – Unknown Territories (ILIAN TAPE)
LPs:
- Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis)
- Kenny Larkin – Azimuth (Warp Records)
- Steve O’Sullivan – Green Trax (TRP034)