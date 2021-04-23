Perc

Perc - 2020 (1)
Perc (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Bad Boy Pete – Hardcore Power (Stay Up Forever)
  2. Furfriend – Fist Fuck (Perc Remix) (Perc Trax)
  3. Mickey Nox – Pale Nimbus (Manni Dee Remix) (Green Fetish)
  4. SC-164 – Generator #2 (Modal Analysis)
  5. Paul ‘Damage’ Bailey – Saturday Boy (Surgeon Remix) (1881 Records)
  6. Perc – Melter (RAW)
  7. SHXCXCHCXSH – EAUOAI (Mord)
  8. Play Insane – Chemical Warfare (Hydraulix Records)
  9. New Frames – Byronic Hero (HAVEN)
  10. Hioll – Pain And Sorrow (Hioll)

LPs:

  1. Youth Code & King Yosef – A Skeleton Key In The Doors Of Depression (Youth Code)
  2. William Basinski – Lamentations (Temporary Residence Limited)
  3. Trax-X – Warping (Re-load Records)

Inhalt der Nacht

Inhalt der Nacht (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Surgeon – Electronically Tested (Downwards)
  2. Reeko – Dogma EP (Semantica)
  3. Lewis Fautzi – Controlled Processes EP (Mord)
  4. Blawan – Make A Goose EP (TESC)
  5. Oscar Mulero – Tormenta EP (PoleGroup)
  6. Temudo – 2023 (Klockworks)
  7. Yant – Contravention EP (SK11)
  8. James Ruskin – Into Submission EP (Tresor)
  9. The 65D Mavericks – Defining The Symptom EP (Blueprint)
  10. Troy – Kindled Flame EP (Key Vinyl)

LPs:

  1. Regis – Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss (Downwards)
  2. Marcel Dettmann – Dettmann (Ostgut Ton)
  3. Ancient Methods – The Loud Age – The Second Siren (Persephonic Sirens)

Michelle Manetti

Michelle Manetti (by Darren Skene 2020b)
Michelle Manetti (Foto: Darren Skene)

EPs:

  1. Super Drama – 9:37 PM (Les Yeux Orange)
  2. Demi Riquisimo – Noisey Kricket (10 Questions)
  3. Alinka – Sunday Morning (Original Mix) (Sound of Berlin)
  4. Bicep – Apricots (Original Mix) (Ninja Tune)
  5. Cromby – Vortex (Original Mix) (Rekids)
  6. Hammer – Vox Cycle (Unknown To The Unknown)
  7. Chrissy – Give U XTC (Cool Ranch)
  8. Gettoblaster & Lauren Flax – Power Chord (Jack Trax Records)
  9. ABSOLUTE. – Piano Theory (Club Mix) (Skint Records)
  10. Alan Dixon – Night Time Melodies (Kiko Navarro Those Days Remix) (Love Attack)

LPs:

  1. Family Drama – Vol. 1-3 (Super Drama Records)
  2. Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)

Johannes Volk

Johannes Volk (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. O-Wells – Subfriction EP (A.R.T.Less)
  2. Subradeon – We Are Resilient (Subradeon Records)
  3. Federico Gandin – Citizen Of The World (Opilec Music)
  4. Orlando Voorn – Internal Destination (Kompakt)
  5. Jonas Kopp – Concrete Tools (Affekt Recordings)
  6. Rove Ranger – Rolling Dices E.P. (Knotweed)
  7. Fastgraph – Rotoc (Klakson Records)
  8. Ancestral Revolt – Changa Maranga (Ancestral)
  9. Kaiser – Towards The Mess EP (Mord)
  10. Stefan Weise – The Times (MÉTIER)

LPs:

  1. Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis Records)
  2. Johannes Volk – A New Biosphere (Axis Records)
  3. RVDS – Moods And Dances (Bureau B)

Lindsey Herbert

Lindsey Herbert (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. The Plant Worker – New Love (Android Muziq)
  2. Regent – Anti Depress (Original Mix) (Planet Rhythm)
  3. Kota Kira ft. Zirii – Candlelight (Lindsey Herbert Remix) (Re:Mission Entertainment)
  4. STNDRD – Neuroplasticity (Selected Records)
  5. Phase [Øbjekt] – Proxima Centauri b (Original Mix) (Unknown Territory)
  6. DJ Dextro – Exotic Life Forms (Original Mix) (Korpus 9)
  7. Secus – Selenium (Original Mix) (Vexed Sphere)
  8. Milo Raad – Intruder (Original Mix) (Faut Section)
  9. Motion Symmetry – Aquarius (Lindsey Herbert Remix) (No Way Records)
  10. Franz Jager – Lynchian textur (Original Mix) (Diffuse Reality Records)

LPs:

  1. Oscar Mulero – Tormenta (PoleGroup)
  2. Arthur Robert – Transition Part 1 (Figure)
  3. PWCCA – Path of The Abyss (Inducted waves)

Otaku Records

Otaku Records
Otaku-Records (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Fjaak – SYS02 (SPANDAU20)
  2. Mall Grab – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 20
  3. Various Artists – Time Is Now Allstars Vol.2
  4. Rave 2 the Grave – Anthem (Rave-R8)
  5. Robert Hood – Underestimated EP (MPM36)
  6. DMX Krew – Overseer (CE037)
  7. Source Direct – Dangerous Curves (Tempo Records)
  8. Martyn X Om Unit – The Passenger EP (3024)
  9. L.F.T. – Träume Von Gabriel (MTRONW008)
  10. Walton – Unknown Territories (ILIAN TAPE)

LPs:

  1. Jeff Mills – The Clairvoyant (Axis)
  2. Kenny Larkin – Azimuth (Warp Records)
  3. Steve O’Sullivan – Green Trax (TRP034)
