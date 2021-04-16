Louisahhh
EPs:
- Louisahhh – Love Is A Punk (He.She.They)
- Maelstrom – Tsuga (RAAR)
- La Fraicheur – La Fin Du Debut (Lobster Theremin)
- VTSS – Sytuacja Jest Beznadziejna (VEYL)
- Alien Rain – Numbers Station (UFO)
- Dagga Feat. DJ Fuckoff – Nasty (International Chrome)
- Dance System & Lauren Flax – Beat Them (Extended Club Mix) (System Records)
- Peder Mannerfelt – The B 2.0 (KAOS)
- Cri Du Coeur – Slave In (Lady Starlight Remix) (Arkham Audio Records)
- Manni Dee – War Cry (South London Analogue Material)
LPs:
- Louisahhh – The Practice of Freedom (He.She.They.)
- Maelstrom – Rhizome (RAAR)
- Various Artists – We Are Not Alone (BPitch Berlin)
Mareena
EPs:
- Slim Steve – New Visions (1Ø Pills Mate)
- Conforce – Wavetable EP (Sungate)
- Herman Funker III – Rhino (Ilian Tape)
- Stojche – Thug Life (Infiltrate)
- Beau Wanzer – Bones Buried (Brew)
- Arthur Robert – Transition Part 2 (Figure)
- Rove Ranger – Rolling Dices (Knotweed Records)
- O-Wells – Subfriction EP (A.R.T.LESS)
- Dream Sequence – Do You Still Think About It? (Leisure System)
- Estella Boersma – Multipass (Dance Trax)
LPs:
- Irakli – Major Signals (Dial Records)
- Atariame – Completeness (Atariame Self-released)
- Kim’s Spirit / DupSys – Animism (Muzan Editions)
Ben Sims
EPs:
- James Ruskin – Hang Up (Blueprint Records)
- Deniro – Infrared (DGTL)
- Inox Traxx – Small Talk (Symbolism)
- Robert Hood – Shadows (EPM)
- Marcal – Good Things (Rekids)
- Nørbak – Mirante (Oscar Mulero Remix) (Soma)
- Trackmaster Dre – Seems (Hardgroove)
- Rebecca Delle Piane – Bounce (Symbolism)
- DJ Rush – I Like It Like This (Dub Floor Mix) (Kne’ Deep)
- Ben Sims – Xotnuc (EPM)
LPs:
- Placid Angles – Touch the Earth (Figure)
- DJ Surgeles – Triglav (Axis Records)
- Artificial Drm – Pythagoreo (Semantica)
Amotik
EPs:
- Reeko – Dogma (Semantica)
- Troy – Kindled Flame (Key Vinyl)
- ASEC – Small Collisions (ASEC)
- Kameliia – IV (Overbalance)
- Marcal – Sentinel (Rekids)
- Omnia Vox – Semiprime77 (30D Records)
- Viels – Five Feet Under (Non Series)
- IMOGEN & Ben Pest – Misjudgement Day (Earwiggle)
- Deepak Sharma – Veil of Secrecy (Hidden Recordings)
- Farron – In QSub (Voitax)
LPs:
- Ø [Phase] – Before This (Modwerks)
- Zachary Lubin – Omronicon (Modularz)
- Nørbak – Flesh to Ashes (Warm Up Recordings)
Noneoftheabove
EPs:
- STRWGH x SPFDJ – lkkr_wr_wr_05_wav (Stoor)
- Hardtrax & O.B.I. feat. Dunkelkammer – Klang der Zerstörung (Definition of Hard Techno)
- Mokadelic – No Way Out (GDM)
- D.A.V.E. the Drummer – Mute Frequencies (2020 Lockdown Remix) (Hydraulix)
- SlugoS – Escaramuza (Caedite Eos)
- Klamer – Gesundheit Zuerst (Thump Out Traxx)
- AERT – Let The Body’s Hit The Floor (Marked)
- Endlec – Kalposa (Gen X)
- Echoes Of October & Tham – Jane Fonda (Theabove Records)
- Klangkuenstler – Zorn Amons (Outworld)
LPs:
- Vril & Rodhad – Presents Out Of Place Artefacts (WSNWG)
- Cristian Vogel – Rebirth Of Wonky (Endless Process)
- E-Saggila – My World My Way (Northern Electronics)
Skydiver Records
EPs:
- B’Zircon (Roza Terenzi & Fantastic Man) – Lazulination EP (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Jon Jones – Airflow (Whitvoir)
- Louis Marlo – Who Wants Alchemy? (Felt Sense Recordings)
- Pub – Summer (Ampoule Records)
- Projective Vision – Apocalypse (Transmigration)
- Unknown Artist – DJ Asshole (Have A Nice day)
- Point Guard – Motions EP (Echocentric Records)
- Aheloy! – THEORY 002 (Club In Theory)
- Jad & The – Infinite Autonomy EP (Speed Dial)
- Lisene – Mind Palace (Salt Mines)
LPs:
- YL Hooi – Untitled (Efficient Space)
- Alex Albrecht – Campfire Stories (Analogue Attic Recordings)
- Tarotplane – Horizontology (12th Isle)