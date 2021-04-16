Louisahhh

Louisahhh (Foto: Ella Herme)

EPs:

  1. Louisahhh – Love Is A Punk (He.She.They)
  2. Maelstrom – Tsuga (RAAR)
  3. La Fraicheur – La Fin Du Debut (Lobster Theremin)
  4. VTSS – Sytuacja Jest Beznadziejna (VEYL)
  5. Alien Rain – Numbers Station (UFO)
  6. Dagga Feat. DJ Fuckoff – Nasty (International Chrome)
  7. Dance System & Lauren Flax – Beat Them (Extended Club Mix) (System Records)
  8. Peder Mannerfelt – The B 2.0 (KAOS)
  9. Cri Du Coeur – Slave In (Lady Starlight Remix) (Arkham Audio Records)
  10. Manni Dee – War Cry (South London Analogue Material)

LPs:

  1. Louisahhh – The Practice of Freedom (He.She.They.)
  2. Maelstrom – Rhizome (RAAR)
  3. Various Artists – We Are Not Alone (BPitch Berlin)

Mareena

Mareena (Foto: Marie Staggat)

EPs:

  1. Slim Steve – New Visions (1Ø Pills Mate)
  2. Conforce – Wavetable EP (Sungate)
  3. Herman Funker III – Rhino (Ilian Tape)
  4. Stojche – Thug Life (Infiltrate)
  5. Beau Wanzer – Bones Buried (Brew)
  6. Arthur Robert – Transition Part 2 (Figure)
  7. Rove Ranger – Rolling Dices (Knotweed Records)
  8. O-Wells – Subfriction EP (A.R.T.LESS)
  9. Dream Sequence – Do You Still Think About It? (Leisure System)
  10. Estella Boersma – Multipass (Dance Trax)

LPs:

  1. Irakli – Major Signals (Dial Records)
  2. Atariame – Completeness (Atariame Self-released)
  3. Kim’s Spirit / DupSys – Animism (Muzan Editions)

Ben Sims

Ben Sims (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. James Ruskin – Hang Up (Blueprint Records)
  2. Deniro – Infrared (DGTL)
  3. Inox Traxx – Small Talk (Symbolism)
  4. Robert Hood – Shadows (EPM)
  5. Marcal – Good Things (Rekids)
  6. Nørbak – Mirante (Oscar Mulero Remix) (Soma)
  7. Trackmaster Dre – Seems (Hardgroove)
  8. Rebecca Delle Piane – Bounce (Symbolism)
  9. DJ Rush – I Like It Like This (Dub Floor Mix) (Kne’ Deep)
  10. Ben Sims – Xotnuc (EPM)

LPs:

  1. Placid Angles – Touch the Earth (Figure)
  2. DJ Surgeles – Triglav (Axis Records)
  3. Artificial Drm – Pythagoreo (Semantica)

Amotik

Amotik (Foto: Helena Majewska)

EPs:

  1. Reeko – Dogma (Semantica)
  2. Troy – Kindled Flame (Key Vinyl)
  3. ASEC – Small Collisions (ASEC)
  4. Kameliia – IV (Overbalance)
  5. Marcal – Sentinel (Rekids)
  6. Omnia Vox – Semiprime77 (30D Records)
  7. Viels – Five Feet Under (Non Series)
  8. IMOGEN & Ben Pest – Misjudgement Day (Earwiggle)
  9. Deepak Sharma – Veil of Secrecy (Hidden Recordings)
  10. Farron – In QSub (Voitax)

LPs:

  1. Ø [Phase] – Before This (Modwerks)
  2. Zachary Lubin – Omronicon (Modularz)
  3. Nørbak – Flesh to Ashes (Warm Up Recordings)

Noneoftheabove

Noneoftheabove (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. STRWGH x SPFDJ – lkkr_wr_wr_05_wav (Stoor)
  2. Hardtrax & O.B.I. feat. Dunkelkammer – Klang der Zerstörung (Definition of Hard Techno)
  3. Mokadelic – No Way Out (GDM)
  4. D.A.V.E. the Drummer – Mute Frequencies (2020 Lockdown Remix) (Hydraulix)
  5. SlugoS – Escaramuza (Caedite Eos)
  6. Klamer – Gesundheit Zuerst (Thump Out Traxx)
  7. AERT – Let The Body’s Hit The Floor (Marked)
  8. Endlec – Kalposa (Gen X)
  9. Echoes Of October & Tham – Jane Fonda (Theabove Records)
  10. Klangkuenstler – Zorn Amons (Outworld)

LPs:

  1. Vril & Rodhad – Presents Out Of Place Artefacts (WSNWG)
  2. Cristian Vogel – Rebirth Of Wonky (Endless Process)
  3. E-Saggila – My World My Way (Northern Electronics)

Skydiver Records

Skydiver Records (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. B’Zircon (Roza Terenzi & Fantastic Man) – Lazulination EP (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
  2. Jon Jones – Airflow (Whitvoir)
  3. Louis Marlo – Who Wants Alchemy? (Felt Sense Recordings)
  4. Pub – Summer (Ampoule Records)
  5. Projective Vision – Apocalypse (Transmigration)
  6. Unknown Artist – DJ Asshole (Have A Nice day)
  7. Point Guard – Motions EP (Echocentric Records)
  8. Aheloy! – THEORY 002 (Club In Theory)
  9. Jad & The – Infinite Autonomy EP (Speed Dial)
  10. Lisene – Mind Palace (Salt Mines)

LPs:

  1. YL Hooi – Untitled (Efficient Space)
  2. Alex Albrecht – Campfire Stories (Analogue Attic Recordings)
  3. Tarotplane – Horizontology (12th Isle)
