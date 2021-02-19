Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.

999999999 (Mailand)

EPs:

  1. 999999999 – POWER TO THE RAVER (RECKLESS)
  2. New Frames – Byronic Hero (HAVEN)
  3. Nico Moreno – Purple Widow (999999999 Remix) (INSOLENT RAVE)
  4. ØTTA – Future Is Female (NINETIMESNINE)
  5. KRL MX – The World Outside is Now Available (ISMUS)
  6. CYNKT – Patient Zero (REMY-X Remix) (OBSCUUR)
  7. Buried Secrets – Destiny Defeated  (SOMA)
  8. YÅ – Come On (EVERYONE ON ACID)
  9. Riot Code – Tripwire (CAROUSE)
  10. Zalem – Hormone Ft Samantha Gang (IMMINENT RECORDS)

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – Bleached Punk (KAOS)
  2. Dj Ibon – Moving Alone (KENGU)
  3. Aahan – Unholy Empire (MONNOM BLACK)

Catnapp (Berlin/Buenos Aires)

EPs:

  1. Oklou – Unearth Me (TaP Records)
  2. O.l.i.v.i.a. x Ro Stambuk – ECO (OKTE Remix) (AGVA)
  3. IXXF – Bad Timing (Deskpop Music)
  4. Bungalovv & Cru Encarnação – The Reverse Hadean (TRRUENO)
  5. Lara91k – Cayendo (En Casa)
  6. Doxxed – Abanico (1601434 Records DK)
  7. Amourocean – Parmi Les Mortels (Casual Gabberz)
  8. Recovery Girl – That Girl is my World (Deskpop Music)
  9. zavet – нквд (nkvd)
  10. Dorian Electra – Sorry Bro (Lil Mariko & Full Tac Remix)

LPs:

  1. IXXF – IXXF (Deskpop Music)
  2. Oklou – Galore (True Panther Records)
  3. Rip Swirl – Hope U Are Well (Public Possession)

DJ Spit (Berlin)

EPs:

  1. Private Caller – You (Hooversound)
  2. Paàl – On Hold (Rascals)
  3. Hermeth – Devil’s reject (La Forge)
  4. Herman Funker III – Rhino (Ilian Tape)
  5. Mistic – Slugfest (Formation Records)
  6. Andy Garvey – The silence is false (Tred remix) (X-Kalay)
  7. Adiidas – Sauce (Wakaan)
  8. Nova Cheq – Vai (Midnight Bass)
  9. Rift – Can’t Stop (Differential)
  10. Seotaiji and Boys – Come back home (Seo Taiji and Boys IV)

LPs:

  1. Il Quadro di Troisi – Il Quadro di Troisi (Raster)
  2. Masha Motive – The Imponderable Bloom (Voitax)
  3. Packed Rich – Ilian Beat Tape (Ilian Tape Beat Series)

Nachtbraker (Amsterdam)

  1. Nachtbraker – Bay Be Blu (Nachtbraker)
  2. Frits Wentink – Trouble Man (Clone Royal Oak)
  3. Anderson – Future is Sound (Day By Day)
  4. Triform – Vinaloop (Liquid Earth Remix) (Faciendo)
  5. Call Super – Every Mouth Teeth Missing (Incienso)
  6. Fantastic Man – Forbidden Fiction (Mule Musiq)
  7. Helium – Out There (Jodie’s Mix) (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
  8. Nachtbraker – Tangelo Dreams (Nachtbraker)
  9. C.K. – Patience = Transcience (Private Recording System)
  10. Central – Afloat (No Hands)

LPs:

  1. Passport – Memoirs & Travels LP (DeepArtSounds)
  2. Jimmy Batt – Retrospection LP (Opia Records)
  3. Basement Space – Substellar Archive (Slow Life)

Terr (Berlin)

EPs:

  1. Pale Blue – I Walk Alone With Acid (2MR)
  2. Daniel Watts – Cosmetic Ecstasy (Clash Lion)
  3. Romy – Lifetime (Young Turks)
  4. Octo Octa – Find Your Way Home (T4T LUV NRG)
  5. Lone & KETTAMA – Lone X KETTAMA (R&S)
  6. Jayda G – Both of Us (Ninja Tune)
  7. Coloray – Romantics (Permanent Vacation)
  8. no_ip – Kyoto (Clash Lion)
  9. Ruba KPØ – Janky Chord (RKRS)
  10. Third Son – The Rex In You Isn’t The You You Thought Was In You (Rex The Dog Remix) (Polymath)

LPs:

  1. Heinrich Mueller & The Exaltics ‎- Dimensional Shifting (Solar One)
  2. Gary Numan – Telekon (Beggars Banquet)
  3. Autechre – SIGN (Warp)

Hardwax (Berlin)

EPs:

  1. David Löhlein – Keen Eyes (Key Vinyl)
  2. Calibre & DRS v Mark Ernestus – Bad (Signature)
  3. Morten B. – Handlung (Wandlung)
  4. Mr. Fingers – Vault Sessions 1 (Allevated Music)
  5. Michal Wolski – Gateway (Inpureform)
  6. Pretty Sneaky – 6 (Pretty Sneaky)
  7. F&E – Forschung & Entwicklung II (Nullpunkt)
  8. Kamelila – IV (Overbalance)
  9. Die Gestalten – Kämpfen und Gedenken (Die Gestalten)
  10. Various Artists – Forever (Instinct)

LPs:

  1. Regis – Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss (Downwards)
  2. Roman Flügel – Tracks On Delivery (Sister Midnight)
  3. Various Artists – 5Y (47027)

