Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.
999999999 (Mailand)
EPs:
- 999999999 – POWER TO THE RAVER (RECKLESS)
- New Frames – Byronic Hero (HAVEN)
- Nico Moreno – Purple Widow (999999999 Remix) (INSOLENT RAVE)
- ØTTA – Future Is Female (NINETIMESNINE)
- KRL MX – The World Outside is Now Available (ISMUS)
- CYNKT – Patient Zero (REMY-X Remix) (OBSCUUR)
- Buried Secrets – Destiny Defeated (SOMA)
- YÅ – Come On (EVERYONE ON ACID)
- Riot Code – Tripwire (CAROUSE)
- Zalem – Hormone Ft Samantha Gang (IMMINENT RECORDS)
LPs:
- Various Artists – Bleached Punk (KAOS)
- Dj Ibon – Moving Alone (KENGU)
- Aahan – Unholy Empire (MONNOM BLACK)
Catnapp (Berlin/Buenos Aires)
EPs:
- Oklou – Unearth Me (TaP Records)
- O.l.i.v.i.a. x Ro Stambuk – ECO (OKTE Remix) (AGVA)
- IXXF – Bad Timing (Deskpop Music)
- Bungalovv & Cru Encarnação – The Reverse Hadean (TRRUENO)
- Lara91k – Cayendo (En Casa)
- Doxxed – Abanico (1601434 Records DK)
- Amourocean – Parmi Les Mortels (Casual Gabberz)
- Recovery Girl – That Girl is my World (Deskpop Music)
- zavet – нквд (nkvd)
- Dorian Electra – Sorry Bro (Lil Mariko & Full Tac Remix)
LPs:
- IXXF – IXXF (Deskpop Music)
- Oklou – Galore (True Panther Records)
- Rip Swirl – Hope U Are Well (Public Possession)
DJ Spit (Berlin)
EPs:
- Private Caller – You (Hooversound)
- Paàl – On Hold (Rascals)
- Hermeth – Devil’s reject (La Forge)
- Herman Funker III – Rhino (Ilian Tape)
- Mistic – Slugfest (Formation Records)
- Andy Garvey – The silence is false (Tred remix) (X-Kalay)
- Adiidas – Sauce (Wakaan)
- Nova Cheq – Vai (Midnight Bass)
- Rift – Can’t Stop (Differential)
- Seotaiji and Boys – Come back home (Seo Taiji and Boys IV)
LPs:
- Il Quadro di Troisi – Il Quadro di Troisi (Raster)
- Masha Motive – The Imponderable Bloom (Voitax)
- Packed Rich – Ilian Beat Tape (Ilian Tape Beat Series)
Nachtbraker (Amsterdam)
- Nachtbraker – Bay Be Blu (Nachtbraker)
- Frits Wentink – Trouble Man (Clone Royal Oak)
- Anderson – Future is Sound (Day By Day)
- Triform – Vinaloop (Liquid Earth Remix) (Faciendo)
- Call Super – Every Mouth Teeth Missing (Incienso)
- Fantastic Man – Forbidden Fiction (Mule Musiq)
- Helium – Out There (Jodie’s Mix) (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Nachtbraker – Tangelo Dreams (Nachtbraker)
- C.K. – Patience = Transcience (Private Recording System)
- Central – Afloat (No Hands)
LPs:
- Passport – Memoirs & Travels LP (DeepArtSounds)
- Jimmy Batt – Retrospection LP (Opia Records)
- Basement Space – Substellar Archive (Slow Life)
Terr (Berlin)
EPs:
- Pale Blue – I Walk Alone With Acid (2MR)
- Daniel Watts – Cosmetic Ecstasy (Clash Lion)
- Romy – Lifetime (Young Turks)
- Octo Octa – Find Your Way Home (T4T LUV NRG)
- Lone & KETTAMA – Lone X KETTAMA (R&S)
- Jayda G – Both of Us (Ninja Tune)
- Coloray – Romantics (Permanent Vacation)
- no_ip – Kyoto (Clash Lion)
- Ruba KPØ – Janky Chord (RKRS)
- Third Son – The Rex In You Isn’t The You You Thought Was In You (Rex The Dog Remix) (Polymath)
LPs:
- Heinrich Mueller & The Exaltics - Dimensional Shifting (Solar One)
- Gary Numan – Telekon (Beggars Banquet)
- Autechre – SIGN (Warp)
Hardwax (Berlin)
EPs:
- David Löhlein – Keen Eyes (Key Vinyl)
- Calibre & DRS v Mark Ernestus – Bad (Signature)
- Morten B. – Handlung (Wandlung)
- Mr. Fingers – Vault Sessions 1 (Allevated Music)
- Michal Wolski – Gateway (Inpureform)
- Pretty Sneaky – 6 (Pretty Sneaky)
- F&E – Forschung & Entwicklung II (Nullpunkt)
- Kamelila – IV (Overbalance)
- Die Gestalten – Kämpfen und Gedenken (Die Gestalten)
- Various Artists – Forever (Instinct)
LPs:
- Regis – Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss (Downwards)
- Roman Flügel – Tracks On Delivery (Sister Midnight)
- Various Artists – 5Y (47027)