burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
DJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ Charts mit Aloka, Daffy, EMI.SNC, Schwefelgelb und Spacer Woman

Ameera Lumb

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Aloka

Aloka (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Trois-Quarts Taxi System – Rat EP [Typeless] (Unreleased)
Dave N.A. – Altura EP [no•id] (Unreleased)
DJ JM – Abnormal EP [Nervous Horizon]
False Persona – Cradled / Headrush [ETCHED] (Unreleased)
French II & Bastian Benjamin – End Of Line EP [Nerve Collect]
Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning EP [Nerve Collect] (Unreleased)
Mercy System – Procedures EP [Of Paradise]
COIDO – Turbobang EP [YUKU]
Toma Kami – Blades EP [Man Band] (Unreleased)
Cocktail Party Effect – As The Crow Flies EP [Tectonic]

Alben/Compilations:

Woozy – WZY3.5 [Woozy]
VA – BASILICA BLUEPRINTS VOL.2 [Basilica]
VA – From Dusk Till Bog [Amphibian Records]

Daffy

Daffy (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

M>A>X – Sundazed [GD4YA]
nothingnice – Trip [Animated Audio]
Cesco – Superstealth [1985 Music]
Coza x Kotei – Top Notch [ec2a]
Alix Perez & GLXY – Green Lane [1985 Music]
Dominus – Terminal [Self-released]
nothingnice – No Talk [Animated Audio]
Yaw Evans – N109 [GD4YA]
Isgwan – Witness (Killjoy Remix) [Bubble]
Bakey & Capo Lee – Golden Key [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

Glume & Phossa – Between Surface [White Peach Records]
Drone – Dance With The Devil [1985 Music]
El-B – Essential SW2 (2018-2022) [Self-released]

EMI.SNC

EMI.SNC (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Amor Satyr – Transfer [Seilscheibenpfeiler]
Luca Lozano + Mr Ho – Twockers [Klasse Wrecks]
AZO – Astroculture EP [SNC] (Unreleased)
Silva Bumpa – Feel Aight [ec2a]
Duo Paradiso – Welcome To Paradise EP [SNC Recs]
Malugi – Body Bounce EP [SNC Recs]
Maara – Rude, Crude & Out Of Control [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Dylan Fogarty – Nochmal [Dylan Fogarty]
Baraka – Baraka (Remixes Part 2) [Baraka]
DJ SWISHERMAN – Put The Needle On The Record [DJ Swisherman]

Alben/Compilations:

DJ MELL G – Issues [Juicy Gang Records]
mustbejohn – Losing Balance [mustbejohn]
Anunaku – 063 [AD93]

Schwefelgelb

Schwefelgelb (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Hertz – Red Alert (Mix 1) [SWAY]
FAÏG – Flag [Kaiser]
Schwefelgelb – Highlight [n-PLEX]
VSK – Codici e Figure [47]
SlugoS – Punishment (Not A Headliner Remix) [Scelere Supplicium]
Kid Rout – The Knot [New Rhythmic]
Volster – Exposition C [Secession]
Gareth Wild – Ambush [Soma]
Norbak – Lucidez [mord]
Dynamic Forces – Glory Heat [Kazerne]

Alben/Compilations:

Tendril – First Strike [Void]
Mattia Trani – SCENERY THE REMIXES [Pushmaster Discs]
Oxygeno – Driving to Nowhere [mord]

Spacer Woman

Spacer Woman (Foto: Anıl Ayhan)

Tracks/EPs:

Marlon Hoffstadt – I Got You [Method808]
Janis Zielenski & Malugi – Take It Back [Second Phase]
Tywi – Reality Checkpoint (Maruwa Remix) [Duality Trax]
DASCO – Feel My Love [Bisexuality Exist Records]
ENNIO – Gunung Padang [TILT]
B From E – In My Hive feat. Soho Rezanejad (Schacke’s Hivemind Mix) [Buddahood]
Alex Ranzino – Revenge6 EP [Revenge Techniques]
Radical Softness & RUIZ OSC1 – Heartcore Looper [Self-released]
Perra Inmunda, P.Vanillaboy, Kev Koko – Baddies In Da Club [Live From Earth]
Monophonik & Riva – To Be Free [Amniote Editions]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Overdrive Fatality [Ritmo Fatale]
Bashkka – Maktub Remixes [UMAY]
VA – International Women’s Day Compilation VOL 4. [Radiant Records]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ Charts mit Casper, Jensen Interceptor, LUXE, Nakamo und Sciahri

Die nächste Runde Herbst-Charts kommt in dieser Woche von Casper, Jensen Interceptor, LUXE, Nakamo und Sciahri.
Ameera Lumb -

Features

Tag der Clubkultur: Ein Verständnis für die Bedeutung solcher Räume

Feature
Die Pressetour des Tag der Clubkultur fand Anfang Oktober statt. Unsere Autorin war mit dabei und hat einen Einblick bekommen.

Terre Thaemlitz: “Change Does Not Equate With ‘Progress'” (Part 1)

Feature
In the the first part of her Groove interview, Terre Thaemlitz shares his thoughts on the pandemic, club culture and "Reframed Positions."

Terre Thaemlitz: „Veränderung ist nicht dasselbe wie ‚Fortschritt’” (Teil 1)

Feature
Groove+ Terre Thaemlitz spricht im ersten Teil des Interviews über Theorien zur Pandemie, nötige Doppelmoral in der Clubkultur und ihr Projekt „Reframed Positions”.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpenicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv