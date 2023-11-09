Die Groove DJ Charts mit Aloka, Daffy, EMI.SNC, Schwefelgelb und Spacer Woman

Aloka

Aloka (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Trois-Quarts Taxi System – Rat EP [Typeless] (Unreleased)

Dave N.A. – Altura EP [no•id] (Unreleased)

DJ JM – Abnormal EP [Nervous Horizon]

False Persona – Cradled / Headrush [ETCHED] (Unreleased)

French II & Bastian Benjamin – End Of Line EP [Nerve Collect]

Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning EP [Nerve Collect] (Unreleased)

Mercy System – Procedures EP [Of Paradise]

COIDO – Turbobang EP [YUKU]

Toma Kami – Blades EP [Man Band] (Unreleased)

Cocktail Party Effect – As The Crow Flies EP [Tectonic]

Alben/Compilations:

Woozy – WZY3.5 [Woozy]

VA – BASILICA BLUEPRINTS VOL.2 [Basilica]

VA – From Dusk Till Bog [Amphibian Records]

Daffy

Daffy (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

M>A>X – Sundazed [GD4YA]

nothingnice – Trip [Animated Audio]

Cesco – Superstealth [1985 Music]

Coza x Kotei – Top Notch [ec2a]

Alix Perez & GLXY – Green Lane [1985 Music]

Dominus – Terminal [Self-released]

nothingnice – No Talk [Animated Audio]

Yaw Evans – N109 [GD4YA]

Isgwan – Witness (Killjoy Remix) [Bubble]

Bakey & Capo Lee – Golden Key [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

Glume & Phossa – Between Surface [White Peach Records]

Drone – Dance With The Devil [1985 Music]

El-B – Essential SW2 (2018-2022) [Self-released]

EMI.SNC

EMI.SNC (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Amor Satyr – Transfer [Seilscheibenpfeiler]

Luca Lozano + Mr Ho – Twockers [Klasse Wrecks]

AZO – Astroculture EP [SNC] (Unreleased)

Silva Bumpa – Feel Aight [ec2a]

Duo Paradiso – Welcome To Paradise EP [SNC Recs]

Malugi – Body Bounce EP [SNC Recs]

Maara – Rude, Crude & Out Of Control [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Dylan Fogarty – Nochmal [Dylan Fogarty]

Baraka – Baraka (Remixes Part 2) [Baraka]

DJ SWISHERMAN – Put The Needle On The Record [DJ Swisherman]

Alben/Compilations:

DJ MELL G – Issues [Juicy Gang Records]

mustbejohn – Losing Balance [mustbejohn]

Anunaku – 063 [AD93]

Schwefelgelb

Schwefelgelb (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Hertz – Red Alert (Mix 1) [SWAY]

FAÏG – Flag [Kaiser]

Schwefelgelb – Highlight [n-PLEX]

VSK – Codici e Figure [47]

SlugoS – Punishment (Not A Headliner Remix) [Scelere Supplicium]

Kid Rout – The Knot [New Rhythmic]

Volster – Exposition C [Secession]

Gareth Wild – Ambush [Soma]

Norbak – Lucidez [mord]

Dynamic Forces – Glory Heat [Kazerne]

Alben/Compilations:

Tendril – First Strike [Void]

Mattia Trani – SCENERY THE REMIXES [Pushmaster Discs]

Oxygeno – Driving to Nowhere [mord]

Spacer Woman

Spacer Woman (Foto: Anıl Ayhan)

Tracks/EPs:

Marlon Hoffstadt – I Got You [Method808]

Janis Zielenski & Malugi – Take It Back [Second Phase]

Tywi – Reality Checkpoint (Maruwa Remix) [Duality Trax]

DASCO – Feel My Love [Bisexuality Exist Records]

ENNIO – Gunung Padang [TILT]

B From E – In My Hive feat. Soho Rezanejad (Schacke’s Hivemind Mix) [Buddahood]

Alex Ranzino – Revenge6 EP [Revenge Techniques]

Radical Softness & RUIZ OSC1 – Heartcore Looper [Self-released]

Perra Inmunda, P.Vanillaboy, Kev Koko – Baddies In Da Club [Live From Earth]

Monophonik & Riva – To Be Free [Amniote Editions]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Overdrive Fatality [Ritmo Fatale]

Bashkka – Maktub Remixes [UMAY]

VA – International Women’s Day Compilation VOL 4. [Radiant Records]