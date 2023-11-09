Die Groove DJ Charts mit Aloka, Daffy, EMI.SNC, Schwefelgelb und Spacer Woman

Aloka
Tracks/EPs:
Trois-Quarts Taxi System – Rat EP [Typeless] (Unreleased)
Dave N.A. – Altura EP [no•id] (Unreleased)
DJ JM – Abnormal EP [Nervous Horizon]
False Persona – Cradled / Headrush [ETCHED] (Unreleased)
French II & Bastian Benjamin – End Of Line EP [Nerve Collect]
Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning EP [Nerve Collect] (Unreleased)
Mercy System – Procedures EP [Of Paradise]
COIDO – Turbobang EP [YUKU]
Toma Kami – Blades EP [Man Band] (Unreleased)
Cocktail Party Effect – As The Crow Flies EP [Tectonic]
Alben/Compilations:
Woozy – WZY3.5 [Woozy]
VA – BASILICA BLUEPRINTS VOL.2 [Basilica]
VA – From Dusk Till Bog [Amphibian Records]
Daffy
Tracks/EPs:
M>A>X – Sundazed [GD4YA]
nothingnice – Trip [Animated Audio]
Cesco – Superstealth [1985 Music]
Coza x Kotei – Top Notch [ec2a]
Alix Perez & GLXY – Green Lane [1985 Music]
Dominus – Terminal [Self-released]
nothingnice – No Talk [Animated Audio]
Yaw Evans – N109 [GD4YA]
Isgwan – Witness (Killjoy Remix) [Bubble]
Bakey & Capo Lee – Golden Key [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations:
Glume & Phossa – Between Surface [White Peach Records]
Drone – Dance With The Devil [1985 Music]
El-B – Essential SW2 (2018-2022) [Self-released]
EMI.SNC
Tracks/EPs:
Amor Satyr – Transfer [Seilscheibenpfeiler]
Luca Lozano + Mr Ho – Twockers [Klasse Wrecks]
AZO – Astroculture EP [SNC] (Unreleased)
Silva Bumpa – Feel Aight [ec2a]
Duo Paradiso – Welcome To Paradise EP [SNC Recs]
Malugi – Body Bounce EP [SNC Recs]
Maara – Rude, Crude & Out Of Control [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Dylan Fogarty – Nochmal [Dylan Fogarty]
Baraka – Baraka (Remixes Part 2) [Baraka]
DJ SWISHERMAN – Put The Needle On The Record [DJ Swisherman]
Alben/Compilations:
DJ MELL G – Issues [Juicy Gang Records]
mustbejohn – Losing Balance [mustbejohn]
Anunaku – 063 [AD93]
Schwefelgelb
Tracks/EPs:
Hertz – Red Alert (Mix 1) [SWAY]
FAÏG – Flag [Kaiser]
Schwefelgelb – Highlight [n-PLEX]
VSK – Codici e Figure [47]
SlugoS – Punishment (Not A Headliner Remix) [Scelere Supplicium]
Kid Rout – The Knot [New Rhythmic]
Volster – Exposition C [Secession]
Gareth Wild – Ambush [Soma]
Norbak – Lucidez [mord]
Dynamic Forces – Glory Heat [Kazerne]
Alben/Compilations:
Tendril – First Strike [Void]
Mattia Trani – SCENERY THE REMIXES [Pushmaster Discs]
Oxygeno – Driving to Nowhere [mord]
Spacer Woman
Tracks/EPs:
Marlon Hoffstadt – I Got You [Method808]
Janis Zielenski & Malugi – Take It Back [Second Phase]
Tywi – Reality Checkpoint (Maruwa Remix) [Duality Trax]
DASCO – Feel My Love [Bisexuality Exist Records]
ENNIO – Gunung Padang [TILT]
B From E – In My Hive feat. Soho Rezanejad (Schacke’s Hivemind Mix) [Buddahood]
Alex Ranzino – Revenge6 EP [Revenge Techniques]
Radical Softness & RUIZ OSC1 – Heartcore Looper [Self-released]
Perra Inmunda, P.Vanillaboy, Kev Koko – Baddies In Da Club [Live From Earth]
Monophonik & Riva – To Be Free [Amniote Editions]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – Overdrive Fatality [Ritmo Fatale]
Bashkka – Maktub Remixes [UMAY]
VA – International Women’s Day Compilation VOL 4. [Radiant Records]