Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.

Ancient Methods (Berlin)

Ancient Methods (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Naujawanan Baidar – s/t (Feeding Tube)
  2. Grand Lodge – Mantras (Cyclic Law)
  3. Lovely Heroin – Pain & Pleasure (Black Verb)
  4. Second Tension – Schisma EP (Persephonic Sirens)
  5. Tokageroh – Toil (OSM Tapes)
  6. Raed Yassin – Archephony (Akuphone)
  7. Mater Suspiria Vision – Uncontrollable Flesh (Phantasma Disques)
  8. V.A. – Chaines Et Dénuement (MYST)
  9. Timelash – A Morphology Of Wonders (Aguirre)
  10. W424 – Alandlord (Cardinal Noire)
  11. Position Parallele – Melodies En Sous-Sols (Silences Et Grésillements)

LPs:

  1. Konstantin Unwohl – Im Institut Für Strömungstechnik (aufnahme + wiedergabe)
  2. Brendan Perry – Songs of Disenchantment, Music From The Greek Underground (Self-released)
  3. Altin Gün – Yol (Glitterbeat)

Boris (Berlin)

Boris (Foto: Sven Marquardt)

EPs:

  1. Miro – Freaks (Charlton Remix) (A Fatal Shock)
  2. Nathan Jones – Unify (OGMA)
  3. Crystal Geometry – Occupied Territories (Sonic Groove)
  4. Mickey Nox – Dreadlock Suicide (South London Analogue Material)
  5. Kaylah – Ardcore To The Bone (Prodigal Son)
  6. G.xist – Sperm Drop From Hell (G.xist)
  7. AEIT – Sent to Punish (Sacred Court)
  8. Geistform – PI10.3 (Pi Electronics)
  9. Lesser Of – Sleeping Mist (Advanced)
  10. Ntel – Melt (naff recordings)

LPs:

  1. Emeka Ogboh – Beyond The Yellow Haze (A-TON)
  2. Verraco – Grial (Insurgentes)
  3. 30drop – Soroban (Axis)

Merve (Melbourne)

Merve (Foto: Jackson Grant)

EPs:

  1. Dj Plead – Pleats Plead (Nervous Horizon)
  2. OK EG – Anther (Steeplejack)
  3. Roza Terenzi – Stylish Tantrum (Step Ball Chain)
  4. Rings Around Saturn – PS003 (Pure Space)
  5. Sedgwick – Rhythm and Isolation (Potatoheadz Records)
  6. Furious Frank – Trip 2 Fantasy (Kalahari Oyster Cult
  7. Dawl – Something’s going to Happen EP (Art Of Dark)
  8. Eris Drew – Fluids Of Emotion (Interdimensional Transmissions)
  9. Tassilo Vanhöfen – War Manual Of Gear (Neubau)
  10. Tyree and Isis ft. Adonis – Passin Through The House (Chicago Vinyl Records)

LPs:

  1. Reptant – Return To Planet X’trapolis (LKR Records)
  2. 97.4 aka Seuil – Roots 82 (self released)
  3. Octo Octa – Resonant Body (T4T LUV NRG)

Nastia Reigel (Moskau)

Nastia Reigel (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Nastia Reigel – Superposition (Non Series)
  2. Prurient / Kelly Moran – Chain Reaction At Dusk (Hospital Productions)
  3. Robert Hood – Nothing Stops Detroit (Rekids)
  4. Viels – Timeless Speaks (Nwhite)
  5. Monrella / JK Flesh – See Red (Avalanche)
  6. Ruskin And Broom – Basement Jams ‎(Blueprint)
  7. Versalife – Present Shock (Transcendent)
  8. Oscar Mulero – Tormenta (PoleGroup)
  9. Temudo – Klockworks 31 (Klockworks)
  10. Client_03 – User Viewport (Astrophonica)

LPs:

  1. Rosa Damask – Heroes (Hospital Productions)
  2. DVS1 – Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm (Axis)
  3. The Bug ft. Dis Fig – In Blue (Hyperdub)

Tham (Berlin)

Tham (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Oscar Mulero – Tormenta EP (PoleGroup)
  2. Inhalt der Nacht – Bis Das Blut Gefriert EP (Lebendig)
  3. Reeko – Dogma EP (Semantica)
  4. Phara – The Great Attractor EP (Soma)
  5. Kwartz – Path Of Authority (PoleGroup)
  6. VII Circle – Warriors EP (Destroy To Rebuild)
  7. Tham – SPT004 (SpaceTrax)
  8. Various Artist – Bleached Punk (KAOS)
  9. A.Morgan – Flesh EP (Newrhytmic Records)
  10. Hel.IV – Wounded Saints EP (Sacred Court)

LPs:

  1. SNTS – The Unfinished Fight Against Humanity (Sacred Court)
  2. Paàl – Soothing Songs Of A Cultured Affair (Midnight Shift/Voitax)
  3. Simone Guidice – Materia. (Semantica)

UVB (Marseille)

UVB (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Polanski – Howling (Rommek Remix) (House Of Reptile)
  2. Cressida & Paàl – Red Sky At Night (Midnight Shift * Voitax)
  3. Overmono – Verbosa (XL Recordings)
  4. Low Order – Blood Money (Low Order Productions)
  5. Introversion – Rem (Arts)
  6. Ruskin and Broom – TKN (Blueprint Records)
  7. Hiroaki Iizuka – Reflect (Mord Records)
  8. Inhalt Der Nacht – In Lust Verirrt (BPitch Control)
  9. Monrella – Big Game (Avalanche)
  10. Mariano DC – The Black Bogle (Hypnoskull Remix) (Gomboc Records)

LPs:

Groove Attack Recordstore (Köln)

Groove Attack Recordstore (Foto: Elastique)

EPs:

  1. Mark Pritchard – MP Productions – EP 1 (WARP)
  2. Burial, Four Tet, Thom Yorke – Her Revolution / His Rope (XL Recordings)
  3. Various – Community – 15 Years Of Jazz & Milk (Jazz & Milk)
  4. Dar Disko + Moving Still & Tjade – DAR DISKU 004 (Dar Disku)
  5. Scotch – Jam Alley/Bafana Bafana (La Casa Tropical)
  6. Pepe Bradock – Dactilonomy II (Atavisme)
  7. Magou – 3 Essays in Dance Music (Magous’s Disco Bugs)
  8. Blue Gas – Shadows From Nowhere (Best Record Italy)
  9. Omar S – Still Fucking Resident Advisor (FXHE)

LPs:

  1. Glenn Astro – Homespun (Tartelet)
  2. Celebrity BBQ Sauce Band – Celebrity BBQ Sauce Band (2LP) (Mahogani)
  3. Theo Parrish – Wuddaji (3LP) (Sound Signature)

