Hier kommt ihr zur großen DJ-Charts-Auswertung für Januar und Februar.
Ancient Methods (Berlin)
EPs:
- Naujawanan Baidar – s/t (Feeding Tube)
- Grand Lodge – Mantras (Cyclic Law)
- Lovely Heroin – Pain & Pleasure (Black Verb)
- Second Tension – Schisma EP (Persephonic Sirens)
- Tokageroh – Toil (OSM Tapes)
- Raed Yassin – Archephony (Akuphone)
- Mater Suspiria Vision – Uncontrollable Flesh (Phantasma Disques)
- V.A. – Chaines Et Dénuement (MYST)
- Timelash – A Morphology Of Wonders (Aguirre)
- W424 – Alandlord (Cardinal Noire)
- Position Parallele – Melodies En Sous-Sols (Silences Et Grésillements)
LPs:
- Konstantin Unwohl – Im Institut Für Strömungstechnik (aufnahme + wiedergabe)
- Brendan Perry – Songs of Disenchantment, Music From The Greek Underground (Self-released)
- Altin Gün – Yol (Glitterbeat)
Boris (Berlin)
EPs:
- Miro – Freaks (Charlton Remix) (A Fatal Shock)
- Nathan Jones – Unify (OGMA)
- Crystal Geometry – Occupied Territories (Sonic Groove)
- Mickey Nox – Dreadlock Suicide (South London Analogue Material)
- Kaylah – Ardcore To The Bone (Prodigal Son)
- G.xist – Sperm Drop From Hell (G.xist)
- AEIT – Sent to Punish (Sacred Court)
- Geistform – PI10.3 (Pi Electronics)
- Lesser Of – Sleeping Mist (Advanced)
- Ntel – Melt (naff recordings)
LPs:
- Emeka Ogboh – Beyond The Yellow Haze (A-TON)
- Verraco – Grial (Insurgentes)
- 30drop – Soroban (Axis)
Merve (Melbourne)
EPs:
- Dj Plead – Pleats Plead (Nervous Horizon)
- OK EG – Anther (Steeplejack)
- Roza Terenzi – Stylish Tantrum (Step Ball Chain)
- Rings Around Saturn – PS003 (Pure Space)
- Sedgwick – Rhythm and Isolation (Potatoheadz Records)
- Furious Frank – Trip 2 Fantasy (Kalahari Oyster Cult
- Dawl – Something’s going to Happen EP (Art Of Dark)
- Eris Drew – Fluids Of Emotion (Interdimensional Transmissions)
- Tassilo Vanhöfen – War Manual Of Gear (Neubau)
- Tyree and Isis ft. Adonis – Passin Through The House (Chicago Vinyl Records)
LPs:
- Reptant – Return To Planet X’trapolis (LKR Records)
- 97.4 aka Seuil – Roots 82 (self released)
- Octo Octa – Resonant Body (T4T LUV NRG)
Nastia Reigel (Moskau)
EPs:
- Nastia Reigel – Superposition (Non Series)
- Prurient / Kelly Moran – Chain Reaction At Dusk (Hospital Productions)
- Robert Hood – Nothing Stops Detroit (Rekids)
- Viels – Timeless Speaks (Nwhite)
- Monrella / JK Flesh – See Red (Avalanche)
- Ruskin And Broom – Basement Jams (Blueprint)
- Versalife – Present Shock (Transcendent)
- Oscar Mulero – Tormenta (PoleGroup)
- Temudo – Klockworks 31 (Klockworks)
- Client_03 – User Viewport (Astrophonica)
LPs:
- Rosa Damask – Heroes (Hospital Productions)
- DVS1 – Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm (Axis)
- The Bug ft. Dis Fig – In Blue (Hyperdub)
Tham (Berlin)
EPs:
- Oscar Mulero – Tormenta EP (PoleGroup)
- Inhalt der Nacht – Bis Das Blut Gefriert EP (Lebendig)
- Reeko – Dogma EP (Semantica)
- Phara – The Great Attractor EP (Soma)
- Kwartz – Path Of Authority (PoleGroup)
- VII Circle – Warriors EP (Destroy To Rebuild)
- Tham – SPT004 (SpaceTrax)
- Various Artist – Bleached Punk (KAOS)
- A.Morgan – Flesh EP (Newrhytmic Records)
- Hel.IV – Wounded Saints EP (Sacred Court)
LPs:
- SNTS – The Unfinished Fight Against Humanity (Sacred Court)
- Paàl – Soothing Songs Of A Cultured Affair (Midnight Shift/Voitax)
- Simone Guidice – Materia. (Semantica)
UVB (Marseille)
EPs:
- Polanski – Howling (Rommek Remix) (House Of Reptile)
- Cressida & Paàl – Red Sky At Night (Midnight Shift * Voitax)
- Overmono – Verbosa (XL Recordings)
- Low Order – Blood Money (Low Order Productions)
- Introversion – Rem (Arts)
- Ruskin and Broom – TKN (Blueprint Records)
- Hiroaki Iizuka – Reflect (Mord Records)
- Inhalt Der Nacht – In Lust Verirrt (BPitch Control)
- Monrella – Big Game (Avalanche)
- Mariano DC – The Black Bogle (Hypnoskull Remix) (Gomboc Records)
LPs:
Groove Attack Recordstore (Köln)
EPs:
- Mark Pritchard – MP Productions – EP 1 (WARP)
- Burial, Four Tet, Thom Yorke – Her Revolution / His Rope (XL Recordings)
- Various – Community – 15 Years Of Jazz & Milk (Jazz & Milk)
- Dar Disko + Moving Still & Tjade – DAR DISKU 004 (Dar Disku)
- Scotch – Jam Alley/Bafana Bafana (La Casa Tropical)
- Pepe Bradock – Dactilonomy II (Atavisme)
- Magou – 3 Essays in Dance Music (Magous’s Disco Bugs)
- Blue Gas – Shadows From Nowhere (Best Record Italy)
- Omar S – Still Fucking Resident Advisor (FXHE)
LPs:
- Glenn Astro – Homespun (Tartelet)
- Celebrity BBQ Sauce Band – Celebrity BBQ Sauce Band (2LP) (Mahogani)
- Theo Parrish – Wuddaji (3LP) (Sound Signature)