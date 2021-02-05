Kr!z (Brüssel)

Kr!z (Foto: Marie Staggat)

EPs:

  1. Truncate – The Dawn (Token)
  2. Troy – Yokai (Key Vinyl)
  3. Yant – Solidarity Is On The Line (SK_Eleven)
  4. Dustin Zahn – Everything Went Black (Enemy)
  5. Stanislav Tolkachev – Tag Everyone And Say Nothing (Rhod)
  6. Talismann – Anchoryst (Talismann)
  7. Translate & Pulso – Particle V (Mindtrip)
  8. Rene Wise – Gummy (Enemy)
  9. D-Leria – Tribalism (Avian)
  10. Linear System – Mark Broom Remix (Edit Select)

LPs:

  1. Jonas Kopp – Pleiadian Key Tones (Axis)
  2. Ø [Phase] – Before This (Modwerks)
  3. DVS1 – Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm (Axis)

MCMLXXXV (Berlin)

MCMLXXXV (Foto: Jean Toir)

EPs:

  1. V/A Vol.1 (Herrensauna)
  2. Desert Sound Colony – Pulled Through The Wormhole (Holding Hands)
  3. VA – 20IN20C (Klakson)
  4. Voyé – Untitled (Bluff Records)
  5. Varda Hayes – Grid City Breaks Vol.1 (Intamissions)
  6. Deniro – Coachella (Trip)
  7. Wladimr M – Evil / Planet E (Skee Mask Remix) (Delsin)
  8. Polarius – Winter In Polarius (Crème Organization)
  9. A Saggitarium – Minor Malfunction (Kneaded Pains)
  10. Jeroen Search – Protocol Omega EP (Figure)

LPs:

  1. Infierno Eterno V/A (Magdalena’s Apathy)
  2. VA002 (Mind Controlled Rectifier)
  3. Higher Intelligence Agency – Freefloter (Remastered) (Headphone)

Nikita Zabelin (Moskau)

Nikita Zabelin (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Dj Mell G & Destroy  – Destroy Mell (Childishplay)
  2. Uncia – Rebel (ПИР)
  3. Chontane – Healing (Rekids)
  4. Ani Klang – Burn The Empire (Hyperboloid)
  5. Arthur Robert – Frustration (Atmophile Electronics)
  6. Ryan James Ford  – Dollar Hits (Haven)
  7. Earwax – International language (Mattia Trani Remix) (Pushmaster Discs)
  8. Vinicius Honorio – Just Another Acid Track (Fiedeltwo)
  9. Deniro – Static (Reclaim Your City)
  10. Antigone – Gnam nam (Osteria Villa)

LPs:

  1. Resonance Moscow – Resonance News 12/20 (Resonance Moscow) 
  2. IXXF – IXXF (Deskpop)
  3. Wulffluw XCVI – Ngoma Injection (Hakuna Kulala)

Slam (Glasgow)

Slam (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Slam – Cosmo Disko (Soma) 
  2. Roberto Clementi – Atom Splits (Soma)
  3. Oxygeno – Agony (Edit Select)
  4. Temudo – The Beholder (Soma)
  5. Slam – Stranger Dayz Vol. 4 (Slam)
  6. Percy X – On A Day – Mark Broom Mix (Soma)
  7. Confluence – Shed (Avoidant)
  8. Rebekah – The Bitter Boys Club (Soma)
  9. Buried Secrets – Destiny Defeated (Soma)
  10. Slam – Motor (Soma)

LPs:

  1. Avoidant – Defend Your Planet (Avoidant)
  2. SLV – Berlin, A Portrait In Music (Soma)
  3. Petrichor – Narisshu (Soma)

SPFDJ (Berlin)

SPFDJ (Foto: George Nebieridze)
  1. New Frames – Byronic Hero (HAVEN)
  2. Jensen Interceptor – Citi Gurls (International Chrome)
  3. Nene H – Hush Now (Forthcoming on Possession)
  4. UNREALNUMBERS – Paravovik (Ameniia)
  5. Kev Koko, Cressida & Instant Distant – H.Q. 76/77 (Al Gharib)
  6. Bambounou – Ultrathemic (trip)
  7. Varya Karpova – Riots (Carbone Records)
  8. Qual – Hell’s Door (X-IMG)
  9. Kaamzs – Kindly Calm Down (INDUSTRIAL VIOLENCE)
  10. FalseBoi (False Witness & Shyboi) – Sub Bully (E-Missions)

LPs:

  1. Dave Tarrida – Glasgow Kiss (Varvet)
  2. V.A. – Age In Decline (Natural Sciences)
  3. Jasmine Infinity – Bxtch Slap (Dark Entries)

Zombies in Miami (Mexico)

Zombies in Miami (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Llewellyn – Recapture The Past (Live At Robert Johnson)
  2. Mahkina – Fragments (Zombies In Miami Tunnel Remix) (Haunted Space Records)
  3. B´Zircon – Azure (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
  4. Lauer – City Galerie 2 / (Lauer Bandcamp)
  5. Adam Pits – Piston Pump (Bliss Inc. Remix) (X-Kalay)
  6. Aun No – Boxes (Fulmen Records)
  7. Emotive Response – Welcome At The Club (9300 Records)
  8. Lis Sarroca – Razz (4004 Timeless Club Mix) (Vicario Musique)
  9. Point Guard – Motions (Echo Centric Records)
  10. ISAbella – That Thing (ISAbella Bandcamp)

LPs:

  1. Zombies in Miami – 2712 (Permanent Vacation)
  2. Earth Trax – LP2 (Shall Not Fade)
  3. Trance Wax – Trance WAX (Anjunabeats)

