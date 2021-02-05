Kr!z (Brüssel)
EPs:
- Truncate – The Dawn (Token)
- Troy – Yokai (Key Vinyl)
- Yant – Solidarity Is On The Line (SK_Eleven)
- Dustin Zahn – Everything Went Black (Enemy)
- Stanislav Tolkachev – Tag Everyone And Say Nothing (Rhod)
- Talismann – Anchoryst (Talismann)
- Translate & Pulso – Particle V (Mindtrip)
- Rene Wise – Gummy (Enemy)
- D-Leria – Tribalism (Avian)
- Linear System – Mark Broom Remix (Edit Select)
LPs:
- Jonas Kopp – Pleiadian Key Tones (Axis)
- Ø [Phase] – Before This (Modwerks)
- DVS1 – Beta Sensory Motor Rhythm (Axis)
MCMLXXXV (Berlin)
EPs:
- V/A Vol.1 (Herrensauna)
- Desert Sound Colony – Pulled Through The Wormhole (Holding Hands)
- VA – 20IN20C (Klakson)
- Voyé – Untitled (Bluff Records)
- Varda Hayes – Grid City Breaks Vol.1 (Intamissions)
- Deniro – Coachella (Trip)
- Wladimr M – Evil / Planet E (Skee Mask Remix) (Delsin)
- Polarius – Winter In Polarius (Crème Organization)
- A Saggitarium – Minor Malfunction (Kneaded Pains)
- Jeroen Search – Protocol Omega EP (Figure)
LPs:
- Infierno Eterno V/A (Magdalena’s Apathy)
- VA002 (Mind Controlled Rectifier)
- Higher Intelligence Agency – Freefloter (Remastered) (Headphone)
Nikita Zabelin (Moskau)
EPs:
- Dj Mell G & Destroy – Destroy Mell (Childishplay)
- Uncia – Rebel (ПИР)
- Chontane – Healing (Rekids)
- Ani Klang – Burn The Empire (Hyperboloid)
- Arthur Robert – Frustration (Atmophile Electronics)
- Ryan James Ford – Dollar Hits (Haven)
- Earwax – International language (Mattia Trani Remix) (Pushmaster Discs)
- Vinicius Honorio – Just Another Acid Track (Fiedeltwo)
- Deniro – Static (Reclaim Your City)
- Antigone – Gnam nam (Osteria Villa)
LPs:
- Resonance Moscow – Resonance News 12/20 (Resonance Moscow)
- IXXF – IXXF (Deskpop)
- Wulffluw XCVI – Ngoma Injection (Hakuna Kulala)
Slam (Glasgow)
EPs:
- Slam – Cosmo Disko (Soma)
- Roberto Clementi – Atom Splits (Soma)
- Oxygeno – Agony (Edit Select)
- Temudo – The Beholder (Soma)
- Slam – Stranger Dayz Vol. 4 (Slam)
- Percy X – On A Day – Mark Broom Mix (Soma)
- Confluence – Shed (Avoidant)
- Rebekah – The Bitter Boys Club (Soma)
- Buried Secrets – Destiny Defeated (Soma)
- Slam – Motor (Soma)
LPs:
- Avoidant – Defend Your Planet (Avoidant)
- SLV – Berlin, A Portrait In Music (Soma)
- Petrichor – Narisshu (Soma)
SPFDJ (Berlin)
- New Frames – Byronic Hero (HAVEN)
- Jensen Interceptor – Citi Gurls (International Chrome)
- Nene H – Hush Now (Forthcoming on Possession)
- UNREALNUMBERS – Paravovik (Ameniia)
- Kev Koko, Cressida & Instant Distant – H.Q. 76/77 (Al Gharib)
- Bambounou – Ultrathemic (trip)
- Varya Karpova – Riots (Carbone Records)
- Qual – Hell’s Door (X-IMG)
- Kaamzs – Kindly Calm Down (INDUSTRIAL VIOLENCE)
- FalseBoi (False Witness & Shyboi) – Sub Bully (E-Missions)
LPs:
- Dave Tarrida – Glasgow Kiss (Varvet)
- V.A. – Age In Decline (Natural Sciences)
- Jasmine Infinity – Bxtch Slap (Dark Entries)
Zombies in Miami (Mexico)
EPs:
- Llewellyn – Recapture The Past (Live At Robert Johnson)
- Mahkina – Fragments (Zombies In Miami Tunnel Remix) (Haunted Space Records)
- B´Zircon – Azure (Kalahari Oyster Cult)
- Lauer – City Galerie 2 / (Lauer Bandcamp)
- Adam Pits – Piston Pump (Bliss Inc. Remix) (X-Kalay)
- Aun No – Boxes (Fulmen Records)
- Emotive Response – Welcome At The Club (9300 Records)
- Lis Sarroca – Razz (4004 Timeless Club Mix) (Vicario Musique)
- Point Guard – Motions (Echo Centric Records)
- ISAbella – That Thing (ISAbella Bandcamp)
LPs:
- Zombies in Miami – 2712 (Permanent Vacation)
- Earth Trax – LP2 (Shall Not Fade)
- Trance Wax – Trance WAX (Anjunabeats)