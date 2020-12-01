Sven Väth (Foto: Presse)
2020 wäre es der 21st Sound Of The Season-Mix gewesen, den Sven Väth, inzwischen traditionell, im letzten Quartal des Jahres herausbringt. Da aber die Clubs sowohl auf Ibiza als auch im Rest der Welt den größten Teil dieses Jahres geschlossen waren, ist diese Veröffentlichung hinfällig. Damit wir aber nicht im Konjunktiv verharren, schafft Väth Tatsachen und veröffentlicht eine seltene Live-Aufnahme von ihm, die dieses Jahr entstanden sind.
„I cannot give you the Sound of the Season”, schreibt er auf Instagram: „as I have for so many years. Right around now. One of my favorite missions. We lost our season. But I hope I can still reach you.
I cannot describe in words how much I miss you all. It shakes my soul not to have a couple of turntables and a mixer and most of all you out there in front of me.”
Sven Väth – From My Heart To Yours
1 . Traumer – Proxy
2. Mark E – Find A Way
3. Steve Bug – Loverboy (Catz ‘n Dogz Remix)
4. Mano Negra feat. Made in TLV – Sueno de Solentiname (Rampa Version)
5. Ross From Friends – High Energy
6. Patrice Bäumel – Receiver
7. The Cheapers – Poem
8. Denis Horvat – Tajna
9. Claude VonStroke – Flubblebuddy
10. Adana Twins – Origo
11. Jonathan Kaspar – Kern
12. André Galluzzi & Daniel Stefanik – The Regulator
13. Marc Romboy – Stalker
14. Phil Kieran – Scream
15. Extrawelt – Murder Ballet
16. Vision – Liquid Gold
17. Josh Wink – Nuclei
18. Jam The Mace – Jerome Sydenham (Teknoid Rendition)
19. Schatrax – Dizzy
20. Floorplan feat. Carol Otis – His Eye Is On The Sparrow
21. Rex The Dog – Vortex (Krystal Klear Remix)
22. Bart Skils & Weska – Polarize
23. Pig & Dan – Trauma
24. Planetary Assault Systems – Whip It Good
25. Mass Friction – Dream Vision
26. Gregor Tresher – Trident