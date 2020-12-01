Sven Väth (Foto: Presse)

2020 wäre es der 21st Sound Of The Season-Mix gewesen, den Sven Väth, inzwischen traditionell, im letzten Quartal des Jahres herausbringt. Da aber die Clubs sowohl auf Ibiza als auch im Rest der Welt den größten Teil dieses Jahres geschlossen waren, ist diese Veröffentlichung hinfällig. Damit wir aber nicht im Konjunktiv verharren, schafft Väth Tatsachen und veröffentlicht eine seltene Live-Aufnahme von ihm, die dieses Jahr entstanden sind.

„I cannot give you the Sound of the Season”, schreibt er auf Instagram: „as I have for so many years. Right around now. One of my favorite missions. We lost our season. But I hope I can still reach you.

I cannot describe in words how much I miss you all. It shakes my soul not to have a couple of turntables and a mixer and most of all you out there in front of me.”

Sven Väth – From My Heart To Yours



1 . Traumer – Proxy

2. Mark E – Find A Way

3. Steve Bug – Loverboy (Catz ‘n Dogz Remix)

4. Mano Negra feat. Made in TLV – Sueno de Solentiname (Rampa Version)

5. Ross From Friends – High Energy

6. Patrice Bäumel – Receiver

7. The Cheapers – Poem

8. Denis Horvat – Tajna

9. Claude VonStroke – Flubblebuddy

10. Adana Twins – Origo

11. Jonathan Kaspar – Kern

12. André Galluzzi & Daniel Stefanik – The Regulator

13. Marc Romboy – Stalker

14. Phil Kieran – Scream

15. Extrawelt – Murder Ballet

16. Vision – Liquid Gold

17. Josh Wink – Nuclei

18. Jam The Mace – Jerome Sydenham (Teknoid Rendition)

19. Schatrax – Dizzy

20. Floorplan feat. Carol Otis – His Eye Is On The Sparrow

21. Rex The Dog – Vortex (Krystal Klear Remix)

22. Bart Skils & Weska – Polarize

23. Pig & Dan – Trauma

24. Planetary Assault Systems – Whip It Good

25. Mass Friction – Dream Vision

26. Gregor Tresher – Trident