Roman Flügel kündigt sein neues Label Sister Midnight an. Bisher als Partyreihe bekannt, wird Sister Midnight, mit Unterstützung von Running Back Records, nun auch zum Label. Vor allem ältere, veröffentlichte und unveröffentlichte Alben und Tracks von Roman Flügel sollen auf Sister Midnight erscheinen.

Den Auftakt macht Flügel mit der Dreifach-LP Tracks on Delivery. Ursprünglich zwischen 2000 und 2002 auf Ongaku Musik als Pattern Series veröffentlicht, kommen die Tracks nun als Album in überarbeiteter und ergänzter Form am 9. Oktober noch einmal auf den Markt.

Flügel erklärt zum Labelstart und dem Release im Pressetext der Veröffentlichung:

„I’ve always tried to push myself into new territories since I started music production. Those new territories can surely be achieved by the endless possibilities of inspiration, chaos and will power. At the time of the production of my Pattern series under the alias Tracks On Delivery I was highly inspired by some of Andrew Weatherall’s techno sets while visiting London for some of his Blood Sugar Parties. Tracks On Delivery is unthinkable without the crude ‚germanic‘ mixture of Detroit labels like Jay Denham’s Black Nation and Weatherall’s own UK Techno imprints like Emissions Output. The Pattern Series were back then created for the Frankfurt based label Ongaku Musik label. Now I am very happy to be able to release 15 original Patterns along two unreleased Patterns on my own Sister Midnight label.“